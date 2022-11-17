ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Mary Carter
2d ago

This is sad Hope these parents get charged &drug charges.May this baby RIP she he is in Heaven and The Angels&The Lord will take care of her Didn't even have a chance Im sorry it happened.RIP sweet Angel

KMBC.com

Suspect fires shots at MSHP Trooper during pursuit

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper during a pursuit in eastern Jackson County. Around 6 p.m. the trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 70 near Grain Valley for a registration violation. The suspect fled into Blue Springs and fired shots at...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Aggravated assault leads to standoff in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is on the scene of a standoff in the 2400 block of East 42nd Street. Officers were initially called to the area on a disturbance. On arrival, police determined an aggravated domestic violence assault had taken place. Authorities say the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Independence parents charged after malnourished 10-week-old dies

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and father have been charged after their 10-week-old, who was born at home, died from malnutrition. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 19-year-old Austen M. Taub Hack and 20-year-old Sarah Stone have been charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City man accused of shooting into apartment, killing mother of four

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of a mother of four Wednesday night in Independence. Jackson County prosecutors charged Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, on Friday with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Woman injured in fiery crash in Leawood faces long recovery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who was pulled from a burning car earlier this week by Leawood police officers remains hospitalized. Her daughter told KMBC's Brian Johnson it will be a long road to recovery. Police body camera video showed Leawood officers running toward the burning car after...
LEAWOOD, KS
KCTV 5

Wrong-way crash in KCMO leaves 2 in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri, early Saturday morning has left two people in critical condition according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. KCPD said an investigation revealed that a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 12th Street...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

2 in critical condition after overnight crash near Van Brunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are in critical condition following a wrong-way crash that occurred early Saturday morning. Investigators said that a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 12th Street and a silver Kia Spectra was traveling eastbound on 12th Street just west of Van Brunt when the Chevrolet struck the Kia head-on around 1:43 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Silver Alert issued for woman with dementia and Alzheimer’s who walked out of KC hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for a missing woman who never got transported from University Health back to her senior living center. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert early Friday morning for Margorie Nell Tompkins, 74. She is 5-foot-6, 230 pounds, with brown and gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen at University Health at 24th Street and Holmes Street around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, wearing a purple hat, glasses, a purple and blue scarf, purple coat and a blue medical mask.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Inmate indicted for attempting to murder correctional officers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A federal grand jury in Kansas City has charged an inmate at the Leavenworth Penitentiary with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer. According to court documents, 46-year-old Warren Richardson was also charged with two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kmmo.com

INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY

An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County on Thursday, November 17, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, on September 4, 2022 a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy identified a man with a limp identified as Joshua Dillon through surveillance video stealing a truck at S.C. Diesel on old Highway 40 near Boonville.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Five-year-old child dies, woman seriously injured in Wednesday crash

GOWER, Mo. (KCTV) - A 5-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon following a car crash in Buchanan County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Alisha Martin of St. Joseph was driving a 2012 Kia Forte just after 4 p.m. southbound on U.S. Highway 169. Three miles north of Gower, the vehicle crossed the center of the road and drove off the east side of the pavement.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO

