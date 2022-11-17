ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KULR8

Montana State Billings women win at home over Minot State

BILLINGS — Kortney Nelson and Dyauni Boyce combined for 32 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and seven assists Saturday night in directing Montana State Billings to a 78-44 win over Minot State in women's basketball at Alterowitz Gym. The Yellowjackets are off to a 4-0 start. Nelson and Boyce...
KULR8

MSUB men 16th,women 23rd at NCAA West Region cross country meet

BILLINGS — The men's cross country team from Montana State Billings placed 16th Saturday at the NCAA Divisional II West Region Championships at Amend Park. The Yellowjacket women finished 23rd. Chico State (California) claimed the men's team title. Stanislaus State (California) won the women's championship. The top three West...
KULR8

Montana State Billings men post basketball victory at Minot State

MINOT, N.D. — Carrington Wiggins scored 26 points and Montana State Billings knocked down nine 3-pointers Saturday night in a 76-69 win over Minot State in men's basketball. The Yellowjackets (4-0) also received 15 points from Bilal Shabazz and 12 from Steven Richardson. Shabazz also had seven rebounds and three steals.
KULR8

Montana State Billings to induct 4 into Hall of Fame & Distinction

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings Athletics Hall of Fame and Distinction will induct four new members this winter, the school's athletic department announced on Friday. Baseball All-American Brody Miller, women's basketball standout Janiel (Olson) Begger, softball star Meg Harasymczuk and men's basketball alumnus and donor Ty Elkin will be the latest additions to the Hall of Fame.
Cat Country 102.9

4 Perfect Spots To Snow Sled In Montana

When I was a kid, my dad used to drag me and my brother in a sled behind the lawn mower to go sledding on the farm, or we'd hit up Bynum Reservoir for some sledding. When we came to Great Falls, we'd see kids sledding down Flag Hill. My parents would never let us do it, and it turns out we can't do that anymore in Great Falls.
High School Football PRO

Lewistown, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Billings Central Catholic High School football team will have a game with Fergus High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
NewsTalk 95.5

Two Local Gems in Rimrock Mall you SHOULD Support in Billings

This week, I made my trek back to Rimrock Mall on the west end of Billings, to honor what I've said on Facebook to Rimrock Mall. What was that? I saw Tippy Cow Express had opened within the food court, which previously had pizza... Chinese... and pretzels. Also on my adventure, I wanted to make a point to stop at Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream, as that is one place I REALLY wanted to try on my last visit.
yourbigsky.com

Bundle up! Artic blast in Billings

It’s going to be a cold one starting tomorrow and into Thursday!. An arctic blast is pushing southward through northern Montana and the NWS is issuing a winter weather advisory for Billings and surrounding areas because of extremely cold temperatures and wind. Wednesday night through Thursday morning predictions for...
103.7 The Hawk

I Got the Best Winter Coat I’ve Ever Owned from a Billings Shop

When the first snow hit Billings this year, I realized that my winter coat had gotten much too small for me. I knew I needed something different, especially since the only other coats I owned were way too light for cold temperatures and snow. Lucky for me, I found a coat I knew I would love. And I found it right here in downtown Billings from a local clothing shop, instead of online.
