ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

As 2 Subvariants Surpass BA.5, Concerns Emerge About Another New COVID Strain BN.1

While the BA.5 COVID variant was the nation's dominant strain for months, that's not the case any longer. Subvariants BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 have since taken over, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, which showed the two account for approximately 44% of new COVID infections, NBC News reported. BA.5 was responsible for approximately 30% of all cases, according to the most recent data.
GEORGIA STATE
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Glasure column: Determining the appropriate care when facing illness

When someone is diagnosed with a serious illness, it can be challenging to prioritize advance care planning conversations with their family and doctors. However, it is important to ensure care is aligned with their wishes as early as possible. Confusion can sometimes arise around the specific differences between palliative care and hospice in deciding what level of care is best. While the objective of both palliative care and hospice is pain and symptom relief, the prognosis and goals of care are different. ...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy