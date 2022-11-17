The Philadelphia 76ers won on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately, the victory over Milwaukee came with a steep price to pay in the injury department. As the Sixers trailed in the first half of the matchup, their starting guard Tyrese Maxey suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the second quarter. After Maxey chucked up two free throws after the injury occurred, the Sixers quickly intentionally fouled so the young guard could come off the court.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO