ComicBook
Roman Reigns on His Rivalry With Brock Lesnar, Why "Cowboy Brock" Was So Important
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been battling or years in the WWE, though many will argue 2022 wound up being the best year for their feud. After their New Year's Day match was scrapped due to COVID-19, the two clashed at WrestleMania 38 to unify the WWE and Universal Championships then turned around and had a Last Man Standing rematch at SummerSlam. While many initially rolled their eyes at seeing Reigns vs. Lesnar yet again in Nashville, the match was incredibly well-received thanks to Lesnar's more jovial "Cowboy Brock" persona and his usage of a tractor late in the match to uproot the ring.
ComicBook
AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Aren't Buying Tony Khan's Answer to the CM Punk/Colt Cabana Rumors
The big rumor surrounding AEW over the past year was whether or not CM Punk tried to force Colt Cabana out of the company shortly after he arrived in the promotion. The issues between Punk and Cabana stem from legal disputes that go back a few years, resulting in the termination of their friendship. Cabana suddenly stopped showing up on AEW programming in November 2021 and aside from a few dark matches in March he had effectively been moved to the Ring of Honor roster. Punk vehemently denied him having anything to do with Cabana's status with the company back in September, leading to the rant that caused a backstage fight with The Elite after the All Out pay-per-view that resulted in the firing of Ace Steel, The Elite getting suspended and Punk seemingly on his way out of the promotion.
ComicBook
Bryan Danielson Gives a Major Update on His Future With AEW, MJF Responds
Bryan Danielson gave some key insights about the future of his pro wrestling career while on One Fall with Ron Funches this week. He's currently on a three-year deal with AEW reportedly set to expire in 2024, and while he intends to keep on wrestling for the rest of his life he doesn't plan on being a full-time competitor after that contract expires. Since arriving at All Out 2021, Danielson has competed in 44 matches, coming up short multiple times in bouts for both the AEW and ROH World Championships.
ComicBook
WWE Crossover With New Japan Officially Announced
While WWE has repopulated tis roster with dozens of familiar names in the past couple of months, few have been as newsworthy as Karl Anderson. The Machine Gun returned to WWE earlier this fall alongside tag partner Luke Gallows to reunite with AJ Styles in his fight against The Judgment Day. Anderson's return came after he wrapped his Impact Wrestling responsibilities but while he was in the middle of his New Japan Pro Wrestling run, as he currently reigns as NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion. While New Japan has offered Anderson ultimatums, he has refused to vacate the championship and no-showed a scheduled defense against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn earlier this month.
ComicBook
WWE Fans Are Shocked and Confused by Reggie's Scrypts NXT Debut
After a long line of cryptic video teases, tonight was the night for the anticipated WWE NXT debut of Scrypts, and no one saw that reveal coming by a long shot. That's because it turned out to be none other than former 24/7 Champion Reggie, who was last seen on Monday Night Raw. Now he has a new character named Scrypts, and WWE fans were definitely shocked, though they were also confused. That's because after the mysterious video teases, the character that debuted isn't really anything close to what those would indicate, so while people were in awe of Scrypts' impressive in-ring maneuvers, they weren't sure what to make of the character. You can find some of the reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Taps Into Power's Best Moment Yet
Chainsaw Man is now making its way through the Fall 2022 anime schedule as one of the most popular series of the season, and one awesome cosplay has tapped into Power's best moment in the anime so far! The first season of the adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has been a massive success with fans, and that's saying quite a lot as the manga was already a monstrous success in its own right before the anime made its full premiere. It's likely due to fans being introduced to the series' roster of characters, and this is most definitely led by Power.
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot
WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
ComicBook
Power Rangers: Red Ranger Actor Austin St. John Breaks Silence on Jason David Frank's Death
Legendary star of the Power Rangers franchise Jason David Frank has unfortunately died at the age of 49, and former Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo, and Power Rangers Turbo co-star and Red Ranger actor Austin St. John has broken his silence on Frank's death. Following early reports on social media and messages from those closest to the star, it was revealed by Frank's rep that he had passed away. Ever since, tributes to the original Green Ranger actor have been pouring in by both fans and those who closely worked alongside the star for many years.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial
Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Share Anthony Mackie's Movie Star Criticism After Quentin Tarantino's Recent Comments
Marvel fans are remembering Anthony Mackie's comments about movie stars after Quentin Tarantino criticized the MCU. In some comments on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, the director claimed that the Marvel stars weren't "movie stars" and instead, the characters they play were the real headliners for these features. (Interesting timing with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever playing out the way it did, despite being a bit of an anomaly…) So, with the Internet being forever, it was only minutes before Mackie saying basically the same thing was trending. Because this is social media, and what most people are here for is cat videos and such, none of this will be settled. But, you can catch the best responses down below!
ComicBook
Daredevil: Born Again Rumored to Debut Fan-Favorite Avengers Character
Writing is well underway for Daredevil: Born Again and if recent reports are any indication, another beloved Marvel character could be making their live-action debut in the series. Known for his grounded, gritty stories, Daredevil is a character that quickly drew fans in with a TV-MA series on Netflix beginning in 2014. While it has yet to be seen if Marvel Studios will replicate that style and tone in Born Again, a popular rumor gaining steam online suggests White Tiger will finally make her live-action debut.
