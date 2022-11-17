ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis Recorder

IPS board unanimously approves massive overhaul to close schools, change grades

The Indianapolis Public Schools board unanimously approved a plan Nov. 18 to overhaul the district by closing six school buildings, changing grade configurations and establishing eight middle schools. The new strategy will also provide, for the first time, all students in middle school with algebra and arts courses. The decision...
woodworkingnetwork.com

Hickory Furniture Collective becomes largest hickory furniture maker in the world

ANDERSON, Ind.-- Hickory Furniture Collective has acquired Old Hickory Furniture Company in Shelbyville, Ind. With this acquisition, Hickory Furniture Collective says it is now the largest maker of hickory furniture worldwide. Hickory Furniture Collective was formed in 2018 with three brands: Hickory Furniture Designs, Flat Rock Furniture, and Rocky Top...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Furgeson announces campaign to return as mayor of Shelbyville

After two terms as Shelbyville mayor, Scott Furgeson walked away knowing he wanted to do more. Furgeson’s family and the restaurant he owned just needed him more. On Friday, Furgeson appeared on the morning show at GIANT fm to announce his intention to run for mayor once again in 2023.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WTHR

Good News: Just Judy's

INDIANAPOLIS — If it's Thursday, it's time for Dave Calabro's weekly report on his search for positive stories across Indiana. This week, we visited Just Judy's Family Restaurant at 5018 E. 62nd St. on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Sharon told us she's been frequenting the diner for about...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
americanracehorse.com

Horseshoe Indianapolis Donates $10,000 to Indianapolis Mounted Patrol

Each year, Horseshoe Indianapolis earmarks donations to equine specific causes in Central Indiana. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Mounted Patrol is currently working on a relocation site for their horses and headquarters and Horseshoe Indianapolis provided a $10,000 toward the cause. IMPD Mounted Patrol is a vital service in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville senior signs to play softball at University of Indianapolis

Hailey Pogue remembers running wild against the Waldron Wild. Recalling one of her earliest recreational league softball games, the Shelbyville senior delivered a hard hit ball and rounded the bases with reckless abandon. “I hit the ball and ran around all four bases. I never stopped. They chased me the...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WTHR

Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
foodgressing.com

Wendy’s Hoosier Biscuit Bowl – Free Offering in Indianapolis

Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. To celebrate the launch of the bowl, as well as the weekend’s much-anticipated game in Indianapolis, Wendy’s is bringing in former Hoosier basketball star Christian Watford to serve up FREE Hoosier Biscuit Bowls to fans on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

1925 PubHouse prepares Fried Fish Tacos, Chicken Adobo Nachos

Industry peers thought the creators of 1925 PubHouse were nuts to open a restaurant during the pandemic, but their strategy was to make great food and invest in technology that enables them to easily capture carryout/delivery business, and it worked! This made up nearly 50% of their business in the first 6 months.
MUNCIE, IN
WIBC.com

Anderson High School Student Arrested, School Closed Friday

ANDERSON, Ind. — A student at Anderson High School was arrested Thursday for bringing a gun to school. “We had heard, mostly on social media, that students were talking about a student that was behaving odd,” says Brad Meadows, Director of District and Community Engagement at Anderson Community Schools.
ANDERSON, IN

