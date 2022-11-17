Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Boots’ Caused Car to Crash Into Building in Wisconsin Town
A pair of boots a woman was wearing in Middleton, Wi caused her to crash her car into a building. NBC15. A car crashed into Le Nails Salon on University Avenue in Middleton, WI at 2pm on Tuesday. There was one employee of the nail salon that was injured with the vehicle crashed into the building, she was transported to a local hospital.
All lanes of WB Beltline open at Park Street following crash
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline are now open at Park Street following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m., a Dane County dispatcher said; a WisDOT traffic camera showed multiple vehicles were involved. The scene was cleared as of 5:33 p.m. It was not immediately known...
fox47.com
Overnight lane closures scheduled for Madison's 'hairball' intersection extended
MADISON, Wis. — Several lanes at one of Madison’s busiest intersections will shut down overnight into the early days of Thanksgiving week. The closures will primarily impact South Blair Street and East Wilson Street as crews work to complete pavement markings on the newly redesigned intersection. Closures started Wednesday night and have since been postponed until Sunday night due to snow and cold weather.
nbc15.com
Shine on Madison begins Saturday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Area property owners, businesses, community organizations and non-profits are coming together this Saturday. Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) is hosting the 2022 “Shine On Madison” campaign this Saturday. The event includes a winter night market from 4-8 p.m., with a special light ceremony at 6:08 p.m. at the top of State Street.
wearegreenbay.com
Witness calls 911 on Wisconsin man seen choking woman in driveway, allegedly threatened to kill her
BURLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin man faces potential attempted homicide charges after allegedly choking and threatening to kill a woman in a residential driveway on Wednesday. According to the Burlington Police Department, officers received reports of a woman yelling for help around 8:15 a.m. on November 16....
nbc15.com
MPD: Driver rolls over, crashes after running red light
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department responded to a rollover crash Thursday night on the city’s near west side after alleging that a speeding driver ran a red light. They determined that around 6 p.m., the driver had been speeding, ran a red light and struck a curb,...
wearegreenbay.com
Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin
LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
nbc15.com
Grant Co. couple cited for allegedly adding vehicle insurance after wreck
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple was cited after Grant County deputies alleged that an insurance policy presented for the driver’s truck after a crash was filed 18 minutes before the official called the company to verify it. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to the wreck after 11:35...
nbc15.com
US 18 EB/WB in Jefferson Co. open after crash and utility emergency
JEFFERSON CO., Wis. (WMTV) - US 18 EB/WB near Cambridge is open again after a crash and utility emergency, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT reported the crash was cleared at 3:36 a.m. on Saturday. The incident happened at Hope Lake Rd. in Jefferson County. WiDOT first sent an...
nbc15.com
After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been fifteen years since a Plymouth family lost their son in a two-story house fire. His family and the Madison Fire Department are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking their smoke alarms. On a snowy Sunday in 2007, UW-La Crosse...
Structure fire outside Paoli prompts evacuation at nearby homes
PAOLI, Wis. — A fire at a building outside Paoli forced nearby homes to be evacuated Saturday morning. Crews were called to the fire in the 1400 block of Range Trail just after 5:40 a.m. Saturday. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said a structure used to store machinery and road equipment was engulfed with flames. Residents of the nearby homes...
fox47.com
Madison police officer arrested for battery, victim intimidation
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police officer Keith M. Brown was arrested earlier this month in Dane County for misdemeanor battery and intimidation of a victim, as well as disorderly conduct, but charges have not yet formally been filed.*. Brown is one of three Madison police employees arrested in the...
cwbradio.com
One Killed in Crash on Highway 13 in the Township of Mayville
One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
captimes.com
No seat belts or helmets in two-thirds of fatal Dane County crashes
Recent data from the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission show two-thirds of county motor vehicle crashes involving fatalities from July to September resulted in deaths due to people not wearing seat belts or motorcycle and bicycle helmets. The most recent traffic commission report found three crashes where a driver or...
Downtown Madison’s Lakefront Porch project receives $200K
MADISON, Wis. — The effort to transform an underutilized concrete platform above a city well overlooking Lake Monona into a new community gathering place has received a significant financial boost. The Lakefront Porch project is getting $100,000 awards from both the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation and the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation. The project calls for a raised wooden platform over...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced after police find loaded handgun during foot pursuit
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old man from Madison was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to a release, Raymond Poore will spend the next three and a half years behind bars after he previously plead guilty to the charge on August 3, 2022.
On anniversary of deadly downtown fire, victim’s family renews focus on smoke detectors’ importance
MADISON, Wis. — Fifteen years after the death of Peter Talen in a fire near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, Talen’s family and the Madison Fire Department came together Friday to mark the anniversary and bring renewed attention to the importance of smoke detectors and sprinklers in saving lives. Talen, 23, was visiting his brother for the weekend when the...
CBS 58
Complaint: Delavan man charged after randomly attacking woman in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Delavan man is facing several charges after allegedly randomly attacking a woman in Burlington Wednesday, Nov. 16. Authorities responded to the area near Jefferson Street and Perkins Boulevard around 8:16 a.m. for a report of a woman yelling for help. Police say officers arrived...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Car crashes into Middleton nail salon, sending employee to hospital
MIDDLETON, Wis. — A nail salon employee was injured Tuesday after a driver accidentally crashed into the building’s storefront. Middleton police said they responded to Le Nails Salon on University Avenue shortly after 1:45 p.m. after getting a report that a car had crashed into the building. According...
nbc15.com
Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire and Police Units investigated a fire at a home, but did not determine what caused it. Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They say fire could be seen from the outside. When firefighters arrived...
Comments / 1