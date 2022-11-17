Read full article on original website
Jay Leno's Friend Saves Comedian's Life By Smothering Flames On His Face In Frantic Garage Fire
From friend to hero! Jay Leno's close pal Dave quite possibly saved his life after the comedian's face bursted into flames on Sunday, November 13. The 72-year-old currently remains hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center, where he has started to piece together the series of events that led to the terrifying moment he was set ablaze.Leno revealed to a news publication that he had been working on his 1907 white steam car in his famed garage — he shows off the impressive space on his YouTube channel, which has a massive 3.4 million subscribers — and was attempting to fix...
Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns
Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
"My Three Sons" Star in Coma After Brain Surgery
Dawn Lyn, a former child star who starred in the sitcom “My Three Sons,” is in a coma, according to Fox News. Lyn, 59, was undergoing brain surgery and fell into a coma. Her brother, former teen idol Leif Garrett, confirmed the news to Fox News.
Michael J. Fox reveals he has suffered multiple broken bones over the past year: 'It's been a struggle'
Michael J. Fox reflected on his health struggles over the past year, during which he also mourned the loss of his beloved mother Phyllis. The actor said that he has broken multiple bones.
Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Talk Show And Fans Are Going Crazy
It’s just been announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning we will have the hit daytime talk show on our screens until at least 2025! How exciting!. The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Renewed Until 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios issued a statement about...
Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns
Dr. Peter Grossman shared that the comedian was "walking around and cracking jokes," and that Leno even "passed out cookies to children in the burn unit" after his hospitalization this weekend Jay Leno's wife Mavis is worried about him as he recovers from second and third degree burns after a gasoline fire. Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host was treated, said during a press conference on Wednesday that Mavis Leno is "obviously...
Bruce Willis Steps Out After Costar Matthew Perry Reveals He's Prayed For Him 'Every Night' Since Aphasia Diagnosis
Earlier this week, Bruce Willis stepped out solo to a Brentwood, Calif., barbershop, and despite his aphasia diagnosis, he looked as put together as ever. The actor made his way to the locale clad in a casual grey long-sleeved tee, jeans and a pair of sneakers while holding onto two different baseball caps.
Jay Leno SEEN For First Time Getting Treatment For Serious Injuries At LA Burn Center After Car Fire
Jay Leno was spotted receiving treatment for his burn injuries in a hyperbolic chamber pod, marking the first time anyone has seen the comedian since he fell victim to a car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The longtime vehicle enthusiast was using the chamber to address specific concerns regarding the healing process for his injuries. Over the weekend, Leno, 72, was working on one of the many vintage cars he owns, when the combination of leaked gas and sparks from a steam engine combusted. The reaction caused a fire, which gravely injured the TV host. In the video clip...
Jay Leno Breaks Silence After Suffering Serious Burns in Gasoline Fire
Over the weekend, longtime Tonight Show host and television personality Jay Leno canceled a Las Vegas appearance due to what was called a “very serious medical emergency.” However, initial reports didn’t reveal what this emergency was, leaving many fans and news outlets to speculate. Now, Jay Leno...
Kathy Griffin Says 'News Isn't Great' About Voice After Cancer Surgery
"How do I get people to just deal with this being my new voice?" Griffin said in a video posted on TikTok
Inside The Car Responsible For Jay Leno's Severe Burns
Jay Leno is known for his love of classic cars, particularly a type known as steam cars. These rare vehicles are also a bit of a fire risk, unfortunately.
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Katy Perry worries fans, sparks theories after her eyelid appears paralysed during concert
Justin Bieber tells fans half his face is paralysed due to rare virus. Katy Perry has fans doing a double-take after her eyelid appeared to get stuck during a recent concert in Las Vegas. The 38-year-old singer was filmed during a performance at her Las Vegas residency and seemingly suffered...
Criss Angel feared Ginuwine had 'a stroke or heart attack' after magic stunt went wrong
Illusionist Criss Angel said he was concerned singer Ginuwine suffered "a stroke or heart attack" after a stunt went wrong on "Magic with the Stars" this month.
Tim Allen Visits Jay Leno in the Hospital, Speaks on His Condition
There is an update on the health and condition of Jay Leno and it comes from his fellow comedian, Tim Allen, on Thursday. A TMZ report states that Allen visited Leno at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, California. Allen said that Leno’s face will not be disfigured after Leno suffered severe burns in a car fire.
After suffering 'serious burns' in his garage, Jay Leno hopes to recover in a few weeks
Former late-night TV host and comedian Jay Leno was injured in a car fire over the weekend in Burbank, but says he expects to recover in a few weeks.
Jay Leno has undergone surgery for 'significant burns,' physician says
Jay Leno has undergone one surgery for his burn injuries and will undergo a second procedure later this week, according to his physician.
Tim Allen jokes friend Jay Leno 'looks great' after burn injuries: 'He's going for the George Clooney look'
Jay Leno is recovering, says his old friend Tim Allen. After the former host of The Tonight Show was hospitalized this week after suffering burns from a car fire, Allen stopped by to visit him. On the way out of the hospital, Allen responded to questions from TMZ and seemed in good spirits, cracking jokes as he gave an update on Leno's health.
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized for Burns After Car Fire
Former late night host and automotive celebrity Jay Leno has been seriously burned in a vehicle fire, TMZ reports. He received burns to the left side of his face and was admitted to the burn ward at Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles. TMZ reports Leno was in his Los...
Gene Simmons’ Kids: Meet His Son Nick & Daughter Sophie
Gene Simmons, 73, is more than just a famous rockstar. Gene is the proud father of two children, son Nick, 33, and daughter Sophie, 30, who just got engaged. The Kiss frontman shares his kids with his wife, Canadian actress Shannon Tweed, 65. Gene and Shannon started dating in 1983, but they didn’t get married until almost 30 years later. Both Nick and Sophie were present for their parents’ lavish 2011 Beverly Hills wedding.
