'Jedi,' 'subtweet,' and 'vibing' among 500 words added to Scrabble dictionary

" J edi," "subtweet," and "vibing" are among 500 new words added to the Scrabble dictionary.

The words made their debut in the 17th edition of the Scrabble dictionary, the Associated Press reported . Several progressive words made it into the new edition as well, including words related to transgenderism, such as "deadname," "allyship," and "folx." "Fauxhawk," a haircut similar to a mohawk, is potentially the highest scoring new word added, Merriam-Webster’s editor at large, Peter Sokolowski, who compiled the new words, told the outlet.

The new, often progressive, words added come after the loss of 238 words scrubbed last year for being seen as too problematic. North American Scrabble Players Association CEO John Chew undertook the action to "support Black Lives Matter and bring justice to our world," he said in a newsletter .

"The issue of anti-Black racism, individual and systemic," he said, "lives on at every level and in every aspect of our society."

Other words unique to the modern lexicon, such as "adulting," "zoomer," "stan," and "atting," were added as well.