Reggie Bullock (neck) probable Sunday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks gaurd/forward Reggie Bullock is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Bullock is still dealing with the neck strain he played through Friday night. Now, the team has listed him probable for Sunday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24-plus hours, but it's safe to assume he'll play.
Pistons' Cory Joseph (hip) questionable on Friday
Detroit Pistons point guard Cory Joseph (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Joseph has been added to the injury report with left hip soreness and is questionable to face the Lakers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes against Los Angeles.
Tobias Harris (hip) listed questionable Saturday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harris is officially listed as questionable due to left hip soreness. However, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, he's once again not expected to play. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
Chris Paul (heel) out again for Phoenix Sunday afternoon
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul will not play Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Paul is still dealing with the effects of his heel injury. As a result, the team has decided to keep him sidelined through the weekend. Expect Cam Payne to get another start at point guard.
Heat starting Haywood Highsmith for inactive Jimmy Butler (knee) on Friday
Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Highsmith will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with a knee ailment. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Highsmith to score 22.4 FanDuel points. Highsmith's projection includes 11.0...
Matthew Stafford (concussion) not listed on Rams' Week 11 injury report
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) will play in Week 11's game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford will be available after he was able to practice fully in all of Los Angeles' practices. In a matchup against a Saints' defense allowing 17.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Stafford to score 14.3 FanDuel points.
Jakob Poeltl (knee) active for Spurs on Saturday night
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Poeltl will be available despite his questionable tag with right knee soreness. In 31.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poeltl to score 35.7 FanDuel points. Poeltl's projection includes 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and...
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) probable on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Davis is dealing with tightness in his lower back and is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against Detroit. Davis' Friday projection includes 20.3 points,...
Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Nuggets' Sunday matchup
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Smith's status remains in doubt after he missed eight straight games with a right calf strain. Expect Bones Hyland to play an increased role with Denver's second unit if Smith remains out. In 22.6 minutes...
Pistons' Saddiq Bey starting on Thursday, Jaden Ivey coming off the bench
Detroit Pistons center Saddiq Bey is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Bey will get the start on Thursday with Jaden Ivey moving to the bench. Our models expect Bey to play 33.7 minutes against the Clippers. Bey's Thursday projection includes 14.3 points, 5.4...
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) doubtful Friday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) is doubtful for Friday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hayward hasn't played since November 2 and that doesn't look like it's going to change until at least Sunday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Kelly Oubre should continue to start for Charlotte. numberFire's models project Oubre...
Gary Harris (injury management) out Saturday for Orlando
Orladno Magic guard Gary Harris will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Harris only just made his season debut Friday night. Now, the team has ruled him out for the second night of the back-to-back set due to left knee injury management. Expect him back in action Monday, also against Indiana.
Mike Williams (ankle) questionable for Chargers' Week 11 matchup, expects to play versus Kansas City
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 11's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. After two limited practices and a full session on Friday, Williams' Week 11 status is currently in question. In a matchup against a Kansas City defense giving up 31.5 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, expect Josh Palmer to see more snaps if Williams is out.
Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) out again on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. James has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with the Pistons. Anthony Davis (back) is available. James' next chance to return will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. He last played on November 9th.
Nikola Jokic (health protocols) remains out for Nuggets on Sunday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (health protocols) will not play in Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Jokic will miss his third straight game for health protocol reasons. In a matchup versus a Mavericks' team allowing a 109.1 defensive rating, DeAndre Jordan is expected to play more minutes at the five spot.
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) ruled out for Magic Saturday night; Mo Bamba starting
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Carter is dealing with a right plantar fascia strain. After entering the day by placing a questionable tag on him, the team has ruled Carter out of action. Mo Bamba is starting at center in his place.
Doug McDermott (calf) cleared for Spurs Saturday night
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott will play Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. McDermott was listed probable due to left calf tightness. So it's no surprise that he has received the green light from the training staff to take the court. Our models project McDermott...
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable Sunday for Miami
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Dedmon is still dealing with plantar fasciitis, and he has been listed as questionable once again to close out the week. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Zion Williamson (foot) expects to play in Pelicans' Monday matchup versus Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (foot) expects to play in Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors. After a three game absence with a right foot contusion, Williamson believe he will be able to return on Monday night. In 34.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williamson to score 34.7 FanDuel points.
Minnesota's Justin Jefferson (toe) limited again on Thursday
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (toe) registered a limited practice on Thursday. Jefferson appears on track to play in Week 11's matchup against a Dallas Cowboys' defense ranked 20th in FanDuel points (27.9) allowed per game wide receivers after two limited practices. Jefferson's current projection includes 6.8 receptions for...
