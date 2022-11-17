Kali Malone Announces New Album Featuring Lucy Railton and Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley, Shares New Song: Listen

The nominees for the 2023 Grammy Award for Album of the Year have all been announced. Once again, Beyoncé and Adele will go head to head, this time for their respective LPs Renaissance and 30. Bad Bunny is also in the running with Un Verano Sin Ti, marking the first time an album from the Latin category has also been nominated for Album of the Year. Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, Lizzo’s Special, and Mary J. Blige’s deluxe Good Morning Gorgeous are also nominated. Rounding out the Album of the Year list are Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, and ABBA’s first LP in 40 years, Voyage. Check out the full list of Grammy nominees here.

8 DAYS AGO