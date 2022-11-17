Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut
Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
Detroit Pistons game score vs. Sacramento Kings: TV channel, time, radio info
Detroit Pistons (3-14) vs. Sacramento Kings (8-6) When: 6 p.m. Sunday. Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. ...
Centre Daily
Joel Embiid Wants to Keep 76ers Consistent Despite Key Injuries
Both teams missed key players in the Friday night matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks. For the Bucks, their key starter out of the mix was Khris Middleton, who has yet to make his debut in 2022-2023. For the Sixers, James Harden’s absence has created a question...
Cleveland Baseball Team Changes Name
In a video announcement, the team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians announced its new name, the Guardians.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Lakers Twitter Loathes Patrick Beverley
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena, 128-121, thanks in large part to the heroics of Anthony Davis, who turned in a masterful 38-point, 16-rebound double-double. Four perimeter players scored in double digits (Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves, Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn),...
Centre Daily
Doc Rivers’ Injury Update on Tyrese Maxey After Win vs. Bucks
The Philadelphia 76ers won on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately, the victory over Milwaukee came with a steep price to pay in the injury department. As the Sixers trailed in the first half of the matchup, their starting guard Tyrese Maxey suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the second quarter. After Maxey chucked up two free throws after the injury occurred, the Sixers quickly intentionally fouled so the young guard could come off the court.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Shines in His Taiwan Debut
The first overall pick in the 2004 NBA draft, eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard, did not interest any NBA teams this past offseason, so he decided to take his talents to Taiwan. Howard is now the face of Taiwan's T1 League for the Taoyuan...
Centre Daily
Jalen Williams’ Case for NBA All-Rookie Honors
Santa Clara product Jalen Williams has been exactly what Thunder General Manager Sam Presti drafted him to be, a more experienced rookie who is still young enough to fit Oklahoma City's timeline. After spending three seasons in college, the young ball handler already looks comfortable on the floor in crucial moments for OKC.
Centre Daily
Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander Struggle in Loss to Grizzlies
The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to 7-9 on the season after a 119-110 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. The Thunder spent the first quarter penciling in milestones, like another Lu Dort drawn offensive foul and three blocks from Aleksej Pokusevski, but they didn’t do any lead building, as they trailed 21-8 midway through the first quarter.
Centre Daily
Kyrie Irving Opens Up in New Apology About Antisemitic Post
View the original article to see embedded media. As Nets guard Kyrie Irving prepares to return to the court on Sunday against the Grizzlies following a team-issued suspension for sharing an antisemitic film on social media, the Brooklyn star sat down in an exclusive interview with SNY’s Ian Begley to discuss his suspension and path to return to the court.
Centre Daily
Louisville Falls in Overtime to Gonzaga for First Loss
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Eliza Hollingsworth scored 18 points while Kaylynne Troung had a big performance in overtime to help Gonzaga upset No. 6 Louisville 79-67 in Saturday night’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Truong scored 10 of her 16 points in the OT for...
Centre Daily
Michigan star RB Blake Corum leaves Illinois game with injury
Michigan running back Blake Corum left Saturday's game against Illinois with an apparent lower body injury after going down in pain. With under two minutes left in the second quarter, Corum ran right on a carry and went down after sustaining apparent contact to his left knee. Moments after falling...
