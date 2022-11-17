ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

numberfire.com

Reggie Bullock (neck) probable Sunday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks gaurd/forward Reggie Bullock is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Bullock is still dealing with the neck strain he played through Friday night. Now, the team has listed him probable for Sunday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24-plus hours, but it's safe to assume he'll play.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Pistons' Cory Joseph (hip) questionable on Friday

Detroit Pistons point guard Cory Joseph (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Joseph has been added to the injury report with left hip soreness and is questionable to face the Lakers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes against Los Angeles.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Paul George (hand) active for Clippers' Thursday contest against Pistons

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hand) will play in Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Despite his questionable designation with a hand injury, George will suit up at home. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project George to score 44.0 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 25.1 points, 6.7 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Pistons' Saddiq Bey starting on Thursday, Jaden Ivey coming off the bench

Detroit Pistons center Saddiq Bey is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Bey will get the start on Thursday with Jaden Ivey moving to the bench. Our models expect Bey to play 33.7 minutes against the Clippers. Bey's Thursday projection includes 14.3 points, 5.4...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Gary Harris (injury management) out Saturday for Orlando

Orladno Magic guard Gary Harris will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Harris only just made his season debut Friday night. Now, the team has ruled him out for the second night of the back-to-back set due to left knee injury management. Expect him back in action Monday, also against Indiana.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Kevin Love (thumb) doubtful on Sunday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (thumb) is doubtful to play in Sunday's contest against the Miami Heat. Love's status is currently in doubt after the veteran suffered a hairline fracture in his right thumb. Expect Lamar Stevens to see more minutes on Sunday if Love is inactive. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Keldon Johnson (ankle) available Saturday for San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson will play Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Johnson was listed as probable, so this comes as no surprise. After missing Thursday night's contest, he'll be back in there Saturday night. Expect him to start, which will likely send Keita Bates-Diop back to a bench role.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Suns' Josh Okogie (hamstring) available on Friday

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Josh Okogie (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Okogie has upgraded to available and will be active for Friday's clash with Utah. Our models expect him to play 8.3 minutes against the Jazz. Okogie's Friday projection includes 2.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.5...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Zion Williamson (foot) expects to play in Pelicans' Monday matchup versus Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (foot) expects to play in Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors. After a three game absence with a right foot contusion, Williamson believe he will be able to return on Monday night. In 34.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williamson to score 34.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Nuggets' Sunday matchup

Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Smith's status remains in doubt after he missed eight straight games with a right calf strain. Expect Bones Hyland to play an increased role with Denver's second unit if Smith remains out. In 22.6 minutes...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) probable on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Davis is dealing with tightness in his lower back and is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against Detroit. Davis' Friday projection includes 20.3 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Spurs starting Keldon Johnson for inactive Devin Vassell (ankle) on Saturday

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Johnson will make his return after he was held out one game with ankle soreness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Johnson's projection includes 22.4 points,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) questionable Sunday for Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith is still dealing with a sprained left ankle. However, unlike previous games, he will enter Sunday's affair with a questionable tag instead of a doubtful one. Mark Williams is also questionable with a sprained left ankle.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Grayson Allen (ankle) active for Bucks on Friday night

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (ankle) is active for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Allen will active in a bench role after sitting out one game with an ankle injury. In 26.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Allen to score 18.0 FanDuel points. Allen's projection includes 9.4 points, 3.1...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable Sunday for Miami

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Dedmon is still dealing with plantar fasciitis, and he has been listed as questionable once again to close out the week. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Ja Morant (ankle) week-to-week with Grade 1 sprain

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is week-to-week after sufering a Grade 1 ankle sprain. Morant is expected to miss some time after Memphis' superstar suffered an ankle sprain on Friday night. Expect Tyus Jones to fill in at point guard until Morant is ready to return. According to Rotogrinders'...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Duncan Robinson (hand) doubtful for Heat Sunday night

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Robinson is still dealing with his right hand sprain. While it seems as though there's some improvement, the team has listed him doubtful for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but expect him to sit.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Tobias Harris (hip) out for Sixers' Saturday matchup

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) will not play in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harris will sit his second straight game with left hip soreness. In a matchup versus a Minnesota unit allowing a 112.0 defensive rating, Danuel House should see more minutes on Saturday. House's projection includes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

