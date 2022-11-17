Read full article on original website
High school football state championships in conflict with Brawl of the Wild
BILLINGS--Anticipation is high around the state as we inch closer to Brawl of the Wild. But for ten high school football teams around the treasure state, the Brawl is riding the bench. "Yeah, I don't think about it," Billings Central high school running back Travis Hadley said. "I mean you...
Montana State Billings women win at home over Minot State
BILLINGS — Kortney Nelson and Dyauni Boyce combined for 32 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and seven assists Saturday night in directing Montana State Billings to a 78-44 win over Minot State in women's basketball at Alterowitz Gym. The Yellowjackets are off to a 4-0 start. Nelson and Boyce...
MSUB men 16th,women 23rd at NCAA West Region cross country meet
BILLINGS — The men's cross country team from Montana State Billings placed 16th Saturday at the NCAA Divisional II West Region Championships at Amend Park. The Yellowjacket women finished 23rd. Chico State (California) claimed the men's team title. Stanislaus State (California) won the women's championship. The top three West...
Montana State Billings men post basketball victory at Minot State
MINOT, N.D. — Carrington Wiggins scored 26 points and Montana State Billings knocked down nine 3-pointers Saturday night in a 76-69 win over Minot State in men's basketball. The Yellowjackets (4-0) also received 15 points from Bilal Shabazz and 12 from Steven Richardson. Shabazz also had seven rebounds and three steals.
Montana State Billings to induct 4 into Hall of Fame & Distinction
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings Athletics Hall of Fame and Distinction will induct four new members this winter, the school's athletic department announced on Friday. Baseball All-American Brody Miller, women's basketball standout Janiel (Olson) Begger, softball star Meg Harasymczuk and men's basketball alumnus and donor Ty Elkin will be the latest additions to the Hall of Fame.
4 Perfect Spots To Snow Sled In Montana
When I was a kid, my dad used to drag me and my brother in a sled behind the lawn mower to go sledding on the farm, or we'd hit up Bynum Reservoir for some sledding. When we came to Great Falls, we'd see kids sledding down Flag Hill. My parents would never let us do it, and it turns out we can't do that anymore in Great Falls.
Lewistown, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Restaurants in Billings see spike in business for 121st Brawl of the Wild
The Montana - Montana State rivalry is one of the oldest in the country and fans of both schools packed eateries across Billings Saturday, to take in the showdown.
Two Local Gems in Rimrock Mall you SHOULD Support in Billings
This week, I made my trek back to Rimrock Mall on the west end of Billings, to honor what I've said on Facebook to Rimrock Mall. What was that? I saw Tippy Cow Express had opened within the food court, which previously had pizza... Chinese... and pretzels. Also on my adventure, I wanted to make a point to stop at Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream, as that is one place I REALLY wanted to try on my last visit.
Search and Rescue Officer advocates for women in first responder positions
BILLINGS, Mont. - Red Lodge Fire Rescue promoted a Search and Rescue member, making her the only current female SAR officer in that position. "I didn't have to fight for it, it was encouraged," said Heather Trapp, a SAR Officer for Red Lodge Fire Rescue. Trapp has spent eight years...
Bundle up! Artic blast in Billings
It’s going to be a cold one starting tomorrow and into Thursday!. An arctic blast is pushing southward through northern Montana and the NWS is issuing a winter weather advisory for Billings and surrounding areas because of extremely cold temperatures and wind. Wednesday night through Thursday morning predictions for...
New movie starring Josh Lucas of 'Yellowstone' filming in Billings and Laurel
Local Billings and Laurel residents were asked to participate in the film through an open casting call for extras.
Montana mom details daughter’s alcohol addiction in new book
Author Melanie Schwarz melds her professional career at Rimrock Foundation with her personal passion.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter travel problems and then cold
A fast moving cold front brings a quick shot of snow Wednesday night that could be briefly heavy in some areas. That is followed by some of the coldest air so far.
I Got the Best Winter Coat I’ve Ever Owned from a Billings Shop
When the first snow hit Billings this year, I realized that my winter coat had gotten much too small for me. I knew I needed something different, especially since the only other coats I owned were way too light for cold temperatures and snow. Lucky for me, I found a coat I knew I would love. And I found it right here in downtown Billings from a local clothing shop, instead of online.
Man facing 5 felony charges related to Montana cattle killing
The felony criminal mischief charges each carry a possible penalty of up to 10 years in a prison or a fine of up to $50,000 or both.
Is it Illegal to Heat Up your Car in Montana While You Wait Indoors?
The temps in Billings are dropping to 9 degrees tonight. And a cold winter is ahead of us. I don’t have a remote start on my car, but I’m thinking I need one. It’s quite lovely getting in a warmed car on a bitter cold day. But is it legal to let your car idle and warm up?
Billings residents concerned about Salvation Army homeless village plan
The Salvation Army's plans to build a village for the homeless in Billings have some worried about the impact on their neighborhood.
Billings pharmacist worries Walmart settlement could create 'ripple effect'
BILLINGS — This week, Walmart settled a $3.1 billion lawsuit for its pharmacies' role in opioid abuse. But at least one local Billings pharmacy owner believes his industry isn't to blame. "Addiction has been a problem in society for years, and it’s going to be a problem for years...
