ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

‘Boots’ Caused Car to Crash Into Building in Wisconsin Town

A pair of boots a woman was wearing in Middleton, Wi caused her to crash her car into a building. NBC15. A car crashed into Le Nails Salon on University Avenue in Middleton, WI at 2pm on Tuesday. There was one employee of the nail salon that was injured with the vehicle crashed into the building, she was transported to a local hospital.
MIDDLETON, WI
fox47.com

Overnight lane closures scheduled for Madison's 'hairball' intersection extended

MADISON, Wis. — Several lanes at one of Madison’s busiest intersections will shut down overnight into the early days of Thanksgiving week. The closures will primarily impact South Blair Street and East Wilson Street as crews work to complete pavement markings on the newly redesigned intersection. Closures started Wednesday night and have since been postponed until Sunday night due to snow and cold weather.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Shine on Madison begins Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Area property owners, businesses, community organizations and non-profits are coming together this Saturday. Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) is hosting the 2022 “Shine On Madison” campaign this Saturday. The event includes a winter night market from 4-8 p.m., with a special light ceremony at 6:08 p.m. at the top of State Street.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Driver rolls over, crashes after running red light

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department responded to a rollover crash Thursday night on the city’s near west side after alleging that a speeding driver ran a red light. They determined that around 6 p.m., the driver had been speeding, ran a red light and struck a curb,...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin

LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
LOWVILLE, NY
fox47.com

Madison police officer arrested for battery, victim intimidation

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police officer Keith M. Brown was arrested earlier this month in Dane County for misdemeanor battery and intimidation of a victim, as well as disorderly conduct, but charges have not yet formally been filed.*. Brown is one of three Madison police employees arrested in the...
MADISON, WI
cwbradio.com

One Killed in Crash on Highway 13 in the Township of Mayville

One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

No seat belts or helmets in two-thirds of fatal Dane County crashes

Recent data from the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission show two-thirds of county motor vehicle crashes involving fatalities from July to September resulted in deaths due to people not wearing seat belts or motorcycle and bicycle helmets. The most recent traffic commission report found three crashes where a driver or...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Downtown Madison’s Lakefront Porch project receives $200K

MADISON, Wis. — The effort to transform an underutilized concrete platform above a city well overlooking Lake Monona into a new community gathering place has received a significant financial boost. The Lakefront Porch project is getting $100,000 awards from both the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation and the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation. The project calls for a raised wooden platform over...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

On anniversary of deadly downtown fire, victim’s family renews focus on smoke detectors’ importance

MADISON, Wis. — Fifteen years after the death of Peter Talen in a fire near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, Talen’s family and the Madison Fire Department came together Friday to mark the anniversary and bring renewed attention to the importance of smoke detectors and sprinklers in saving lives. Talen, 23, was visiting his brother for the weekend when the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire and Police Units investigated a fire at a home, but did not determine what caused it. Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They say fire could be seen from the outside. When firefighters arrived...
JANESVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy