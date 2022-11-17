Read full article on original website
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
A Leesburg sweets boutique supports local children's charity through nutcracker proceeds.Uplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Police: Fake lease used by trespassers illegally living in Clinton, Maryland home
CLINTON, Md. — A man accused of moving into a Clinton, Maryland home he didn't own and refusing to leave, claiming he had a lease, is now facing burglary charges. Court documents revealed that that the lease he was touting was fake. The battle began when a Prince George's...
Police: Man fatally hit by car in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by the driver of a car in Montgomery County Thursday morning, according to police. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville on Nov. 17 just before 8:30 a.m., after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Patrons injured after driver crashes car into Germantown medical marijuana facility
GERMANTOWN, Md. — A woman driving on Middlebrook Road in Germantown Monday crashed into a marijuana dispensary, injuring herself and two other adult patrons, according to Montgomery County Fire. Three people had minor injuries after the incident, officials said. They are still investigating what could have led to the...
USCP Officer Howie Liebengood's death was in the line of duty, DOJ says
WASHINGTON — The death of a U.S. Capitol Police Officer who took his own life days after responding to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol Building was determined Monday to be in the line of duty, according to a statement from the officer’s family. U.S. Capitol...
2 vehicles swallowed by Bowie sinkhole, nearby home flooded
BOWIE, Md. — Crews are working to repair a large sinkhole in Bowie Monday. WSSC reports an 8-foot sinkhole opened up in an intersection before dawn after a water main burst underground. Two vehicles were pulled from the hole at the intersection of Duckettown Road. and Maple Street in...
Realtor says strangers have moved into a clients' home with a bogus lease
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It’s almost the exact same story: A bank that owns a home in Upper Marlboro found people living in the home that’s for sale. The realtor who represents them told WUSA9 this has happened two other times to her in just the last few weeks.
Person found dead inside home after 2-alarm house fire in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead after two-alarm house fire in Fairfax County Monday night. Crews arrived at a home in the 6600 block of Pine Road in Lincolnia just after 10:15 p.m., according to Fairfax County Deputy Chief Lee Warner. Once on scene, they found heavy smoke conditions on the outside of the single-family home. A second alarm was called to bring more firefighters to the scene. The fire has been extinguished.
Loudoun County Public Schools employee charged in the assault of a student
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — An employee of Loudoun County Public Schools has been arrested and charged with the assault of a student. Police say the behavioral assistant with LCPS was charged Tuesday after detectives initiated an investigation into a report that she had assaulted a student inside a classroom on two occasions.
DC man calls for solutions after fleeing gunfire with 14-year-old daughter
WASHINGTON — A D.C. man says a celebration with his daughter turned into a flight for their lives after someone opened fire near them Friday night. According to Bashon Mann, he and his 14-year-old daughter Sabine were on their way home from a team banquet celebrating her volleyball season when they heard gunshots near the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE in D.C.
Body found launches criminal investigation into Gaithersburg condo explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Officials say a body has been pulled from the rubble one day after an explosion at a condo complex in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Police are now looking into the explosion as a criminal investigation. Fourteen people were injured in the explosion and fire that ripped through the...
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger while walking across bridge in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was stabbed in an "unprovoked assault" in Hyattsville last week and police are searching for answers – and the suspect. According to Hyattsville Police, the attack happened on Baltimore Avenue near Charles Armentrout Drive around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Investigators claim...
Police: Condo owner's death by suicide caused Gaithersburg explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: The story below contains mention of death by suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.
Body found in parked car at Cottage City used car lot sparks death investigation
COTTAGE CITY, Md. — Police in Cottage City are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the back seat of a mini van parked in a used car lot Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the body was discovered by an employee in a car that had been...
1 person injured in Gaithersburg explosion still hospitalized in stable condition, 1 family still unaccounted for
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: Click here for the latest update on the Gaithersburg explosion. Officials with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) are now saying 14 people were injured in an explosion and fire that ripped through the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex in Gaithersburg, Maryland Wednesday morning. All but one of the people injured have been treated and released.
Witnesses spring to action after apartment explosion, rescuing neighbors
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Several witnesses spoke with WUSA9 after a large explosion and fire in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning sent at least 10 people to the hospital and displaced dozens from their homes. Crews were called to the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard...
27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
Tribute page started for mother, 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown hotel
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A tribute page has been developed for a mother and daughter found dead in a Hagerstown hotel room Wednesday afternoon. Rollins Life Celebration Center in Frederick, Maryland added the page to their website to commemorate 40-year-old Elise Wars and her 4-year-old daughter Khori Ashton. The two were found dead in a room at APM Inn and Suites, located on Dual Highway, after a shooting, according to the Hagerstown Police Department.
15-year-old arrested for shooting that injured Southeast DC 14-year-old
WASHINGTON — A teenager has been arrested in a Southeast D.C. shooting that left a 14-year-old football player injured over a month ago. Police say the search continues for more suspects involved. Weeks after this shooting, the victim, Antione Manning, was shot and killed on the same block on Oct. 31.
Skeletal remains of teenage girl found in wooded area of Prince George's County
TAKOMA PARK, Md. — The remains of a teenage girl, who was last seen in September, were found in a wooded area of Takoma Park, sparking a homicide investigation, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. The skeletal remains were discovered around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a...
'We need help' | Loudoun County nonprofit seeking winter coats and hijabs
STERLING, Va. — On any given month, between 700 and 1,000 women come through the doors of Women Giving Back in Sterling, Virginia, founders say. The nonprofit is on a mission to support women and children in crisis and provide them a first step toward stability, by providing quality clothing at no cost, assisted by a caring and committed community.
