969wsig.com
Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Three University of Virginia football players who were shot on a bus as they returned from a field trip each died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The cause of death for Lavel Davis Jr.,...
969wsig.com
Richmond gun store may have sold gun to UVA shooting suspect
A Richmond area gun store may be connected to the deadly University of Virginia shooting. The owner of Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights tweeted out that Christopher Darnell Jones Junior bought two guns legally at his store earlier this year. It is not known yet if either one of the guns were used in Sunday’s shooting.
969wsig.com
Trial date set for Bayse man
A trial date has been set for a Bayse man accused of shooting at Shenandoah County Sheriff’s deputies. A circuit court grand jury indicted Branden Fauber this week on two felony counts of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officers. His attorney then requested a jury trial, which...
969wsig.com
Toms Brook man’s case continues in courts
The case of a Shenandoah County man charged with setting a fire earlier this year continues to move through the courts. Ray Kerns of Toms Brook was indicted this week on two felony charges, including arson, during a grand jury hearing in the circuit court. The 37-year-old Kerns was a...
969wsig.com
Greene County man arrested for narcotic charges
A Greene County man is in custody as a result of several narcotic-related search warrants. According to a new release, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force executed multiple search warrants on Monday. Among the items seized included 35 pounds of marijuana, 15 ounces of Cocaine and 750 dollars in...
969wsig.com
Tractor trailer crash kills one in Staunton
One person is dead after the cab of a tractor trailer fell off a bridge and landed on the vehicle he was driving. The accident, at the interchange of Interstates 81 and 64 in Staunton caused the interstate to be shut down this morning. According to Virginia State Police, the accident occurred when a tractor trailer traveling on I-64, went through the guardrail on a bridge over Interstate 81, and fell onto a pickup traveling on Interstate 81. The driver of that pickup was killed. The tractor trailer driver and a passenger suffered serious injuries and were transported to Augusta Health. Police are investigating the accident and the names of the deceased and the truck driver have not been released.
969wsig.com
James Madison rallies to defeat Georgia State, 42-40
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Early turnovers put James Madison in a hole, but a furious rally in the second half propelled the Dukes to a thrilling 42-40 victory against Georgia State in Sun Belt Conference action on Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium. The win moved the Dukes to 7-3 on...
969wsig.com
New life for Wetsel Seed Complex
Big plans have been announced for the former Wetsel Seed Complex on Harrisonburg. The vacant building on West Main Street was sold for just under three-million-dollars in October. Now, the Winchester Star reports that the three-story, 25-thousand-square-foot structure will be repurposed as Harrisonburg Innovation Hub, with reconstruction set to begin in December or January.
969wsig.com
RAM clinic planned this weekend
A reminder that Remote Area Medical is hosting a free, pop-up healthcare clinic in Augusta County this weekend. One of the coordinators of the event is Cindy Williams and she explains that these clinics provide dental, vision and medical services free of charge to people in need. The RAM clinic...
969wsig.com
JMU Women’s Basketball cruises past Longwood, 82-55
FARMVILLE, Va. – James Madison held Longwood to 13-of-56 (23.2%) from the field to cruise past the Lancers, 82-55, on Thursday night inside Willett Hall. The win gives JMU a 3-1 record, while LU falls to 1-3 and is set to face #6 Louisville on Friday, Nov. 25. Senior...
969wsig.com
Bridgewater loses Neptune Bowl to The Apprentice School, 38-28
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Bridgewater College football team finished out the 2022 season with a 38-28 loss to Apprentice in the Neptune Bowl played at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Saturday afternoon. In the second rendition of the postseason bowl game, the Builders improved to 9-1 on the...
969wsig.com
JMU beat Troy in five sets to advance to the Sun Belt Volleyball Championship
FOLEY, Ala. – Aces and Blocks boosted James Madison volleyball in its 3-2 win (22-25, 25-22, 26-24, 18-25, 15-12) against Troy to advance to the Sun Belt Championship final on Saturday in at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex. The Dukes improved to 23-4 while the Trojans fell to 18-12.
