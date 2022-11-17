Read full article on original website
Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
Arrests cap 4-week probe into heroin distribution in rural Warren County, prosecutor says
Investigators in Warren County charged two New Jersey residents with drug crimes following a four-week probe into the suspected distribution of heroin in rural Allamuchy Township. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer this past week announced the arrests of Vashone Paul, 29, of Paterson, and Bianca Degregorio, 27, of Elmwood, in...
Skeletal remains found in Pa. identified as those of missing murderer
The skeletal remains discovered this week in Northampton County are those of a man who pleaded guilty 30 years ago to murdering two people in Monroe County, authorities said. The remains are those of William S. Edelman Jr., who was 65 at the time of his death, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said in a news release Wednesday.
$7M from state to complete D&L Trail through the Lehigh Valley, and boost new rail-trail
Users of the D&L Trail can get from Bristol, Bucks County, to Allentown and from Mountaintop, Luzerne County, to around Catasauqua. In between there, gaps in the trail require sharing roads with vehicles and generally finding your own way. Pennsylvania and local officials on Thursday announced $5 million in state...
Northampton County official warns residents about phone scam
Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck is warning residents about a phone scam. Someone is calling people and telling them he is Lt. Dan Glade of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Department, Houck said in a news release. Using various explanations, the unknown caller is telling people there is a...
Allentown scrap yard fire sends up black smoke
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department was called out to the EMR scrap yard Saturday morning. The scrap yard is located at 13th and Sumner streets in Allentown. A fire started outside the facility's building where a large black plume of smoke could be seen. Crews put down oil...
Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations
EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
Driver charged with DUI, careless driving in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Somerset County man is facing charges including driving under the influence in Readington Township, according to police. On Friday, November 18, Johan Navarro-Carvajal, 39, of South Bound Brook Borough was stopped while traveling on County Line Road, police said. Navarro-Carvajal’s vehicle was...
Coroner looking for Reading woman's next of kin
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Rebecca Ann Miller, 45, was pronounced dead Friday in her Reading residence, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
Suit filed in fatal shooting of Hazleton convenience store clerk, alleges illegal gambling put him at risk
The family of a clerk shot and killed in a robbery two years ago filed suit, alleging he was put in danger because the illegal video slot mach
Chester County man convicted of 12th DUI: Lancaster DA
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chester County man has been convicted of his 12th DUI, which is a third-degree felony, in Lancaster County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Anthony Caraballo of Toughkenamon, Chester County was found guilty by a jury of DUI from an incident that occurred on Oct. 19, 2021, at State Route 472 near the intersection of Laker View Road Colerain Township.
Police say infant had fentanyl in system at time of death
LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County couple is charged with the death of their 16-day-old child. State police say the baby was fed breast milk that contained traces of the lethal opioid drug fentanyl, which investigators believe ultimately lead to the infant’s death. 45-year-old Jennifer Travinski faces charges including third-degree murder in connection […]
No-Show Contractor Sought For Fraud In Forks Township: Police
A contractor paid to do landscaping work for a Northampton County couple but never actually did any of it is being sought for fraud by authorities. Steven Colson, 44, was was paid half the funds to complete the work for a client on the 700 block of Biltmore Avenue sometime last spring, authorities in Forks Township said.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A 36 year-old woman is dead after a wreck in Lackawanna County. It happened at the corner of Business Route 6 and School Street in Childs, Carbondale Township, around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, directly across the street from the Sheetz. State police tell us a woman...
Self-storage company opens first Lehigh Valley location
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A self-storage company has expanded into the Lehigh Valley. Guardian Storage opened its new location off of Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, the company said Thursday. The facility, called Allentown Airport Road, offers four stories of rentable space, with a variety of unit sizes,...
Class #84 of the Department of Corrections Training Academy
Lamont McClure congratulates Class #84 of the Training Academy for the Northampton County Department of Corrections. The 11 graduates received their certificates on Thursday, November 10th during a ceremony at the Northampton County Prison. The new Corrections Officers are:. Jamilia Bowens. Marc Colon. Diamond Edwards. Nikya Hassan. Chauntelle Jackson. Ogie...
Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation
As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
Woman survives devastating crash in Wayne County
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A wreck in Wayne County looks much worse than it turned out. It happened right around midnight on the Mount Cobb Highway in Lake Ariel. Officials say the driver hit a pole, splitting her vehicle in half and causing all that destruction. Crews cleared the...
Overturned gasoline tanker in Pa. city forces residents to evacuate: report
According to CBS News, an overturned gasoline tanker in Bethlehem has created a nasty spill that has affected hundreds of homes on Thursday, the Red Cross said. The oil spill happened in the area of West Union Boulevard and Paul Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. and has forced many people to evacuate from their homes, the news outlet reported.
