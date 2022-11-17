Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock (neck) probable Sunday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks gaurd/forward Reggie Bullock is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Bullock is still dealing with the neck strain he played through Friday night. Now, the team has listed him probable for Sunday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24-plus hours, but it's safe to assume he'll play.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Cory Joseph (hip) questionable on Friday
Detroit Pistons point guard Cory Joseph (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Joseph has been added to the injury report with left hip soreness and is questionable to face the Lakers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes against Los Angeles.
Detroit Pistons game score vs. Sacramento Kings: TV channel, time, radio info
Detroit Pistons (3-14) vs. Sacramento Kings (8-6) When: 6 p.m. Sunday. Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. ...
numberfire.com
Paul George (hand) active for Clippers' Thursday contest against Pistons
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hand) will play in Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Despite his questionable designation with a hand injury, George will suit up at home. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project George to score 44.0 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 25.1 points, 6.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Saddiq Bey starting on Thursday, Jaden Ivey coming off the bench
Detroit Pistons center Saddiq Bey is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Bey will get the start on Thursday with Jaden Ivey moving to the bench. Our models expect Bey to play 33.7 minutes against the Clippers. Bey's Thursday projection includes 14.3 points, 5.4...
numberfire.com
Gary Harris (injury management) out Saturday for Orlando
Orladno Magic guard Gary Harris will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Harris only just made his season debut Friday night. Now, the team has ruled him out for the second night of the back-to-back set due to left knee injury management. Expect him back in action Monday, also against Indiana.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Kevin Love (thumb) doubtful on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (thumb) is doubtful to play in Sunday's contest against the Miami Heat. Love's status is currently in doubt after the veteran suffered a hairline fracture in his right thumb. Expect Lamar Stevens to see more minutes on Sunday if Love is inactive. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Keldon Johnson (ankle) available Saturday for San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson will play Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Johnson was listed as probable, so this comes as no surprise. After missing Thursday night's contest, he'll be back in there Saturday night. Expect him to start, which will likely send Keita Bates-Diop back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Suns' Josh Okogie (hamstring) available on Friday
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Josh Okogie (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Okogie has upgraded to available and will be active for Friday's clash with Utah. Our models expect him to play 8.3 minutes against the Jazz. Okogie's Friday projection includes 2.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.5...
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (foot) expects to play in Pelicans' Monday matchup versus Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (foot) expects to play in Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors. After a three game absence with a right foot contusion, Williamson believe he will be able to return on Monday night. In 34.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williamson to score 34.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Nuggets' Sunday matchup
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Smith's status remains in doubt after he missed eight straight games with a right calf strain. Expect Bones Hyland to play an increased role with Denver's second unit if Smith remains out. In 22.6 minutes...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) probable on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Davis is dealing with tightness in his lower back and is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against Detroit. Davis' Friday projection includes 20.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Keldon Johnson for inactive Devin Vassell (ankle) on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Johnson will make his return after he was held out one game with ankle soreness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Johnson's projection includes 22.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) questionable Sunday for Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith is still dealing with a sprained left ankle. However, unlike previous games, he will enter Sunday's affair with a questionable tag instead of a doubtful one. Mark Williams is also questionable with a sprained left ankle.
numberfire.com
Grayson Allen (ankle) active for Bucks on Friday night
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (ankle) is active for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Allen will active in a bench role after sitting out one game with an ankle injury. In 26.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Allen to score 18.0 FanDuel points. Allen's projection includes 9.4 points, 3.1...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable Sunday for Miami
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Dedmon is still dealing with plantar fasciitis, and he has been listed as questionable once again to close out the week. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (ankle) week-to-week with Grade 1 sprain
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is week-to-week after sufering a Grade 1 ankle sprain. Morant is expected to miss some time after Memphis' superstar suffered an ankle sprain on Friday night. Expect Tyus Jones to fill in at point guard until Morant is ready to return. According to Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (hand) doubtful for Heat Sunday night
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Robinson is still dealing with his right hand sprain. While it seems as though there's some improvement, the team has listed him doubtful for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but expect him to sit.
numberfire.com
Tobias Harris (hip) out for Sixers' Saturday matchup
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) will not play in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harris will sit his second straight game with left hip soreness. In a matchup versus a Minnesota unit allowing a 112.0 defensive rating, Danuel House should see more minutes on Saturday. House's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) ruled out for Magic Saturday night; Mo Bamba starting
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Carter is dealing with a right plantar fascia strain. After entering the day by placing a questionable tag on him, the team has ruled Carter out of action. Mo Bamba is starting at center in his place.
Comments / 0