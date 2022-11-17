ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Mason City Iowa house fire – Four children under age 12 dead after horrific blaze engulfed home and left two others hurt

By Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

FOUR children have died and two others are injured after an early morning fire tore through a home in Mason City.

The Mason City Fire Department responded to the scene just after 5am on Wednesday and discovered a fully engulfed home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0McLtL_0jDf6Ljq00
Four children died in the Wednesday morning fire Credit: KIMT3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IAcHt_0jDf6Ljq00
Officials are continuing to investigate the fire Credit: KIMT3

Fire chief Eric Bullinger said two victims were found outside of the single family home.

John Mcluer, 55, and Ravan Dawn Mcluer, 11, were treated for burn injuries.

Their conditions are unknown.

The four other victims, all under the age of 12, were taken to the hospital where they later died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DZYF_0jDf6Ljq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWvoU_0jDf6Ljq00

They have been identified as John Michael Mcluer Jr, 12; Odin Thor Mcluer, 10; Drako Mcluer, 6; and Phenix Mcluer, 3.

Their causes of death are being investigated.

The relationships between the victims have not yet been clarified.

Fire officials said they had the blaze under control by 5.25am and that it was fully extinguished 90 minutes after they first responded.

Flames could be seen from both the first and second floors of the home upon arrival.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries while battling the blaze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e2oYA_0jDf6Ljq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SgiiS_0jDf6Ljq00

The Mason City Police and Fire departments, as well as the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s office, are investigating the fire.

In a statement, the Mason City Fire Department said it expresses “our condolences to the family and friends of the Mcluer family that have suffered this loss," per KIMT3 News.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Four children, aged 3, 6, 10 and 12, die in early morning house fire in Iowa: Father, 55, and 11-year-old girl manage to escape and are hospitalized with injuries

Four children died in an early morning house fire in Northern Iowa, the father and one of the children, narrowly escaped and were hospitalized with 'burn related injuries,' fire officials said. The four young victims were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, 10, Drako Mcluer, 6 and...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Relative: Four children die in Mason City house fire

A relative has confirmed to KIMT that four children died in the fire that hospitalized six people with burn injuries. Four children dead, two others injured after Mason City house fire. “Rescue operations by firefighters resulted in multiple victims being removed from the house. MCFD ambulances transported six patients to...
MASON CITY, IA
WSB Radio

4 children dead, 2 other people injured in Iowa house fire

MASON CITY, Iowa — A house fire in northern Iowa on Wednesday left four children dead and two other people injured, authorities said. The Mason City Fire Department was called to a residence at about 5:05 a.m. CST and observed flames coming from both floors of the two-story building, KIMT-TV reported.
MASON CITY, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Waltham man injured in one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Thursday evening

A Waltham man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Thursday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup being driven by 81-year old Robert Donald Invalson of Waltham was northbound on Highway 218 at approximately 5:38 p.m. Thursday evening when he lost control of the vehicle on the ice, causing the vehicle to collide with the ditch near 320th St. in Udolpho Township.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Driver injured after losing control on the ice in Mower County

UDOLPHO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A single-vehicle crash in icy conditions has injured one person in Mower County. It happened a little after 5:30 pm the near intersection of Highway 218 and 320th Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says Robert Donald Invalson, 81 of Waltham, was driving north when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by 27-year old Jeremiah John Nowak of Albert Lea was traveling southbound on Highway 218 at approximately 5:28 p.m. Tuesday evening when his vehicle collided with a 2008 Nissan Rouge being driven by 21-year old Natalea Monique DeAlba of Owatonna, which was northbound on Highway 218 at the time of the accident.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

(UPDATE) Victim of Fatal Highway 52 Crash Identified

Canton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slippery travel conditions likely contributed to a deadly traffic crash in southeastern Minnesota this morning. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Laurald Asfeth of Harmony died after his car collided with a pickup truck along Highway 52 in Fillmore County. All. The preliminary crash report says...
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Minnesota man takes Alford plea over $300,000 theft in North Iowa

FOREST CITY, Iowa – An Alford plea is entered for the theft of more than $300,000 in cash and items in Winnebago County. Brandon Lee Crews, 31 of Emmons, was accused of smashing out the back window of a truck in Lake Mills on November 28, 2021, and stealing cash and other items totaling about $373,700. Investigators say text messages and Facebook posts showed Crews went to the truck twice to steal items.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Road Construction Project Ends in Hancock County

The Hancock County Secondary Roads Department has been working on a road project on B20 or 290th street from Ames Avenue to James Avenue. The project entailed 2′ HMA resurfacing with 1″ mill of the road. The project was slated to start on Friday October 21st. It has...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
cgcounty.org

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office

Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Woman pleads guilty to stealing from Mason City liquor store

MASON CITY, Iowa – A former employee has pleaded guilty to stealing from a Mason City liquor store. Christina Michael Barnish, 44 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft and is now scheduled to be sentenced on January 11, 2023. Barnish was accused of taking the...
MASON CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Grand Meadow woman pleads guilty to stealing from vulnerable adults in care home

(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow woman entered a guilty plea Tuesday after being accused of stealing more than $6,400 from four vulnerable adults in her care in March of 2021. Chelsey Jean Struckmann, 28, faces one charge of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult after a supervisor at an assisted living facility where Struckmann worked reported discrepancies in the seniors’ bank accounts, to which only Struckmann had access.
GRAND MEADOW, MN
KCCI.com

Eldora police chief resigns amid Iowa DCI investigation

ELDORA, Iowa — The former Eldora Police chief, who is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, has resigned. Former chief Anthony Schrad was put on leave Sept. 29. Schrad's last day with the department was a month later on Oct. 30. It is unclear why Schrad...
ELDORA, IA
KIMT

Getting caught with fentanyl in North Iowa sends Minnesota man to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Minnesota man caught with deadly narcotics and a gun in North Iowa is heading to federal prison. Oronde Kimon Lowery, 37 of St. Louis Park, MN, was sentenced Thursday to 23 years and four months in federal custody, followed by five years of supervised release. Lowery pleaded Guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
874K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy