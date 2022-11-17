Kali Malone Announces New Album Featuring Lucy Railton and Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley, Shares New Song: Listen

Read full article on original website
Eluvium Announces New Album, Shares New Songs: Listen
Eluvium’s Matthew Cooper has a new album on the way. It‘s titled (Whirring Marvels In) Consensus Reality, and it’s out May 12 via Temporary Residence. He’s shared two songs from the project: “Escapement” and “Swift Automatons.” Find both with the rest of the track list below.
Ab-Soul Announces New Album Herbert, Shares Video: Watch
Top Dawg Entertainment rapper Ab-Soul has announced a new album: Herbert is due out December 16. In addition to the recent single “Do Better,” the album will also include a new Sounwave-produced song called “Gang’Nem,” which features Fre$h and arrives with its own new music video. The visual was shot in the rapper’s native Carson, California, and depicts him rapping in various settings around town. Check it out below.
Weyes Blood Shares New Song “God Turn Me Into a Flower”: Listen
Weyes Blood has shared a new song called “God Turn Me Into a Flower.” The latest single from her forthcoming LP, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, the track features Daniel Lopatin (aka Oneohtrix Point Never) on synthesizer. Check it out below. Weyes Blood has previously shared videos...
Fatoumata Diawara Shares Video for New Song With Damon Albarn: Watch
Fatoumata Diawara has recruited Damon Albarn for a new song titled “Nsera.” It’s the first single from the Malian singer songwriter’s as-yet-unannounced follow-up to 2018’s Fenfo (Something to Say). Check out “Nsera” with a video directed by Gregory Ohrel below. Diawara and Albarn...
Young Dolph’s Posthumous Album Announced: Listen to the New Song “Get Away”
Young Dolph’s posthumous single “Get Away” is out now. The song arrives on the anniversary of the Memphis rapper’s death. “Get Away” will land on Dolph’s posthumous album Paper Route Frank, which is out in December. Check out the new track below. Today...
Glorilla Performs “Tomorrow 2” With Cardi B at the 2022 American Music Awards: Watch
Memphis rapper Glorilla was among the performers tonight (November 20) at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. She performed her breakout single “Tomorrow 2” from this year’s Anyways, Life’s Great… EP. After beginning by rapping the song on a motorcycle, Glorilla was carried by a crowd of backup dancers and walked towards a sports car. It was there that Cardi B made a surprise appearance to rap her verse and join Glorilla for a dance routine. Watch it below.
Bob Dylan Announces New Time Out of Mind Bootleg Series Box Set
Bob Dylan has announced volume 17 of his Bootleg Series. The record, titled Fragments - Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997), compiles unreleased recordings including studio outtakes and alternate versions, as well as live versions recorded between 1997 and 2001. It also includes a new remix of Time Out of Mind. The release comes as a 5xCD or 10xLP box set, as well as in abridged versions. It’s out January 27. Listen to an alternate version of “Love Sick” below.
Jenny Hval Shares New Song “Buffy”: Listen
Jenny Hval’s latest album Classic Objects was released in March, and, now, the Norwegian vocalist and composer is back with a new song called “Buffy.” Like its title might suggest, the track was inspired by the television show Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Take a listen below. “Somehow...
Black Midi Release New Live Album and Drum Session With Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim
Black Midi have released a vinyl live album, Live Fire, along with a mini-documentary on a drum session that Morgan Simpson and Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim held earlier this year. The pair joined forces at Chicago’s Electrical Audio and drummed together to their respective bands’ songs “Sugar/Tzu” and “Chismiten.” Watch the 6-minute doc below and scroll down to hear a rendition of “Sugar/Tzu” from the live album.
The xx Announce Coexist Vinyl Reissue for 10th Anniversary
The xx are reissuing their second album, Coexist, for its 10th anniversary. Out now digitally and January 13 on clear vinyl, the reissue includes live versions of “Angels,” “Chained,” “Reunion,” and “Sunset,” which you can hear below. The xx’s latest album,
Brockhampton Releasing Another New Album, TM, Tonight
Back in April, Brockhampton announced at Coachella that they were going on hiatus and would release a final album later in the year. That record, The Family, was formally announced in October and came out, as planned, today. Now, Brockhampton have announced one more album, TM, which is set to arrive tonight. It comprises shelved recordings from their 2021 sessions in Ojai, California, which bandmember Matt Champion has executive produced to completion, in what a press release describes as a “parting gift” to fans. Kevin Abstract shared a note on the group’s conclusion, which you can read in full below.
