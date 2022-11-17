ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BigBadJohn
3d ago

just like Maxine Waters and the rest of the Democrat party, they have no business in these leadership roles, how did these ignorant people even get voted in?

KOIOS
2d ago

The truth goes DEEPER! Ukraine is given money by Democrat controlled congress.... then guess what? Ukraine buys FTX shares! Yes they did! Why?!, then this FTX Israeli gives money to congress..... there are layers of buffering, but it looks like congress was laundering taxpayers dollars to Ukraine to be kicked back for Democrats and their election campaigns.... it’s going to take some digging but this was a sophisticated scheme and scam! When it’s all over Sam Bankman-Fried will make Bernie Maddoff look like Moses, Movies and Documentaries soon to be made!

