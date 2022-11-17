Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed
According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
Mavs And Celtics Injury Reports
The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports.
Luka Doncic lauds Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown as NBA's best duo
Luka Doncic had high praise for the Celtics' star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Wake Forest-Duke rivalry extends to coaching staffs
Wake Forest and Duke have more in common than their win-loss records. This year’s matchup brings another element to the
Lane Kiffin Isn’t the Only One in the Coaching Rumor Mill
The Ole Miss coach squashed reports this week, but here is what we’re hearing around that Auburn opening and potential changes at Nebraska, Wisconsin and Colorado.
Memphis visits SMU in battle of bowl-bound teams
Memphis and SMU, a pair of 6-5 American Athletic Conference teams, meet Saturday in Dallas hoping to finish the regular
New Phoenix Suns jersey pays tribute to 22 AZ tribal nations
The turquoise-colored Phoenix Suns 2022-2023 City Edition uniform pays tribute to the rich histories and cultures of Arizona’s 22 tribal nations. “This is historic to have a major sports franchise like the Phoenix Suns, to recognize the first peoples, the indigenous peoples of Arizona,” Gila River Indian Community Governor Stephen Roe Lewis said in a […] The post New Phoenix Suns jersey pays tribute to 22 AZ tribal nations appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Comments / 0