Mason City Iowa house fire – Four children under age 12 dead after horrific blaze engulfed home and left two others hurt

FOUR children have died and two others are injured after an early morning fire tore through a home in Mason City.

The Mason City Fire Department responded to the scene just after 5am on Wednesday and discovered a fully engulfed home.

Four children died in the Wednesday morning fire Credit: KIMT3

Officials are continuing to investigate the fire Credit: KIMT3

Fire chief Eric Bullinger said two victims were found outside of the single family home.

John Mcluer, 55, and Ravan Dawn Mcluer, 11, were treated for burn injuries.

Their conditions are unknown.

The four other victims, all under the age of 12, were taken to the hospital where they later died.

They have been identified as John Michael Mcluer Jr, 12; Odin Thor Mcluer, 10; Drako Mcluer, 6; and Phenix Mcluer, 3.

Their causes of death are being investigated.

The relationships between the victims have not yet been clarified.

Fire officials said they had the blaze under control by 5.25am and that it was fully extinguished 90 minutes after they first responded.

Flames could be seen from both the first and second floors of the home upon arrival.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries while battling the blaze.

The Mason City Police and Fire departments, as well as the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s office, are investigating the fire.

In a statement, the Mason City Fire Department said it expresses “our condolences to the family and friends of the Mcluer family that have suffered this loss," per KIMT3 News.