Northampton County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown scrap yard fire sends up black smoke

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department was called out to the EMR scrap yard Saturday morning. The scrap yard is located at 13th and Sumner streets in Allentown. A fire started outside the facility's building where a large black plume of smoke could be seen. Crews put down oil...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations

EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
EASTON, PA
wrnjradio.com

Driver charged with DUI, careless driving in Hunterdon County

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Somerset County man is facing charges including driving under the influence in Readington Township, according to police. On Friday, November 18, Johan Navarro-Carvajal, 39, of South Bound Brook Borough was stopped while traveling on County Line Road, police said. Navarro-Carvajal’s vehicle was...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner looking for Reading woman's next of kin

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Rebecca Ann Miller, 45, was pronounced dead Friday in her Reading residence, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
READING, PA
abc27.com

Chester County man convicted of 12th DUI: Lancaster DA

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chester County man has been convicted of his 12th DUI, which is a third-degree felony, in Lancaster County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Anthony Caraballo of Toughkenamon, Chester County was found guilty by a jury of DUI from an incident that occurred on Oct. 19, 2021, at State Route 472 near the intersection of Laker View Road Colerain Township.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police say infant had fentanyl in system at time of death

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County couple is charged with the death of their 16-day-old child. State police say the baby was fed breast milk that contained traces of the lethal opioid drug fentanyl, which investigators believe ultimately lead to the infant’s death. 45-year-old Jennifer Travinski faces charges including third-degree murder in connection […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Self-storage company opens first Lehigh Valley location

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A self-storage company has expanded into the Lehigh Valley. Guardian Storage opened its new location off of Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, the company said Thursday. The facility, called Allentown Airport Road, offers four stories of rentable space, with a variety of unit sizes,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Class #84 of the Department of Corrections Training Academy

Lamont McClure congratulates Class #84 of the Training Academy for the Northampton County Department of Corrections. The 11 graduates received their certificates on Thursday, November 10th during a ceremony at the Northampton County Prison. The new Corrections Officers are:. Jamilia Bowens. Marc Colon. Diamond Edwards. Nikya Hassan. Chauntelle Jackson. Ogie...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation

As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
BETHLEHEM, PA

