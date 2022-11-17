Read full article on original website
KPBS
Somber display will honor San Diegans killed on roadways
Late this afternoon, the steps of Civic Center Plaza will be covered with shoes — 294 pairs of them. Each pair will represent a person who was killed in a traffic collision in San Diego last year. It's a commemoration of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims,...
KPBS
Youth march in San Diego to call attention to homelessness
Dozens of young people took to the streets of San Diego Thursday with a message close to their hearts. "A roof for every youth!" they chanted as they marched to Balboa Park for a rally. The Youth Runaway and Homelessness Awareness Walk and Rally was organized by the YMCA of...
KPBS
Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit
State officials are projecting a $25 billion budget deficit for next year. The news is a stark contrast to back-to-back years of record budget surpluses in California. Then, rents are down in San Diego county by almost 5% but the same economic forces that are pushing rents down are also slowing what was on track to be a record year for housing construction in the county. And, women trying to climb the ranks in law enforcement sometimes have to battle sexism, toxic masculinity, even sexual harassment. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser brings us one such story from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Next, a controversy at a high-profile San Diego nonprofit prompted a board member’s resignation and concerns about retaliation. Then, a recent incident in a UC San Diego chemistry class highlights the distance between where the university says it wants to be and where it is when it comes to respect, inclusion and race relations. Finally, Rick Steves talks about traveling in the age of COVID-19.
KPBS
Changes may be coming to San Diego’s emergency medical services
The city of San Diego’s ambulance provider, Falck, is set to see fines again, after failing to meet response times and staffing goals. KPBS Reporter Matt Hoffman has more on changes that could be coming in the new year. The city of San Diego’s ambulance provider, Falck, is set...
KPBS
San Diego rent prices see slight decrease after jumping more than 21% in a year
San Diego rents actually dropped last month after increasing more than 21% in a year. The rental website Zumper found that the median price of a one-bedroom apartment was down 4.6% to $2,500 a month. Rents in many areas of the country have decreased slightly, but San Diego’s is one...
KPBS
Addressing sexism in police departments
Many female police officers still experience sexism on the job. KPBS looks into what departments are doing to fix this. In other news, San Diego’s ambulance provider, Falck will be fined after again failing to meet response times and staffing goals. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
KPBS
San Diego weekend arts events: Cog•nate Collective, 'Mía,' Iranian music and more
Cog•nate Collective, 'Tianquiztli: Portraits of the Market as Portal'. Cog•nate Collective’s new exhibition at ICA San Diego's North campus in Encinitas is part of an ongoing body of work for the artist duo. "Portraits of the Market as Portal" explores street markets, cross-border communities and the commerce of objects.
KPBS
Five years after #MeToo, sexism persists in local law enforcement
Second in a two-part series. Click here to read part one. For some women working under San Diego Sheriff’s Sgt. Kotaro Murashige, a day at the office meant facing sexist, condescending and disparaging comments, according to a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Internal Affairs report. Female deputies reported...
KPBS
Lecturer's racist comments highlight problematic climate at UCSD
An October incident inside a UC San Diego chemistry class highlights the distance between where the university says it wants to be and where it is when it comes to respecting inclusion and race relations. Now, like on many campuses, there is a debate over racist language and what should...
KPBS
How do you manage your mental health? KPBS wants to hear from you.
Mental health is important for overall health, but are you thinking about your own well being? It impacts all aspects of our life, including personal relationships. The CDC estimates 1 in 5 Americans experience a mental illness each year. Here in San Diego County rates of psychological distress and substance abuse have been increasing. Kids are impacted too, a recent CDC study estimated more than a third of high school teens experienced poor mental health during the pandemic. At the same time, the San Diego County region is facing a shortage of behavioral health workers.
