Indianapolis Recorder
IPS board unanimously approves massive overhaul to close schools, change grades
The Indianapolis Public Schools board unanimously approved a plan Nov. 18 to overhaul the district by closing six school buildings, changing grade configurations and establishing eight middle schools. The new strategy will also provide, for the first time, all students in middle school with algebra and arts courses. The decision...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Hickory Furniture Collective becomes largest hickory furniture maker in the world
ANDERSON, Ind.-- Hickory Furniture Collective has acquired Old Hickory Furniture Company in Shelbyville, Ind. With this acquisition, Hickory Furniture Collective says it is now the largest maker of hickory furniture worldwide. Hickory Furniture Collective was formed in 2018 with three brands: Hickory Furniture Designs, Flat Rock Furniture, and Rocky Top...
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
shelbycountypost.com
Furgeson announces campaign to return as mayor of Shelbyville
After two terms as Shelbyville mayor, Scott Furgeson walked away knowing he wanted to do more. Furgeson’s family and the restaurant he owned just needed him more. On Friday, Furgeson appeared on the morning show at GIANT fm to announce his intention to run for mayor once again in 2023.
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns. “The core of our […]
Good News: Just Judy's
INDIANAPOLIS — If it's Thursday, it's time for Dave Calabro's weekly report on his search for positive stories across Indiana. This week, we visited Just Judy's Family Restaurant at 5018 E. 62nd St. on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Sharon told us she's been frequenting the diner for about...
WANE-TV
HCCSC: ‘No credibility’ to threat toward Huntington North High School
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Huntington County Community School Corporation (HCCSC) released a statement Thursday evening regarding a reported threat toward Huntington North High School (HNHS). According to an HCCSC Twitter post, HNHS administrators were made aware of a potential threat to HNHS for Friday, Nov. 18. After learning of...
readthereporter.com
Carmel Art Commission says ‘no’ to spending more money on unpopular sculpture
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Indy couple has big dreams for their concrete decor business
Kaitlan Vosler began making items like planters, jewelry and trays back in 2016. In 2020, she realized she needed to stop working from her garage in order to continue to grow the business.
americanracehorse.com
Horseshoe Indianapolis Donates $10,000 to Indianapolis Mounted Patrol
Each year, Horseshoe Indianapolis earmarks donations to equine specific causes in Central Indiana. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Mounted Patrol is currently working on a relocation site for their horses and headquarters and Horseshoe Indianapolis provided a $10,000 toward the cause. IMPD Mounted Patrol is a vital service in...
Racial Equity Report Card shows disparities between residents in Indianapolis
Researchers at the Polis Center at IUPUI are developing a new report that examines the equity gap between racial groups in Indianapolis.
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville senior signs to play softball at University of Indianapolis
Hailey Pogue remembers running wild against the Waldron Wild. Recalling one of her earliest recreational league softball games, the Shelbyville senior delivered a hard hit ball and rounded the bases with reckless abandon. “I hit the ball and ran around all four bases. I never stopped. They chased me the...
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
Indiana doctor: AG shouldn't get abortion patient records
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Lawyers for an Indianapolis doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio told a judge Friday that Indiana's attorney general should not be allowed to access patient medical records for an investigation into undisclosed complaints. Dr. Caitlin Bernard; her medical...
City of Indianapolis investing nearly $8 million into housing for the homeless
According to the Horizon House, an organization that provides service to people experiencing homelessness, there is around 1,800 people that aren't housed.
foodgressing.com
Wendy’s Hoosier Biscuit Bowl – Free Offering in Indianapolis
Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. To celebrate the launch of the bowl, as well as the weekend’s much-anticipated game in Indianapolis, Wendy’s is bringing in former Hoosier basketball star Christian Watford to serve up FREE Hoosier Biscuit Bowls to fans on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WISH-TV
1925 PubHouse prepares Fried Fish Tacos, Chicken Adobo Nachos
Industry peers thought the creators of 1925 PubHouse were nuts to open a restaurant during the pandemic, but their strategy was to make great food and invest in technology that enables them to easily capture carryout/delivery business, and it worked! This made up nearly 50% of their business in the first 6 months.
WIBC.com
Anderson High School Student Arrested, School Closed Friday
ANDERSON, Ind. — A student at Anderson High School was arrested Thursday for bringing a gun to school. “We had heard, mostly on social media, that students were talking about a student that was behaving odd,” says Brad Meadows, Director of District and Community Engagement at Anderson Community Schools.
