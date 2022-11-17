Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. James has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with the Pistons. Anthony Davis (back) is available. James' next chance to return will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. He last played on November 9th.

