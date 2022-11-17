ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

Somber display will honor San Diegans killed on roadways

Late this afternoon, the steps of Civic Center Plaza will be covered with shoes — 294 pairs of them. Each pair will represent a person who was killed in a traffic collision in San Diego last year. It's a commemoration of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Youth march in San Diego to call attention to homelessness

Dozens of young people took to the streets of San Diego Thursday with a message close to their hearts. "A roof for every youth!" they chanted as they marched to Balboa Park for a rally. The Youth Runaway and Homelessness Awareness Walk and Rally was organized by the YMCA of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit

State officials are projecting a $25 billion budget deficit for next year. The news is a stark contrast to back-to-back years of record budget surpluses in California. Then, rents are down in San Diego county by almost 5% but the same economic forces that are pushing rents down are also slowing what was on track to be a record year for housing construction in the county. And, women trying to climb the ranks in law enforcement sometimes have to battle sexism, toxic masculinity, even sexual harassment. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser brings us one such story from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Next, a controversy at a high-profile San Diego nonprofit prompted a board member’s resignation and concerns about retaliation. Then, a recent incident in a UC San Diego chemistry class highlights the distance between where the university says it wants to be and where it is when it comes to respect, inclusion and race relations. Finally, Rick Steves talks about traveling in the age of COVID-19.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

Addressing sexism in police departments

Many female police officers still experience sexism on the job. KPBS looks into what departments are doing to fix this. In other news, San Diego’s ambulance provider, Falck will be fined after again failing to meet response times and staffing goals. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Five years after #MeToo, sexism persists in local law enforcement

Second in a two-part series. Click here to read part one. For some women working under San Diego Sheriff’s Sgt. Kotaro Murashige, a day at the office meant facing sexist, condescending and disparaging comments, according to a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Internal Affairs report. Female deputies reported...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Lecturer's racist comments highlight problematic climate at UCSD

An October incident inside a UC San Diego chemistry class highlights the distance between where the university says it wants to be and where it is when it comes to respecting inclusion and race relations. Now, like on many campuses, there is a debate over racist language and what should...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

How do you manage your mental health? KPBS wants to hear from you.

Mental health is important for overall health, but are you thinking about your own well being? It impacts all aspects of our life, including personal relationships. The CDC estimates 1 in 5 Americans experience a mental illness each year. Here in San Diego County rates of psychological distress and substance abuse have been increasing. Kids are impacted too, a recent CDC study estimated more than a third of high school teens experienced poor mental health during the pandemic. At the same time, the San Diego County region is facing a shortage of behavioral health workers.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy