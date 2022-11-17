FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead after two-alarm house fire in Fairfax County Monday night. Crews arrived at a home in the 6600 block of Pine Road in Lincolnia just after 10:15 p.m., according to Fairfax County Deputy Chief Lee Warner. Once on scene, they found heavy smoke conditions on the outside of the single-family home. A second alarm was called to bring more firefighters to the scene. The fire has been extinguished.

