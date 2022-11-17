Martin Edwin Lougee

Martin (Marty) Lougee

As much as we wished for him to never leave us, Martin (Marty) Lougee passed quietly and peacefully in his sleep on Friday, November 4, 2022, age 96, surrounded by his surviving children. His body finally gave up; however, his will, intelligence and wit were there until the end.

Marty was born in Tacoma, WA on January 30, 1926. He met the love of his life Wanda while they worked as summer students at Lake Quinault Lodge, WA and they were married in 1949. They raised their family in Klamath Falls, OR and Fircrest, WA.

Marty joined the army in 1944, serving in WWII receiving a Purple Heart and called to serve again in the Korean War. After getting his Business Degree at the College (University) of Puget Sound, he worked at Weyerhaeuser as an accountant from 1952 to 1969. He worked as Branch Manager for Great Western Savings & Loan and ended his professional career as a business consultant at City Sign Company in Tacoma WA.

Marty was an exceptional golfer, having had 9 hole in ones and served as the president of Fircrest Golf Club in Tacoma, WA. After retiring to Sun City West, he co-founded the Ball Busters golf league. He was an excellent card player, and loved playing games with his family, he was a Jeopardy fan, an avid reader, a great friend, and wonderful family man; he loved the pitter patter of his great grandkids footsteps as well as their laughter and joy. He gave and received love with his whole heart. His love, quick wit and support will be missed by all who knew him.

Marty was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Wanda Lougee, his dear daughter Patti Jo Baer and his parents and siblings. Marty is survived by his children, Steve Lougee, Leslie Hartl (Nick), Doug Lougee (Cheryl Ancell), grandchildren Stefanie Rautio (Paul), Michelle Risinger (Rob), Katie Hartl (Stephen Schwartfeger), Derek Hartl (Sachi), Julia Hartl (Darrin Whittaker), Ben Hartl and great grandchildren Megan, Jacob, Remi, Marti, Blair, Ari, Charleston, Ellery, Rylan, Briggs, Milo and Niabelle.

A Celebration of Life for both Marty & Wanda is planned for December 8th from 3PM-5PM (one day prior to Marty & Wanda’s 73rd Wedding anniversary) at Palm Ridge Recreation Center, Summit Hall B in Sun City West AZ. Donations are being accepted in memory of Marty to: Give.bannerhealth.com/hospice.