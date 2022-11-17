ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRC

CPS Superintendent hosts roundtable to address transportation concerns

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Public School Superintendent Iranetta Wright wants to tackle problems with buses and hosted a roundtable to address concerns. Local 12 learned the district is facing several challenges when it comes to getting students to and from school on time. Bus rates are sitting at about 80%...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Healthcare providers needed now more than ever

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As we move into the third year of the pandemic, the demand for healthcare providers continues to climb in our community. Providers say now is the time to consider a program that might make a difference for others in patient care. One of the places for training...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hamilton County granted $12 million for rental relief program

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - More federal dollars for rental relief are heading to the Tri-State. Hamilton County announced Thursday that $12 million will be used to help struggling families. That money can be used through 2025. Another $6 million is also available through the end of the year. "During...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Help keep those in need warm by donating to the Fall Feast Coat Drive

CINCINNATI (WKRC)-- A coat drive is underway at the Duke Energy Convention Center to collect winter items to be distributed at the Fall Feast on Thanksgiving. The Fall Feast Coat Drive runs from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday. They are collecting adult and children's coats, gloves, hats, scarves, any items to keep those in need warm this winter.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

NKU announces upcoming departure of president

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKRC) - The president of Northern Kentucky University is leaving his job. The announcement came Thursday night after an emergency meeting of NKU's Board of Regents. A news release says the board and Dr. Ashish Vaidya determined quote "The time is now for a leadership transition". “It...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WKRC

Books by the Banks returns after 2-year hiatus

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Books by the Banks returned to the Duke Energy Center Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The highlight of the event was a chance to meet authors personally, as well as buy their books. There were also story times and other activities for kids.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Kitchen fire causes heavy damage to Blue Ash home

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people have been displaced after a fire in Blue Ash Saturday morning. The Blue Ash Fire Department says flames broke out in the kitchen of a home on Ridgecrest Lane around 11 a.m. Three people were inside the home when the fire started but were able to get out.
BLUE ASH, OH
WKRC

Father arrested for allegedly bringing gun to local high school

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The father of a Taft High School student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the school, fightening students. Antonio Gunn went to the school Thursday after he found out his daughter was involved in a fight, according to court papers. Gunn was said to be...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Missing 8-year-old Cincinnati boy found safe

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati police say a missing 8-year-old boy has been found safe. Allen Hinton left his home on Winneste Avenue in Winton Terrace at 4 p.m. and was supposed to return at 8 p.m. Thursday after he went to the Kroger on Kenard Avenue with a friend. He...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Victim dies a week after he was found shot in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has died a week after he was shot in Avondale. Emergency crews were called to Gholson Avenue near Washington Avenue at about 9 p.m. on November 12. They found Dejuan Gray, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man accused bringing box cutters onto CVG flight to face judge

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man who allegedly brought two box cutters aboard a CVG flight is set to face a judge Friday. Flight 1761 from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Tampa on Nov. 11 had to be diverted to Atlanta. Authorities say William Liebisch pulled out a box cutter on...
CINCINNATI, OH

