Read full article on original website
Related
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up After About 2 Years of Dating
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's romance is no longer the same as it was. The couple and "Don't Worry Darling" co-stars are taking a break after about two years of dating, E! News confirms. "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her...
Lenny Kravitz, Jason Momoa Send Birthday Love to Ex Lisa Bonet
Lisa Bonet was showered with love for her birthday. The "Ray Donovan" alum celebrated turning 55 years old on Wednesday and in honor of her special day, Lisa's ex-husband Lenny Kravitz shared a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram. Sharing a snap of Bonet getting a kiss on the cheeks from himself and their daughter Zoë Kravitz, the "Fly Away" musician captioned the post, "Happy Birthday mama…."
Cautious Clay: ‘My dad’s making an effort to be in my life’
You might not know who Cautious Clay is, but you’ve most likely heard his music. He’s behind the perky beat that drives Taylor Swift’s “London Boy”, the multimillion-streamed tribute to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s hometown, and the remix of “Ocean Eyes” – Billie Eilish’s breakthrough single – which was commissioned by her brother and co-writer, Finneas. There’s a good chance you’ve heard him in films or on TV, too. His 2018 debut “Cold War”, which melded a Frank Ocean level of introspection with gospel harmonies and slick pop production, cropped up in the soundtracks for both Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart and...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0