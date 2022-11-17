Read full article on original website
WKRC
Doctors partner with Healthsource of Ohio to help those in need for Giving Tuesday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local healthcare providers are asking for your help for a special patient care match program coming up that could make a difference for those who cannot afford medical care. Soon after we celebrate Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, there is a day called Giving Tuesday. It...
WKRC
Cocooning: Protecting the little ones from respiratory illnesses this season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As we move into the winter months and we visit families, healthcare providers are reminding people that flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are really dangerous for lives too young to be protected from their own immunity. So, they are suggesting people consider a concept used to stop several...
WKRC
Fentanyl intercepted, local network aims to prevent drug overdoses in the area
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Several kilos of fentanyl were intercepted before they reached their destination in Hamilton County on Friday. Having fewer drugs on the street is a good thing, but it comes with a deadly symptom. The numbers show that there is usually an increase in drug overdoses.
WKRC
COVID-19 cases may be peaking, but other respiratory illnesses are on the rise
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - COVID-19 may be peaking in our community, but the flu and other respiratory illnesses are still on the rise. Healthcare providers continue to see a "triple-demic" of respiratory illnesses going around. In older adults and young children, it's RSV that tops the list. That's respiratory syncytial virus,...
WKRC
CPS Superintendent hosts roundtable to address transportation concerns
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Public School Superintendent Iranetta Wright wants to tackle problems with buses and hosted a roundtable to address concerns. Local 12 learned the district is facing several challenges when it comes to getting students to and from school on time. Bus rates are sitting at about 80%...
WKRC
Healthcare providers needed now more than ever
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As we move into the third year of the pandemic, the demand for healthcare providers continues to climb in our community. Providers say now is the time to consider a program that might make a difference for others in patient care. One of the places for training...
WKRC
Spread Love Turkey Day: Volunteers distribute 125 Thanksgiving meals to families in need
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More than 100 families in need got a free Thanksgiving Day meal, all thanks to a local nonprofit. Volunteers with Future Ambassadors, Inc. doled out the meals to families Saturday afternoon at Withrow University High School. The day started at the Meijer’s in Oakley, where the nonprofit...
WKRC
Hamilton County granted $12 million for rental relief program
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - More federal dollars for rental relief are heading to the Tri-State. Hamilton County announced Thursday that $12 million will be used to help struggling families. That money can be used through 2025. Another $6 million is also available through the end of the year. "During...
WKRC
Help keep those in need warm by donating to the Fall Feast Coat Drive
CINCINNATI (WKRC)-- A coat drive is underway at the Duke Energy Convention Center to collect winter items to be distributed at the Fall Feast on Thanksgiving. The Fall Feast Coat Drive runs from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday. They are collecting adult and children's coats, gloves, hats, scarves, any items to keep those in need warm this winter.
WKRC
NKU announces upcoming departure of president
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKRC) - The president of Northern Kentucky University is leaving his job. The announcement came Thursday night after an emergency meeting of NKU's Board of Regents. A news release says the board and Dr. Ashish Vaidya determined quote "The time is now for a leadership transition". “It...
WKRC
Freestore Foodbank teams up with Reds Community Fund to feed families for Thanksgiving
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The Freestore Foodbank and the Reds Community Fund teamed up to feed thousands of families. On Thursday, November 17, they held a drive thru food distribution for families who may need extra help this holiday season. With rising costs of food, the Freestore Foodbank is seeing...
WKRC
Books by the Banks returns after 2-year hiatus
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Books by the Banks returned to the Duke Energy Center Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The highlight of the event was a chance to meet authors personally, as well as buy their books. There were also story times and other activities for kids.
WKRC
Kitchen fire causes heavy damage to Blue Ash home
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people have been displaced after a fire in Blue Ash Saturday morning. The Blue Ash Fire Department says flames broke out in the kitchen of a home on Ridgecrest Lane around 11 a.m. Three people were inside the home when the fire started but were able to get out.
WKRC
Father arrested for allegedly bringing gun to local high school
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The father of a Taft High School student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the school, fightening students. Antonio Gunn went to the school Thursday after he found out his daughter was involved in a fight, according to court papers. Gunn was said to be...
WKRC
Missing 8-year-old Cincinnati boy found safe
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati police say a missing 8-year-old boy has been found safe. Allen Hinton left his home on Winneste Avenue in Winton Terrace at 4 p.m. and was supposed to return at 8 p.m. Thursday after he went to the Kroger on Kenard Avenue with a friend. He...
WKRC
Ohio lawmaker calling on USPS to address surge in mail thefts, carrier robberies
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Ohio lawmaker is sick of seeing postal workers robbed and mail stolen across the state. Senator Sherrod Brown (D) is urging leaders of the USPS to do something about the crimes. Nicole Lutz, the postal inspector and public information officer for the Cincinnati field office tells...
WKRC
It takes a herd of people to install 4 million lights at the Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you want a hippopotamus for Christmas and only a hippopotamus will do, this is probably the place for you to come make a Christmas memory. Oh, and they also have like four million lights in there. "This is a huge family tradition here in Cincinnati and...
WKRC
Victim dies a week after he was found shot in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has died a week after he was shot in Avondale. Emergency crews were called to Gholson Avenue near Washington Avenue at about 9 p.m. on November 12. They found Dejuan Gray, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center...
WKRC
Project Runway star Asha Ama celebrates African American hair, fashion with AfroSwag
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Project Runway star and Cincinnati native Asha Ama is celebrating the beauty of black hair. You can be part of her fashion show called AfroSwag, the hair show and fashion experience.
WKRC
Man accused bringing box cutters onto CVG flight to face judge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man who allegedly brought two box cutters aboard a CVG flight is set to face a judge Friday. Flight 1761 from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Tampa on Nov. 11 had to be diverted to Atlanta. Authorities say William Liebisch pulled out a box cutter on...
