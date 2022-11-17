ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Jay Leno's Friend Saves Comedian's Life By Smothering Flames On His Face In Frantic Garage Fire

From friend to hero! Jay Leno's close pal Dave quite possibly saved his life after the comedian's face bursted into flames on Sunday, November 13. The 72-year-old currently remains hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center, where he has started to piece together the series of events that led to the terrifying moment he was set ablaze.Leno revealed to a news publication that he had been working on his 1907 white steam car in his famed garage — he shows off the impressive space on his YouTube channel, which has a massive 3.4 million subscribers — and was attempting to fix...
CNN

Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns

Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
News Breaking LIVE

"My Three Sons" Star in Coma After Brain Surgery

Dawn Lyn, a former child star who starred in the sitcom “My Three Sons,” is in a coma, according to Fox News. Lyn, 59, was undergoing brain surgery and fell into a coma. Her brother, former teen idol Leif Garrett, confirmed the news to Fox News.
People

Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns

Dr. Peter Grossman shared that the comedian was "walking around and cracking jokes," and that Leno even "passed out cookies to children in the burn unit" after his hospitalization this weekend Jay Leno's wife Mavis is worried about him as he recovers from second and third degree burns after a gasoline fire. Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host was treated, said during a press conference on Wednesday that Mavis Leno is "obviously...
RadarOnline

Jay Leno SEEN For First Time Getting Treatment For Serious Injuries At LA Burn Center After Car Fire

Jay Leno was spotted receiving treatment for his burn injuries in a hyperbolic chamber pod, marking the first time anyone has seen the comedian since he fell victim to a car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The longtime vehicle enthusiast was using the chamber to address specific concerns regarding the healing process for his injuries. Over the weekend, Leno, 72, was working on one of the many vintage cars he owns, when the combination of leaked gas and sparks from a steam engine combusted. The reaction caused a fire, which gravely injured the TV host. In the video clip...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MotorTrend Magazine

Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized for Burns After Car Fire

Former late night host and automotive celebrity Jay Leno has been seriously burned in a vehicle fire, TMZ reports. He received burns to the left side of his face and was admitted to the burn ward at Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles. TMZ reports Leno was in his Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Gene Simmons’ Kids: Meet His Son Nick & Daughter Sophie

Gene Simmons, 73, is more than just a famous rockstar. Gene is the proud father of two children, son Nick, 33, and daughter Sophie, 30, who just got engaged. The Kiss frontman shares his kids with his wife, Canadian actress Shannon Tweed, 65. Gene and Shannon started dating in 1983, but they didn’t get married until almost 30 years later. Both Nick and Sophie were present for their parents’ lavish 2011 Beverly Hills wedding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

585K+
Followers
66K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy