Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Community Food Pantry to distribute free Thanksgiving meals Saturday
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Community Food Pantry will be distributing free Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 19. The pantry will be handing out meals to families in need in the Reno/Sparks area from 9:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m. at 1135 12th street. Turkeys will be given out on a first...
KOLO TV Reno
Holiday Beverage Trends
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As you get ready for the big gatherings this holiday season, what will you be serving? If you’re looking for drinks to serve to your guests or beverages to bring to the party, there are new products on the market. Tony King with Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits visited KOLO 8 to talk about some of the new options and the trends going into the season.
KOLO TV Reno
Wobble Before You Gobble Returns
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanksgiving is fast approaching. How about starting the holiday off with an energizing run? There’s still time to sign up for the annual Wobble Before You Gobble. The 5K/10K event kicks off in downtown Reno Thanksgiving morning and takes participants through nearby parks. It also benefits The Children’s Cabinet.
This $13 Million Mansion-Sized Cabin in Nevada Is the Ultimate Lake Tahoe Escape
Buyers in Carson City, Nevada have all the benefits of the Tahoe, California lifestyle but without the California taxes. Especially since the pandemic, the Tahoe market has boomed thanks to Lake Tahoe’s unique location on the California and Nevada borders. Many ultra-high-net-worth individuals take advantage of this location by residing in Nevada—in areas like Carson City or even Reno—to reap the tax benefits like no income, social security, estate taxes and low property taxes. Clear Creek Tahoe, a mountain and golf community, is just one example of this. While many homes are in the process of being built, this four-bedroom, $12.95...
2news.com
Purse of the Purse Event Friday Night in Reno
The fundraiser for the Nevada Women's Fund has awarded more than $9 million over the last four decades.... with nearly $300,000 just this year. The holiday shopping event features local businesses and a high-end purse raffle.
KOLO TV Reno
Local non-profit climbing team turns 10
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local non-profit climbing team is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Sierra Climbing Team (SCT) was started in 2012 and teaches kids how to climb at Basecamp at The Whitney Peak. “I’d originally been climbing at our recreation center. They didn’t really have grades there,...
KOLO TV Reno
Local non-profit, Cops Vs. Robbers, needs your help collecting toys for children this holiday season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Marcus Woods was born and raised in Chicago, before moving to Reno as an adult. He grew up in over 100 foster homes, 10 group homes, & 1 independent living home and says he never really got to experience Christmas until he was 19 years old. Amid many of his challenges, including abuse from ages 5-16 years old, he found solace in school, basketball and music.
KOLO TV Reno
First-ever holiday Reno Punk Rock Flea Market
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market, also known as the Flea, kicked off it’s first ever holiday market on Saturday, November 19th and Sunday November 20th. The two-day community event features 16 bands, food trucks, kids crafts, skate ramp, car smash and more at The Generator makerspace.
2news.com
NDOW, RPD Ask People to be Bear Aware Ahead of Winter
The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) have seen an uptick in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia. Hyperphagia is a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories...
2news.com
Grants Enable Historic Restoration at County-Owned Park in Minden
Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch announced this week that significant restoration work at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park has recently been completed. Two major grants and additional donations from the community made the work possible, and also grown an endowment fund and enabled public access and operational support at the public facility.
KOLO TV Reno
Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
2news.com
Riverside Farmers Market Hosting over 100 Local Artisans for Holiday Bazaar
Local Food Network, a Reno-based nonprofit that produces Reno’s only year-round farmers market (the Riverside Farmers Market), will host their Holiday Bazaar celebration on November 19, 2022 on Riverside Drive at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center from 9 a.m. to 1 pm. The Bazaar will showcase over 70...
Oakland Zoo curing 'extremely ill' bear cub rescued from Tahoe store
The Oakland Zoo is caring for an “extremely ill” bear cub who was rescued after being found wandering around a retail shop in South Lake Tahoe last week.
KOLO TV Reno
Annual Sky Tavern Ski Swap happening this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Happening today, Sky Tavern is kicking off their annual ski swap. People can drop off gear starting at 9 this morning. The sale begins tonight and runs from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday sales are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Items that are unsold can be picked up Sunday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Dollars and Sense: How you and charitable beneficiaries can get the most out of your holiday donations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The giving season is upon us. While you’ll probably be buying presents to put under the tree, you may also be intending to donate to your favorite charities, causes and non-profits. With the help of a financial advisor, you can make decisions that will benefit you and the group you support to the fullest.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
TubeTahoe in Meyers opening Saturday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The snow flew early so grab the winter gear and family and head to TubeTahoe this weekend. The tubing hill will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week. They will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.
2news.com
NDOW: 14-year-old followed all proper steps to deter mountain lion during encounter
The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) is wrapping up an investigation into an encounter between a 14-year-old girl and a mountain lion that happened the morning of Thursday, November 10 in the Virginia Foothills of South Reno. The girl was walking her dog, a Great Pyrenees, on Terry Way a...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Cascade Kitchen coming to South Lake Tahoe ‘Y’ area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — From fine dining to food trucks, South Lake Tahoe is home to an array of cuisines. While a variety of dining options are present, Tahoe locals have felt the strain of seeing the same options in the mountain town’s food scene, and many have fallen routine to their personal favorites.
KOLO TV Reno
Pet of the Week
Many signs in Reno have already been removed. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear's triple-double, Davidson's bench production. Updated: 17 hours ago. Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear's triple-double, Davidson's bench production.
Girl, 14, attacked by mountain lion in Nevada
RENO, Nev. — A 14-year-old Nevada girl suffered minor injuries when she was attacked by a mountain lion while walking her dog, authorities said. According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the attack occurred on Nov. 10 in the foothills of south Reno, KOLO-TV reported. Wildlife officials said it...
Comments / 0