ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson, MO

‘What I witnessed, it was horrible’ – Horrific living conditions reported at Ferguson apartment complex

By Kayla Shepperd, Kelley Hoskins
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FwicX_0jDf17Qi00

FERGUSON, Mo. – Following reports of roach infestation and mold, Ferguson city leaders are concerned about the health of hundreds of residents who live in an apartment complex.

Residents at Versailles Apartments are complaining about the horrible living conditions, which is why city leaders are stepping in and demanding management do something about the situation.

The Ferguson mayor and city manager visited the complex on Monday and were surprised by what they saw.

Top Stories: Man killed in I-70 collision was target of lawsuit from a 2021 crash

“What I witnessed, it was horrible,” Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones said. “These are decent people; they deserve a good quality place to live . They pay they rent.”

The apartment complex houses close to 200 residents in about 100 units.

“I could not take it. I had to leave. No one should live like that,” Jones said.

The video was captured by the City of Ferguson Code Enforcement Unit and the Ferguson Police Department. Some apartments were infested with roaches and mold. Authorities are demanding the owners fix the issues for tenants.

“It’s infested with roaches. You walk around, and the roaches beat you walking around, and that is not good,” Jones said. “After they finished the inspections of all the apartments, about 96 units, they found about 80 violations. They are putting those violations together, and they are going to present them to the property owner.”

The city manager said during the inspections, crews discovered many residents living in the apartments had no heat, no hot water, and faulty appliances.

“We have a lot of old AC units there that were leaking, pipes that are leaking in the ceiling, which cause the tiles to buckle in,” Ferguson City Manager Eric Osterberg said. “Or for it to be a lot of moist areas in the apartment, which causes mold to start spreading. Out of the 96 units that we inspected yesterday, only one of them had proper heat and water.”

Authorities said Hughes Private Capital owns the property. FOX 2 reached out to the owner, but they had no comment.

“We are working diligently to get the owner to comply to the citations, and hopefully he would do it as soon as possible, so those people will have a better place to live,” Jones said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 39

Latasha Brown
3d ago

it is not just those apartments in that corner of Ferguson that are in bad conditions, the people who stay in Pleasant View Grandes also known as Canfield Green Apartments have been trying to get the city to address the lack of maintenance and the bad living conditions for two years now and nothing has changed.

Reply
9
Mark Lyons
3d ago

some people and then elderly people don't like the Hassle of trying to move, it takes A LOT to Move and someone to help you move , So their content with where they live in this case put up with WHATEVER !( in hope they will get everything done!👍

Reply
6
Catrina B
3d ago

just like a so called human to blame the victims. Just so the unknowledgeable to now know you don't have to be nasty to keep roaches. They spread just like COVID. They don't care n haven't a preference. And some are just as indestructible. As well it is and will always be the responsibility of the property owners and managers for up keep and issues.😒

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

3-year-old shot in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., a call to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department came in about a 3-year-old boy that had been shot in the eye at the 3000 block of California Avenue in St. Louis. Preliminary police reports show that the gunshot was self-inflicted.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fire destroys shed, pergola in Arnold area

A shed and nearby pergola were destroyed by fire in the 4900 block of Ridgeview Drive west of Arnold. The fire started after debris from a burning leaf pile was blown into the shed, the Rock Community Fire Protection District reported. Rock Fire got a call about the blaze at...
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Ferguson

FERGUSON (KMOV) -- Police officers found a man dead of a gunshot wound in Ferguson early Wednesday morning, police said. The Ferguson Police Department said in a press release that officers were called to the 100 block of Wiegel around 2 a.m. They do not believe the shooting was a random incident.
FERGUSON, MO
KMOV

St. Louis woman allegedly attempted to run over grandfather with car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is in police custody after authorities say she allegedly assaulted her grandfather and attempted to run him over with her car. According to St. Louis City police, on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 1 p.m., they received a call from a 72-year-old man stating he was being harassed by his granddaughter in City Garden. He told police the incident was over some alleged unpaid debts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Gun accessories stolen from Fenton-area gun shop

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of equipment worth about $2,000 from Modern Weapon Systems, 300 Biltmore Drive, in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. Authorities believe at least four people were involved in the burglary, which occurred after a Kia Forte that had been reported stolen was used to ram the front door of the business, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
FENTON, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy