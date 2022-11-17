Read full article on original website
Details trickle out in ‘complex case’ of 4 Idaho students killed in their beds
It’s been days since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus home, and a lot is still unknown about the attack, but Friday evening authorities released a few additional details. In a Friday Facebook post, the Moscow Police Department said detectives do not believe...
Moscow PD announces Sunday press conference for investigation of murdered U of I students
MOSCOW, Idaho – Moscow Police Department (MPD) announced a press conference will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. regarding the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students. The press conference will be streamed live on our NonStop Local website. On Sunday, Nov. 13,...
Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds
Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house last Sunday were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep when the attacks occurred, the Latah County coroner told a cable news channel on Friday.
Idaho Campus Steps Up Surveillance as Mystery Remains Over Four Murders
Police still have no suspects in the killings of four University of Idaho students, who were found dead at a home near its Moscow campus.
University of Idaho victim's friend says dorm door-lock code wasn't usually activated
Two students who knew the University of Idaho murder victims spoke out Friday to 'The Story with Martha MacCallum' on Fox News Channel.
Moscow Police to hold press conference on U of I murders Sunday
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department will hold a press conference on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Alumni Lounge of the ICCU Arena. Moscow Police Chief James Fry will provide an update on the investigation of the quadruple homicide on King Road. Officials from the Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police, and University of Idaho will be in...
Moscow: Police release map of victims' path the night four university students were murdered, police identify man in food truck video
MOSCOW, Idaho — Police now have a clearer idea of the path that was taken of the four University of Idaho students killed in a homicidal stabbing on Nov. 13. The victims -- 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead at noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Latah County Coroner released Thursday.
Father of one of four University of Idaho victims describes last interactions with her
The father of Xana Kernodle, one of the four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus residence, described his daughter as a "tough kid" and said his last interactions with her happened around midnight on the night of the quadruple homicide.
Memorial sign posted in honor of Spokane police officer killed 79 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash. – A memorial sign was posted on Friday, Nov. 18 of a young Spokane police motorcycle officer who died 79 years ago. 25-year-old George Lancaster was struck nearly head on by a car at the intersection of Division and Indiana and was thrown more than 47 feet from his motorcycle. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
‘Something’s a little off:’ Downtown Moscow restaurant reopens as Idaho State Police continue investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, Mad Greek, a downtown Moscow restaurant, reopened its doors for the first time this week. The restaurant had been closed since Monday due to the University of Idaho murder. Two of the victims, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, were servers at the restaurant. “Although this is an emotional time right now, some employees need to...
‘It makes me sick thinking that person could be right behind us’: Search for Moscow quadruple murder suspect continues as one victim’s mother speaks out
MOSCOW, Idaho – This Sunday will mark one week since the bodies of four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in a home near campus. The victims have been identified as Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Their killer is yet to caught.
Lead prosecutor in Idaho murder case speaks out
Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson addresses the status of the police investigation into the University of Idaho murder case. He says the suspect is still at large, asserts that the crime was likely a targeted attack and explains that while police know who made the 911 call they are still trying to figure out why there was such a delay in contacting authorities.Nov. 17, 2022.
Idaho police: No suspect in slaying of 4 college students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities continue to believe the attack was targeted but walked...
University Of Idaho Students Flee After Stabbing Deaths
With no suspects in custody for the murders of four University of Idaho students in the Moscow area, students have begun fleeing the city. Those who have stayed behind have expressed concern and anxiety at the lack of information surrounding the murders. Days after police arrived at the area on...
Three dead in crash on US 95 near Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Three people died in a car crash near Coeur d’Alene Friday afternoon. Idaho State Police say a Subaru Legacy and Ford F550 were involved in a head-on collision on US 95 near milepost 423 at around 5:30 p.m. ISP says the Ford left the northbound lanes and entered the southbound lanes, hitting the Subaru. The driver...
Coroner offers new details about fatal slaying of 4 U of Idaho students after preliminary autopsies
The local coroner is offering more details about the brutal slaying of four college students in Moscow, Idaho, early Nov. 13. The autopsies for Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were completed Nov. 16, Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said. In an interview...
Woman stabbed in East Central neighborhood, suspect arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the East Central neighborhood Thursday night. SPD received a call from a neighbor at around 5 p.m. about a domestic violence incident that occurred at E. Pacific Avenue and S. Lacey Street. Police surrounded the house shortly after the call, and the suspect came out shortly...
University of Idaho murders: blood seen oozing from house amid reports of previous threat
Months before four University of Idaho students were murdered, a man allegedly menaced a group of students on campus with a knife as new photos emerged of the crime scene.
What we know; the latest from the U of I quadruple homicide
After four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death Sunday morning, Moscow Police spent almost three days telling students and the broader community there was no threat then reversed course Wednesday during a news conference. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said they have not identified a suspect yet. Few...
University of Idaho 'discussing options' for students after Thanksgiving break
BOISE, Idaho — Officials with the academic leadership team at the University of Idaho are discussing options pertaining to class participation, following the Thanksgiving break. According to an email sent to students over the weekend, they will be receiving communication early next week about what options will be available...
