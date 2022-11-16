ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just 19 votes separate candidates in La Mesa council race. Each offers the city a very different vision

By Blake Nelson
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

La Mesa already had more open positions, candidates and campaign cash than any other East County city.

Now it appears to have the only nail biter.

In the race for a pair of council seats, the top three contenders are separated by just 208 ballots in a city with nearly 38,000 registered voters .

Patricia Dillard, a Democrat and retired businesswoman, was in second place on election night but has since pulled into the top spot. She had 8,509 votes as of Wednesday, according to the most recent tally from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

About 200 votes back was Laura Lothian, a Republican and current council member. She's holding onto her seat with a mere 19-vote lead over Democratic civil rights activist Mejgan Afshan.

Each of the three have around 23 percent of the total.

Further behind were Tony Orlando, a pastor on the GOP ticket, and Kathleen Brand, who dropped out of the race months ago.

About 15,000 votes still need to be tallied county-wide, but it's unclear how many are from La Mesa.

Lothian and Afshan have previously offered very different visions for La Mesa.

Lothian wants to divert money from the climate change fight to law enforcement, reduce regulations for new construction and crack down more forcefully on people camping on the street.

She did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

In contrast, Afshan has forcefully defended climate action plans and said all houses eventually need to stop using natural gas. She also wants more investment in programs helping the homeless.

In a phone interview, Afshan said she was "cautiously optimistic" about ultimately pulling ahead.

"I'm so grateful to our community," she said. La Mesa needs to be "inclusive for everybody."

Afshan said her campaign would be closely monitoring the final ballots and raised the possibility of a recount request.

Dillard is part of La Mesa’s Community Police Oversight Board , and she said public safety would be her top priority as a council member.

The city should "absolutely" hire more officers and continue to support the department's outreach to residents in the wake of the 2020 riots, she said by phone.

Officials should also partner with more nonprofits and expand its homelessness program, she said. "We should help people where they are from the beginning to the end."

Dillard also said the city should look for ways to make streets safer for blind, handicapped and elderly residents.

The field was relatively diverse. Dillard would be the council's only Black representative, Lothian has been the lone Latina and Afshan is the daughter of Afghan refugees.

Other La Mesa races are not as close.

Mayor Mark Arapostathis continues to be well ahead of attorney Kristine Alessio and Matt Strabone remains in front of William “Bill” Exeter to be the city’s next treasurer.

Updates :
6:14 p.m. Nov. 16, 2022 : This story has been updated with comments from Mejgan Afshan.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