Danny Elfman Shares Song From New Netflix Movie White Noise: Listen
Danny Elfman has shared the first song from his score for White Noise. Listen to “Duel Lecture” below (via Variety). Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of the classic Don DeLillo novel arrives on Netflix on December 30 after a limited theatrical run from November 25. Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, and André 3000 are among the stars. The first trailer came out in August.
Sufjan Stevens Joins Rosie Thomas for New Christmas Song “We Should Be Together”: Listen
Rosie Thomas has teamed up with Sufjan Stevens for a new Christmas song. The artists made “We Should Be Together” with Thomas’ husband, the folk musician Jeff Shoop. It follows Thomas’ 2008 holiday album A Very Rosie Christmas and Stevens’ Christmas efforts Songs for Christmas and Silver & Gold. Listen below and head to Bandcamp where Thomas is selling editions of the necklace featured on the single artwork.
Jon Pardi & Lauren Alaina’s Eric Church-Penned Duet “Don’t Blame It On Whiskey” Really Should Have Been A Single
How was this song not a massive hit? I was on a long drive yesterday listening to Spotify on shuffle when Jon Pardi and Lauren Alaina‘s 2019 duet “Don’t Blame It On Whiskey” came up. And this song is so damn good. So I hit the rewind button and played it again. And one more time for good measure. Seriously, why was this song never released as a single? The duet was included on Jon’s 2019 album Heartache Medication, and […] The post Jon Pardi & Lauren Alaina’s Eric Church-Penned Duet “Don’t Blame It On Whiskey” Really Should Have Been A Single first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, and Adele Nominated for Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys
The nominees for the 2023 Grammy Award for Album of the Year have all been announced. Once again, Beyoncé and Adele will go head to head, this time for their respective LPs Renaissance and 30. Bad Bunny is also in the running with Un Verano Sin Ti, marking the first time an album from the Latin category has also been nominated for Album of the Year. Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, Lizzo’s Special, and Mary J. Blige’s deluxe Good Morning Gorgeous are also nominated. Rounding out the Album of the Year list are Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, and ABBA’s first LP in 40 years, Voyage. Check out the full list of Grammy nominees here.
Ryuichi Sakamoto Announces New Album 12
Ryuichi Sakamoto has announced his new solo album 12. It’s due out January 17 via Milan Records. 12 is the first non-soundtrack solo studio album from the Japanese composer since 2017’s Async. Sakamoto recorded the album in 2021 and 2022, and the track titles reflect the dates that the compositions were written. In a statement, Sakamoto, who has been receiving cancer treatment, said, “After I finally ‘came home’ to my new temporary housing after a big operation, I found myself reaching for the synthesizer. I had no intention of composing something; I just wanted to be showered in sound. I’ll probably continue to keep this kind of ‘diary.’”
Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott Share New Song “Down in Atlanta”: Listen
Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott have shared their new song “Down in Atlanta.” The song was announced around the same time that it was revealed that Williams’ Something in the Water festival will return to Virginia Beach in 2023. Check out the new track below. The multi-day...
Watch LCD Soundsystem Perform “New Body Rhumba” on Colbert
LCD Soundsystem stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform their new song “New Body Rhumba,” recorded for Noah Baumbach’s film adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel White Noise. Check it out below. “New Body Rhumba” is the band’s first music in five years. The...
Kendrick Lamar Shares New “Rich Spirit” Video: Watch
Kendrick Lamar has released the music video for his Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers song “Rich Spirit.” It follows visuals for “The Heart Part 5,” “N95,” and “We Cry Together.” Calmatic directed the new vidoe, which is set in an opulent home. Watch the clip below.
The Pitchfork Review Podcast Breaks Down New Albums by Weyes Blood and Dream Unending
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Associate Editor Sam Sodomsky rolls through to offer insight on the impossibly lush new record from Weyes Blood, whom he recently interviewed, as well as the moody metal of Dream Unending’s Best New Music album Song of Salvation.
