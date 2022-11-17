Read full article on original website
As some students misbehave on school buses, Wake will pay employees to serve as monitors
Bus drivers told horror stories about having objects thrown at them by students that could have caused accidents.
Here’s how Wake County families in need can get free over-the-counter medicine Saturday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina nonprofit organization wants to provide free over-the-counter-medicine to families in need in Wake County. It comes as doctors expect a spike in RSV, flu and COVID cases after Thanksgiving. NC MedAssist, a statewide non-profit pharmacy, is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy Event...
Public input needed: Old Stage Road near Garner will be widened from 2 lanes to 4
GARNER, N.C. — Plans to widen Old Stage Road in southern Wake County near Garner are moving forward, and residents on Thursday can weigh in on the changes. The project is scheduled to begin in 2025 as the North Carolina Department of Transportation prepares for rapid growth in the area.
Rocky Mount considering swapping out city buses for ride share vans
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount is exploring the possibility of switching out its Tar River Transit city bus system for a network of city-run ride shares that would work like Uber or Lyft. Interim City Manager Peter Varney told WRAL News that the North Carolina Department of Transportation...
Granville County license plate agency closing Thursday due to contract ending
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency in Granville County will close Thursday after the current operator’s contract ends. An operator candidate for the Oxford agency is still in the pre-qualification stage, according to the NCDOT. The division’s policy is...
Wake school board approves student assignment plan for next year
CARY, N.C. — Students at 52 schools in the Wake County Public School System will be moved to another school’s assignment zone next year under the district’s enrollment plan, finalized by the Wake County Board of Education on Wednesday night. That’s about a quarter of the system’s...
Wake school board approves equity policy in an effort to improve outcomes for non-white or disadvantaged students
CARY, N.C. — The Wake County Board of Education has adopted its first-ever equity policy. The policy seeks to close gaps in academic outcomes among different student demographic groups. It’s largely a set of goals and efforts to be reflective, rather than a set of procedures or regulations.
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
U.S. 401 traffic to shift along Wake-Franklin line overnight Thursday
ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic shifts are planned for Thursday night into Friday morning for the U.S. 401 widening project near the Wake-Franklin County line, officials said. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, traffic will be moved to the outside lanes of U.S. 401. The NCDOT said...
Young dance troupe member dies after being hit by truck at Raleigh Christmas parade
The truck was pulling a float when its brakes reportedly failed. The driver has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
Girl dies after being hit by out-of-control truck at Raleigh Christmas Parade; driver charged
"We are devastated. Our dance family is a close-knit group and today our hearts are broken."
Wayne County town close to regaining financial control from state
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A small Wayne County town could soon regain administrative control of its finances from the state. N.C. Deputy Treasurer Sharon Edmundson attended a meeting of the Pikeville Town Commission on Monday to deliver the news, according to a Wednesday news release from the state government.
Car brings down power lines, closing section of Chapel Hill Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A section of Chapel Hill Road near Hillsborough Street was closed Friday after a car crashed into a power pole overnight, bringing down power lines. Delays could be present for the morning commute as crews work to repair the power pole. There were no major traffic...
Pedestrian taken to hospital in Fayetteville crash
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a crash in Fayetteville on Saturday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Murchison Road and Blue Street around 11:45 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition. The driver involved...
Raleigh considering 'buffer zones' to maintain safety at abortion clinics after recent display draws concerns
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh City Council has asked the police chief to make safety around abortion clinics a priority. The city attorney is also working on "buffer zones." Volunteers who help patients here say anti-abortion protesters push it to the limit, taking their demonstrations right up to the property line.
Intersection at Chapel Hill Road, Hillsborough Street reopens after morning crash
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Hillsborough Street where a crash happened Friday morning has reopened. Officers say the crash involved one vehicle, but it is unclear what they crashed into. The closure caused heavy delays during the morning commute, according...
Raleigh police officer injured after head-on crash on Capital Boulevard
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh officers tried to pull over two cars racing down Capital Boulevard on Friday night before one of them collided head-on with a police cruiser. One of the drivers got away, according to the police. The other tried to run away from police after crashing around...
Wake schools have changed 2023-24 calendars. See what days won’t have classes now.
This will be the second year in a row Wake has revised the school calendar for Election Day and Juneteenth.
Oh deer! Deer visits Food Lion store in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters on Friday morning helped escort a lost shopper out of a Food Lion grocery store. The city of Raleigh tweeted a picture of a deer inside the store along with two firefighters. “Was she there to pick up some fawn-dant to ice a cake?...
Raleigh greenway neighbors at odds with proposed trail project
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the City of Raleigh makes it way through the final park improvement projects from the 2014 Parks bond, they turn their attention to Mine Creek Trail. An improvement project there will address two aging of two pedestrian bridges and the adjacent trail. The bridges...
