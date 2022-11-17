ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

1 hospitalized after 2 vehicle crash on I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on I-75 Thursday night. According to the Ohio State Patrol, two-vehicles were involved in an accident on I-75 just south of the I-675 interchange just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday. One person was reportedly taken to a local hospital following the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Juvenile taken to hospital after crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a crash in Dayton on Thursday. According to dispatch, Dayton Police were called to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive in Dayton at 6:11 p.m. on a report of someone struck by a vehicle. Dispatch says one juvenile was taken to Dayton […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton home scorched after overnight fire

DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a working house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a reported structure fire at the cross of Gondert Avenue and Cosler Drive just before 4:30 a.m., according to emergency scanner traffic. Additional reports say flames could...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Drivers delayed by crash on I-75 NB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 northbound caused slowdowns for drivers during the evening commute on Thursday. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 4:51 p.m. to a crash that happened on I-75 northbound at the exit for West Second Street. Authorities say two vehicles were involved.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 2 dead after Centerville rollover crash Sunday

CENTERVILLE, Ohio — Two people have died following a crash Sunday on I-675 southbound at Wilmington Park, according to the Centerville Police Department. Officials say around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash, where multiple people had been thrown from the car. Authorities say a...
CENTERVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Man dies after shooting in Roselawn, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is dead after a shooting in Roselawn Saturday morning, police said. Officers say they were called to the 7800 block of Glen Orchard Drive around 4:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found Thomas Duncan, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Officers say they attempted...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

Multiple vehicles slide off I-75 near Miami-Shelby County line

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple vehicles have reportedly slid off I-75 near the Miami-Shelby County line due to icy road conditions Friday morning. According to the Ohio State Patrol, at least four vehicles slid off I-75 before exit 90 on both sides of the interstate near the Miami-Shelby County line just after 5:30 a.m. Friday. […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

PERSONAL JOURNEY: Making her own memories in a family home

Kim Bramlage bought house where her best freind’s parents lived for decades. For most Americans, their homes are sanctuaries. They are places where memories are made, where holidays are celebrated and where welcomes and farewells are said. And that’s a big reason that the American dream is still home...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Water main break project to impact busy Kettering street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews repairing a water main break may cause drivers some slowdowns on a portion of a busy road in Kettering. According to a release, crews are working to repair a water main break on West Dorothy Lane, just east of Southern Blvd. The work will impact drivers in the eastbound lanes […]
KETTERING, OH
WKRC

More children fall ill after measles outbreak in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC)/CNN/CNN Newsource) - Ohio health officials are battling a measles outbreak among children. A spokesperson for the Columbus Public Health Department said on Friday that 19 kids have caught the virus so far, and more cases are suspected at 10 day cares and two schools. The CDC said Thursday that it's aware of the outbreak and was "deploying a small team to Ohio to assist on the ground with the investigation."
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Plane lands without gear in Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane suffered a rough end to its flight Wednesday afternoon after landing with no landing gear. According to Moraine Police Dispatch, an airplane landed on its belly at the Moraine Airpark just after 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Police were called to assist at the airpark located at 3800 Clearview Road. […]
MORAINE, OH