ComicBook
A WWE Superstar Was Reportedly Considered for a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Role
A current WWE Superstar was asked to read for a role in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universal installment, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to a report from Fightful Select. The wrestler was former United States Champion Damian Priest, real name Luis Martinez, who was apparently asked to read for the role of Namor or one of the Talokan. But for whatever reason the read never happened and Priest was obviously not in the film. Tenoch Huerta Mejia was eventually cast as Namor, the main antagonist of the film while Mabel Cadena (Namora) and Alex Livinalli (Attuma) played the more prominent members of the Talokan tribe.
ComicBook
WWE: The Rock Responds to Steve Austin's Training Video
WWE WrestleMania 39 could boast one of the most star-studded cards of all time. While no matches have been confirmed at this time, reports have circulated that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns taking on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is "100 percent the plan" as long as the latter's schedule allows for it to happen. Beyond that potential clash of generations main event, multi-time world champion John Cena is also reportedly set to wrestle at the Showcase of the Immortals, which would be his first true WrestleMania bout in nearly five years. If that wasn't enough, recent social media posts from WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin have sparked rumors that the Texas Rattlesnake could be gearing up for another in-ring return.
ComicBook
Black Adam Shocking Digital Release Date Announced
The hierarchy of power in the video on demand world is about to change. On Monday, Warner Bros. officially announced the digital and home release dates for Black Adam — and they might not be what some were expecting. Black Adam is set to hit digital platforms on Tuesday, November 22nd, exactly one month after the film initially debuted in theaters. It will then be arriving on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. This comes after the film has already hit several box office milestones in the month since it first debuted, but is still reportedly banned from being released in China, alongside the fall's other big superhero movie, Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It also comes after current Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has indicated that there will be some experimentation with the release strategies of certain films, instead of trying to shuffle films from theaters to their HBO Max streaming service right away.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Announces Manga's Next Arc
Dragon Ball Super's extended hiatus will soon be coming to an end, and the manga has announced the major next arc it will be taking on to help celebrate! When the Granolah the Survivor arc came to an end earlier this Summer, the manga took an extended hiatus in order to properly prepare for the next arc of the series. Fans have been heavily theorizing about what could potentially be coming next for the series in the months since, and now we finally got our first clue with the reveal of the next major arc of the series as the manga gets ready to return with new chapters.
ComicBook
James Cameron Cussed Out Fox Exec Who Asked Him to Make One Major Change to Avatar
Ahead of the debut of 2009's Avatar, filmmaker James Cameron already proved himself to be a master of his craft, earning both critical and financial acclaim over the decades, so when one executive at 20th Century Fox told him he needed to trim the 162-minute run time of Avatar, he didn't hold back on his frustrations. The filmmaker was so confident in his project that he stood up to the executive, offering an expletive-filled rebuttal of just how much of a success his film would be and how, once it was a success, it would be too late for the executive to retract their words.
ComicBook
Former WWE Champion Revealed as NXT's Scrypts
Over the past several weeks WWE NXT fans have seen a bevy of teases for someone calling themselves Scrypts, and they were calling in with their voice masked and talking about taking NXT by storm. The teases seemed to hint at a hacker or rebel-style character, and tonight Scrypts finally made his debut, though it wasn't what anyone expected. A man in an orange and black mask came out and pulled some impressive parkour-style maneuvers, and that's when many noticed that Scrypts was actually the man formerly known as Reggie, and Reggie chants weren't too far behind.
ComicBook
WWE Survivor Series WarGames: Major Spoiler on Potential Return
WWE closes out the 2022 pay-per-view schedule with Survivor Series WarGames this Sunday in Boston. The lineup for the Men's WarGames match has already been determined, while there's still one spot left in the Women's WarGames match on Bianca Belair's team. There's been plenty of speculation over who that fifth woman might be, with many holding out hope that Sasha Banks or Naomi might finally return to the roster. But Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp dropped a new report on Monday pointing toward another former women's champion — Becky Lynch.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Kevin Bacon Addresses His MCU Debut
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special star Kevin Bacon addressed the first time he came up in the MCU. Speaking to Yahoo's Kevin Polowy, the beloved actor explained his stunned reaction to the name-drop in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. Hearing yourself get referenced in any movie would be a shock. But, when you become a key part of one of the MCU's most beloved group of characters, it can be a lot to take in. Bacon was not expecting it, and James Gunn did not tip him off at all. Apparently, the two had worked together in the past, but he wasn't going to spoil the surprise. Fans and the star alike crowded into the theater to see the first Guardians and came away loving what they saw. Check out the entire story for yourself down below!
ComicBook
The Rock Reacts to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Surpassing Black Adam at the Box Office
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been out in theaters for two weekends now, and it's already earned a lot of money at the box office. In fact, it's helped push Disney to over $3 billion at the box office for the year. Today, it was revealed the movie hit a big milestone by passing $500 million globally. That means the Marvel film has already surpassed DC's Black Adam, which has earned $366.2 million since its release on October 21st. Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has already tweeted about Wakanda Forever's success, but today he called out IGN for revealing that Wakanda Forever has surpassed his movie. Comparing box office scores is quite a common practice, especially for comic book movies that were released so close together, but The Rock isn't a fan of the "competing" post.
