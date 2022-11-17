Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Walmart "Boujee" Store Remodel For Upscaled Ohio ShoppingC. HeslopBeavercreek, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
2 injured, 11 displaced after Dayton house fire spreads to multiple homes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews worked through winds and frigid temperatures battling several house fires on the same street in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, a call first came in at 10:12 a.m. for a report of a house on fire on the 200 block of Irwin Avenue in Dayton. Dayton Fire Department District […]
1 hospitalized after 2 vehicle crash on I-75
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on I-75 Thursday night. According to the Ohio State Patrol, two-vehicles were involved in an accident on I-75 just south of the I-675 interchange just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday. One person was reportedly taken to a local hospital following the […]
Juvenile taken to hospital after crash in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a crash in Dayton on Thursday. According to dispatch, Dayton Police were called to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive in Dayton at 6:11 p.m. on a report of someone struck by a vehicle. Dispatch says one juvenile was taken to Dayton […]
41-year-old man killed in Roselawn shooting
Around 4:40 a.m., police responded to the 7800 block of Glen Orchard Drive for reports of a person shot.
Dayton home scorched after overnight fire
DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a working house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a reported structure fire at the cross of Gondert Avenue and Cosler Drive just before 4:30 a.m., according to emergency scanner traffic. Additional reports say flames could...
WDTN
Drivers delayed by crash on I-75 NB
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 northbound caused slowdowns for drivers during the evening commute on Thursday. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 4:51 p.m. to a crash that happened on I-75 northbound at the exit for West Second Street. Authorities say two vehicles were involved.
Fire breaks out in vacant Dayton home
Dispatch reported that the fire was on the second floor and crews saw heavy smoke upon arrival.
WLWT 5
Police: 2 dead after Centerville rollover crash Sunday
CENTERVILLE, Ohio — Two people have died following a crash Sunday on I-675 southbound at Wilmington Park, according to the Centerville Police Department. Officials say around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash, where multiple people had been thrown from the car. Authorities say a...
Fox 19
Man dies after shooting in Roselawn, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is dead after a shooting in Roselawn Saturday morning, police said. Officers say they were called to the 7800 block of Glen Orchard Drive around 4:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found Thomas Duncan, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Officers say they attempted...
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 injured after shooting in Fairfield; lockdown lifted at nearby schools
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Fairfield on Friday. It happened around 8:50 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a shooting near Southgate Boulevard and Eastgate Drive. Officers at the scene found a male victim that had been shot....
Multiple vehicles slide off I-75 near Miami-Shelby County line
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple vehicles have reportedly slid off I-75 near the Miami-Shelby County line due to icy road conditions Friday morning. According to the Ohio State Patrol, at least four vehicles slid off I-75 before exit 90 on both sides of the interstate near the Miami-Shelby County line just after 5:30 a.m. Friday. […]
dayton.com
PERSONAL JOURNEY: Making her own memories in a family home
Kim Bramlage bought house where her best freind’s parents lived for decades. For most Americans, their homes are sanctuaries. They are places where memories are made, where holidays are celebrated and where welcomes and farewells are said. And that’s a big reason that the American dream is still home...
Water main break project to impact busy Kettering street
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews repairing a water main break may cause drivers some slowdowns on a portion of a busy road in Kettering. According to a release, crews are working to repair a water main break on West Dorothy Lane, just east of Southern Blvd. The work will impact drivers in the eastbound lanes […]
WKRC
More children fall ill after measles outbreak in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC)/CNN/CNN Newsource) - Ohio health officials are battling a measles outbreak among children. A spokesperson for the Columbus Public Health Department said on Friday that 19 kids have caught the virus so far, and more cases are suspected at 10 day cares and two schools. The CDC said Thursday that it's aware of the outbreak and was "deploying a small team to Ohio to assist on the ground with the investigation."
Plane lands without gear in Moraine
MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane suffered a rough end to its flight Wednesday afternoon after landing with no landing gear. According to Moraine Police Dispatch, an airplane landed on its belly at the Moraine Airpark just after 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Police were called to assist at the airpark located at 3800 Clearview Road. […]
Cincinnati Children’s to open Centerville location
The hospital's new medical building, named Cincinnati Children's Centerville, is located on Clyo Road, according to a release.
‘A kid just ran in front of our car,’ Teenager taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dayton
DAYTON — UPDATED @ 12:07 p.m.:. A teenager was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries after being hit by a car in Dayton Thursday night. “A kid just ran in front of our car,” a woman told an emergency dispatcher Thursday night in 9-1-1 audio obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request.
WLWT 5
Report of building being evacuated on Union Boulevard in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Report of a building being evacuated on Union Boulevard in West Chester. Several people are reportedly ill, unknown cause. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to reports of a crash with injuries on the Dixie Highway in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to reports of a crash with injuries on the Dixie Highway in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
Comments / 0