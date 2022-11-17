One person is dead after the cab of a tractor trailer fell off a bridge and landed on the vehicle he was driving. The accident, at the interchange of Interstates 81 and 64 in Staunton caused the interstate to be shut down this morning. According to Virginia State Police, the accident occurred when a tractor trailer traveling on I-64, went through the guardrail on a bridge over Interstate 81, and fell onto a pickup traveling on Interstate 81. The driver of that pickup was killed. The tractor trailer driver and a passenger suffered serious injuries and were transported to Augusta Health. Police are investigating the accident and the names of the deceased and the truck driver have not been released.

STAUNTON, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO