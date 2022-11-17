Blue light ceremony held to honor fallen Springfield officers

Read full article on original website
Big Daddy’s turkey giveaway in Springfield
Springfield star basketball player Milan Harrison and Co-Owner of Big Daddy's and Owner of pro meats, David Smith partnered up with Dazed Cannabis for a turkey giveaway on Saturday.
westernmassnews.com
Black Men of Greater Springfield Organization hosts family resource fair
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Black Men of Greater Springfield Organization held an event Saturday, providing resources to families on everything from mental health and housing to financial aid and tutoring services. The event took place at DeBerry Elementary School and marks the return of gatherings for the group since the...
Fire damages Springfield Jewish Community Center
An apparent electrical fire that started in the sauna area of the Jewish Community Center at 1160 Dickinson St., caused damage to the pool and locker rooms areas of the center Friday evening, Springfield fire officials said. Springfield firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the building at about...
westernmassnews.com
Virtue Salon celebrates grand re-opening
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Springfield, a grand re-opening was held for the Virtue Salon. A ribbon cutting was held at the salon’s new location on Sumner Avenue. Organizers said the event was meant to showcase the determination and strength of their business, getting through the COVID-19 pandemic. “It means...
westernmassnews.com
Hampden DA, State Police team up with Wilbraham Big Y for Thanksgiving food drive
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office are doing their part to support Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon with a food drive of their own. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police teamed up at the Big Y in...
Westfield Police still searching for Robert Tesini
Information about where Tesini was last seen has been updated by Westfield Police who are still looking for him.
Battle of the Badges Holyoke 2022 winner
The Holyoke Police Department has some bragging rights after winning Battle of the Badges 2022. Police Chief David Pratt battled Fire Chief John Kadlewicz, each making their favorite burger and trying to out sell the other at Marcotte Ford in Holyoke.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: November 18
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In West Springfield, beef was donated for a good cause. The Eastern Sate Exposition donated premium beef from a prize 4-H steer to the West Springfield Parish Cupboard, Springfield’s Open Pantry and Friends of the Homeless Friday. Each organization received about 200 pounds of beef! Big E President and CEO Gene Cassidy said the donation will help feed the hungry in the community and it draws attention to the importance of farmers and livestock in our daily lives.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Jewish Community Center temporarily closed after electrical fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a fire at the Jewish Community Center on Dickinson Street in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the sauna. According to Springfield Jewish Community Center officials, the fire impacted the pool area, women’s...
westernmassnews.com
Families mark National Adoption Day with special ceremony
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was an exciting morning in Springfield on Friday as several families marked National Adoption Day in a very special way. The Deren family, in matching t-shirts, took the final step on Friday morning with Steven and Brooke formally adopting young Brian and Luna after fostering them the past four years.
westernmassnews.com
Hadley community fighting for changes to Route 9 crosswalk
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Parents in the Hadley community fighting for changes to a crosswalk after a 13-year-old boy was severely injured in a hit and run. Now, state leaders and police are fighting the same fight. “You shouldn’t have a crosswalk in a major artery like Route 9 or...
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, crews responded to a fire at the Springfield Jewish Community Center on Dickinson Street on Friday, parents in Hadley fighting for changes to a crosswalk after an 13-year-old boy was severely injured in a hit and run, and people are finalizing their travel plans with Thanksgiving less than a week away. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
Springfield Housing Authority celebrates 75 years of service
Friday the Springfield Housing Authority gathered for their 75th annual Gala. The Springfield Housing authority is an integral part in Springfield providing affordable housing to the communities that need it most, from low income families to housing for the elderly.
westernmassnews.com
7-year-old donates Birthday gifts to Toys for Tots
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News visited a birthday party at the Altitude Trampoline Park in Holyoke!. Grayson Soticheck is donating all of the gifts received for his special day for Toys for Tots, which the trampoline park is a collection site for. Western Mass News caught up with Grayson and his mom Nicole, who said the reason why Grayson wanted to donate is simple.
Turkeys available to those in need in Springfield, Chicopee through Monday
More families in Hampden County will get help this year for Thanksgiving. Small business owners and local elected officials are teaming up for a turkey drive in Hampden County.
westernmassnews.com
Toy Insider unveils hottest toys for 2022
Toy Insider unveils hottest toys for 2022
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police looking for ‘habitual’ shoplifter
Springfield Police looking for 'habitual' shoplifter
Mayor Joshua Garcia asks Holyoke to slow down
In a recent social media post Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia asking residents to slow down when driving.
Police investigating shots fired at Wilbraham home
Wilbraham police are investigating after shots were fired in the Dipping Hole Road area early Thursday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Restaurants, stores busy with orders for pre-made Thanksgiving meals
Restaurants, stores busy with orders for pre-made Thanksgiving meals
