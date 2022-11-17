ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia defense excited to stuff Kentucky offense: ‘We’ll be able to play physical with them’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
 3 days ago
ATHENS — Georgia defenders can’t wait to take the field on Saturday. For a number of reasons.

For one, this unit continues to get better and better every week. It helps that Jalen Carter is rounding back into form after posting three-straight strong performances. Having a physical force like Carter in the middle of the defense makes things easier for the rest of the unit.

“He’s explosive, he’s quick, he’s disruptive, he’s in the backfield,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s on the quarterbacks, in terms of when you get to quarterbacks before they throw it, you typically have a shot at getting a force out, and when you get running backs in the backfield, maybe before they’re passed line of scrimmage, you got a shot to get an arm on the ball or knock it out. He’s certainly a powerful, explosive player.”

