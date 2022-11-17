ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Police: Man fatally hit by car in Rockville, Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by the driver of a car in Montgomery County Thursday morning, according to police. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville on Nov. 17 just before 8:30 a.m., after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

2 vehicles swallowed by Bowie sinkhole, nearby home flooded

BOWIE, Md. — Crews are working to repair a large sinkhole in Bowie Monday. WSSC reports an 8-foot sinkhole opened up in an intersection before dawn after a water main burst underground. Two vehicles were pulled from the hole at the intersection of Duckettown Road. and Maple Street in...
BOWIE, MD
WUSA9

Person found dead inside home after 2-alarm house fire in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead after two-alarm house fire in Fairfax County Monday night. Crews arrived at a home in the 6600 block of Pine Road in Lincolnia just after 10:15 p.m., according to Fairfax County Deputy Chief Lee Warner. Once on scene, they found heavy smoke conditions on the outside of the single-family home. A second alarm was called to bring more firefighters to the scene. The fire has been extinguished.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

DC man calls for solutions after fleeing gunfire with 14-year-old daughter

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man says a celebration with his daughter turned into a flight for their lives after someone opened fire near them Friday night. According to Bashon Mann, he and his 14-year-old daughter Sabine were on their way home from a team banquet celebrating her volleyball season when they heard gunshots near the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE in D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

1 person injured in Gaithersburg explosion still hospitalized in stable condition, 1 family still unaccounted for

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: Click here for the latest update on the Gaithersburg explosion. Officials with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) are now saying 14 people were injured in an explosion and fire that ripped through the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex in Gaithersburg, Maryland Wednesday morning. All but one of the people injured have been treated and released.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Tribute page started for mother, 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown hotel

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A tribute page has been developed for a mother and daughter found dead in a Hagerstown hotel room Wednesday afternoon. Rollins Life Celebration Center in Frederick, Maryland added the page to their website to commemorate 40-year-old Elise Wars and her 4-year-old daughter Khori Ashton. The two were found dead in a room at APM Inn and Suites, located on Dual Highway, after a shooting, according to the Hagerstown Police Department.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WUSA9

'We need help' | Loudoun County nonprofit seeking winter coats and hijabs

STERLING, Va. — On any given month, between 700 and 1,000 women come through the doors of Women Giving Back in Sterling, Virginia, founders say. The nonprofit is on a mission to support women and children in crisis and provide them a first step toward stability, by providing quality clothing at no cost, assisted by a caring and committed community.
STERLING, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy