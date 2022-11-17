ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draymond Green Downplays Competition in Western Conference

By Farbod Esnaashari
 3 days ago

Draymond Green doesn't believe anyone in the west stands out.

The NBA's Western Conference has been a bit of a struggle in this early season. The Golden State Warriors have a losing record, the Clippers have been a very mediocre team, and Jazz are on a three game losing streak, and the Suns only have an 8-5 record. In most people's eyes, the Milwaukee Bucks are the best team in the NBA - Draymond Green agrees.

In an interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic , Draymond Green discussed the Warriors' struggles and who he finds as legitimate contenders.

"I like to look at it by conference," Green said. "I think the Bucks are real, and you have to respect what they have and who they are. You also have to respect the fact that, as good as they look, (three-time All-Star guard) Khris Middleton isn’t back (after having offseason surgery to repair his left wrist). So when I look at the East, it’s them that’s really putting it together. Miami has been a little unexpected for me (in terms of its struggles), but I have no doubt that they’ll right their ship. And then in the West, I was looking at the other day and it’s like no one has stood out. It’s right there for us. If we get ourselves together, which we will, it’s right there for us."

Despite sounding overly confident, Draymond Green isn't wrong. The Warriors may have a losing record, but they're only three games out of the third seed and 2.5 games out of the fourth seed. Everyone is struggling in the Western Conference this season, not just the Warriors, and that's why it's open season.

