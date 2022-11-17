Breaking down HSFB squads' trio of area round playoff matchups

Buy Now Aubrey defenders Andrew Berg (44) and Gabe Plumb (6) sack Dallas Lincoln quarterback Jaylon Smith (10) during their game at Standridge Stadium Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Carrolton, Texas. Al Key/DRC

The high school football playoffs continue this week as the area round of action commences on the UIL side.

Seven Denton-area teams entered the playoffs, but just three remain after the opening round of games. Guyer, Argyle and Aubrey look to keep their seasons alive Friday and Saturday in a trio of games strewn across the state.