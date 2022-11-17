ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed

According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Arizona Mirror

New Phoenix Suns jersey pays tribute to 22 AZ tribal nations

The turquoise-colored Phoenix Suns 2022-2023 City Edition uniform pays tribute to the rich histories and cultures of Arizona’s 22 tribal nations. “This is historic to have a major sports franchise like the Phoenix Suns, to recognize the first peoples, the indigenous peoples of Arizona,” Gila River Indian Community Governor Stephen Roe Lewis said in a […] The post New Phoenix Suns jersey pays tribute to 22 AZ tribal nations appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy