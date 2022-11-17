Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
University of La Verne College of Law Helps Secure Political Asylum for Ugandan ManUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Local Career Technical Education students tour Silverwood construction siteThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
orangecountytribune.com
3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy
Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
foxla.com
Penrose Fire briefly closes freeway in Sun Valley
LOS ANGELES - A vegetation fire broke out next to the 5 Freeway in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday night. Reports of the fire came in shortly after 7:30 p.m. The fire burned along the side of the freeway before expanding to burn a metal-clad commercial building, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. LAFD said the blaze, now called the Penrose Fire, is being driven by Santa Ana winds that are sweeping through Southern California this weekend.
CBS News
Firefighters battle three-alarm RV fire in Garden Grove
Approximately 80 firefighters knocked down a third-alarm fire at an RV storage lot in Garden Grove Saturday, as well as a blaze involving some pallets about a block away, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 10:43 a.m. to a reported RV fire in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue and a...
signalscv.com
Brush fire breaks out near Canyon Country
A half-acre brush fire broke out near the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country on Saturday. Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 10:15 a.m. and left the scene close to noon. The fire broke out on a steep slope...
Mountain lion keeps coming back to one Corona neighborhood, resident says
Imagine walking outside of your home to a mountain lion roaming through your neighborhood. This apparently has happened several times near one Corona home.
foxla.com
6 injured, 1 killed in Northridge crash
LOS ANGELES - At least seven people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Northridge Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. One of those hurt was killed in the crash. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of North Corbin Avenue, near the...
Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary
Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
foxla.com
Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
Santa Ana winds feed Fontana fire, topple trees and overturn semi
Strong Santa Ana winds returned to Southern California Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, increasing the risk of fire and causing damage across the Southland. Video footage showed gusts of up to 50 mph whipping trees and other plants, toppling some of them. The National Weather Service said one gust in the mountains north of downtown […]
foxla.com
More Santa Ana winds hit SoCal; fire weather watch issued
LOS ANGELES - Another round of gusty Santa Ana winds is expected to remain in through Saturday, again raising concerns about heightened wildfire conditions. The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch that will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in the Los Angeles and Santa Monica mountains. The watch will also be in effect until Saturday evening for the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys and the Malibu Coast.
One recruit’s long road to recovery after South Whittier crash
Jose Arias, 29, is among the 25 law enforcement recruits who were hurt when a wrong-way driver plowed into their group as they were jogging in South Whittier Wednesday morning. Arias is struggling to overcome his devastating injuries. A husband and father of two young children, Arias is a former Marine who dreamed of having […]
foxla.com
Newsom signs order to help LA County recover from Route Fire
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency Saturday to help Los Angeles County address the impact of the Route Fire, which erupted on Aug. 31 near Castaic and burned more than 5,000 acres over the next several days. The proclamation directs state government assist...
signalscv.com
Woman found dead in donation collection box identified
The woman who was found dead in a donation collection box on Oct. 6 in Newhall has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as 58-year-old Anita Raphael. Raphael was found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials, at approximately 10 a.m....
One Killed in Crash on Pomona Freeway
One person was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Victorville, CA
If you are looking for one of the best places to travel with kids, a visit to Victorville, California, is definitely a must. It’s a place that offers a variety of activities for kids and families who want a fun adventure or a relaxing day out. Nestled between the...
Fierce winds blast through Southern California
Fierce winds fueled fires and overturned big rigs in Southern California Wednesday. The high winds helped a fire spread to two homes on Boyle Avenue in Fontana, destroying both.The fire began as a vegetation fire on the side of the 10 Freeway but the strong winds quickly swept it into a residential area. Several big rigs in the Inland Empire area were also overturned Wednesday morning due to the high winds. A high wind warning remains in effect by the National Weather Service from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo.
‘Why did you run into the recruits?’ KTLA confronts driver from South Whittier crash
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the crash that injured 25 law enforcement recruits in South Whittier Wednesday morning was not an accident. “(Investigators) went through an exhaustive interview process with everyone involved, with the video surveillance statements from the recruits, the physical evidence they had, and what they got from the suspect himself. […]
Woman with depression reported missing in Santa Clarita
The L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening.Jessica Laura Ramirez, 32, was last seen at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in a silver 2001 Honda Civic with California license plate number 4UDW126.Ramirez was possibly driving to the 9700 block of Roslyndale Ave. in Arleta, according to the sheriff's department.Ramirez has been diagnosed with depression. She was reported missing Thursday morning.Ramirez, also known as "Jess," is described as a Latina woman standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has "sleeve" tattoos on both arms. She was last seen wearing a blue Los Angeles Chargers jersey and blue jeans.Anyone with information about Ramirez was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Santa Ana Winds Cause Severe Damage Throughout Southern California
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
Corona arsonist caught on camera setting car on fire
A Corona family remains on edge after an arsonist set their car on fire in the middle of the night earlier this month. Authorities say the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 7, at a home on Ontario Avenue near Dove Court. Video captured by the homeowner’s doorbell camera shows an explosion after the […]
