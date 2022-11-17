Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in October 4.3%, unchanged from September 2022., the Delaware Department of Labor reported. There were 21,700 unemployed Delawareans in October compared to 24,300 in October 2021. The nation’s unemployment rate was 3.7% in October, up from 3.5% in September 2022. In October 2021, the US unemployment rate was 4.6%, while Delaware’s rate was 4.9%.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO