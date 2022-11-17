Read full article on original website
Mary Carter
2d ago
This is sad Hope these parents get charged &drug charges.May this baby RIP she he is in Heaven and The Angels&The Lord will take care of her Didn't even have a chance Im sorry it happened.RIP sweet Angel
KC-area couple charged after their infant died from malnutrition
KANSAS CITY —The mother and father of a 10-week old child have been charged with Child Abuse after the child was found dead from malnutrition, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Austen M. Taub Hack, 19, and Sarah Stone, 20, each face a felony charge of Abuse...
Suspect in custody after firing shots toward officers
A police standoff in the 3500 block of East 51st Street ended with a suspect being taken into custody after officers responded to a disturbance Saturday morning
KMBC.com
Suspect fires shots at MSHP Trooper during pursuit
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper during a pursuit in eastern Jackson County. Around 6 p.m. the trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 70 near Grain Valley for a registration violation. The suspect fled into Blue Springs and fired shots at...
Parents charged in death of malnourished 10-week-old baby
The parents of a baby who died from severe malnutrition are charged in Jackson County Court in connection with the baby's death.
KMBC.com
Aggravated assault leads to standoff in east Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is on the scene of a standoff in the 2400 block of East 42nd Street. Officers were initially called to the area on a disturbance. On arrival, police determined an aggravated domestic violence assault had taken place. Authorities say the...
Man charged with shooting into an Independence apartment, killing a woman inside
A man who threatened to shoot if he didn't get his handgun back is charged with shooting another handgun into an Independence apartment, killing a woman inside.
KCTV 5
Independence parents charged after malnourished 10-week-old dies
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and father have been charged after their 10-week-old, who was born at home, died from malnutrition. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 19-year-old Austen M. Taub Hack and 20-year-old Sarah Stone have been charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
KMBC.com
Kansas City man accused of shooting into apartment, killing mother of four
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of a mother of four Wednesday night in Independence. Jackson County prosecutors charged Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, on Friday with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action.
KCTV 5
KCMO police take suspect into custody after standoff in 3500 block of E. 51st Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police officers with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department engaged in a standoff with a male suspect in the 3500 block of E. 51st Street on Saturday morning. KCPD said officers were called just after 8:30 a.m. in regard to a disturbance in the area....
Second man charged in Kansas stabbing; just sentenced in Missouri shooting
Prosecutors charged a second man, 25-year-old John Daniel Crawford Murray, with murder in the stabbing death of Charles Dillon in Merriam.
Police: Woman found dead in Independence apartment
Independence police are hoping the public can help generate leads after a woman was found dead inside of an apartment Wednesday night.
KMBC.com
Woman injured in fiery crash in Leawood faces long recovery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who was pulled from a burning car earlier this week by Leawood police officers remains hospitalized. Her daughter told KMBC's Brian Johnson it will be a long road to recovery. Police body camera video showed Leawood officers running toward the burning car after...
KCTV 5
Wrong-way crash in KCMO leaves 2 in critical condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri, early Saturday morning has left two people in critical condition according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. KCPD said an investigation revealed that a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 12th Street...
Ray County Sheriff explains why deputies shot, killed two cows loose on highway
The Ray County, Missouri Sheriff says the decision for his deputies shooting and killing two cows on the highway Thursday was for public safety.
fox4kc.com
2 in critical condition after overnight crash near Van Brunt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are in critical condition following a wrong-way crash that occurred early Saturday morning. Investigators said that a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 12th Street and a silver Kia Spectra was traveling eastbound on 12th Street just west of Van Brunt when the Chevrolet struck the Kia head-on around 1:43 a.m.
Lawrence police arrest 19-year-old woman for 4 arsons
Lawrence police arrested a 19-year-old woman suspected of setting fires at four businesses overnight.
KCTV 5
Silver Alert issued for woman with dementia and Alzheimer’s who walked out of KC hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for a missing woman who never got transported from University Health back to her senior living center. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert early Friday morning for Margorie Nell Tompkins, 74. She is 5-foot-6, 230 pounds, with brown and gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen at University Health at 24th Street and Holmes Street around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, wearing a purple hat, glasses, a purple and blue scarf, purple coat and a blue medical mask.
KCTV 5
Inmate indicted for attempting to murder correctional officers
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A federal grand jury in Kansas City has charged an inmate at the Leavenworth Penitentiary with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer. According to court documents, 46-year-old Warren Richardson was also charged with two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a...
kmmo.com
INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County on Thursday, November 17, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, on September 4, 2022 a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy identified a man with a limp identified as Joshua Dillon through surveillance video stealing a truck at S.C. Diesel on old Highway 40 near Boonville.
KCTV 5
Five-year-old child dies, woman seriously injured in Wednesday crash
GOWER, Mo. (KCTV) - A 5-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon following a car crash in Buchanan County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Alisha Martin of St. Joseph was driving a 2012 Kia Forte just after 4 p.m. southbound on U.S. Highway 169. Three miles north of Gower, the vehicle crossed the center of the road and drove off the east side of the pavement.
