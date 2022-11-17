Read full article on original website
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Friday, Nov. 18, at 11 p.m., until Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
Milling, paving schedule for Staten Island streets next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) will conduct daytime milling and nighttime paving efforts throughout the borough next week. The work may cause temporary road closures. Notices to move parked cars from streets that are scheduled to be paved or milled are posted in advance. If a car is not moved, the city will tow it around the corner or to the next closest block without construction. If there is a change in the schedule or if notices can’t be posted ahead of time, the contractor will verbally inform residents of the need to move their cars.
2 shot in West Brighton draws large police response
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two people were shot in West Brighton on Saturday night, closing down a portion of Richmond Terrace and drawing a large police response. NYPD officers responded to the intersection of Richmond Terrace and Snug Harbor Road at 6:12 after two people were shot, according to a spokesperson from the NYPD’s office of the Deputy Commissioner.
Attempted robbery at Wendy’s in Stapleton; second incident on Bay Street in 24 hours
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- NYPD officers responded to an attempted robbery Saturday afternoon in Stapleton, an NYPD spokesperson told the Advance/SILive.com. The incident happened at 12:20 p.m., at Wendy’s, located at 330 Bay St., according to the spokesperson. The individual showed a knife to an employee after demanding money.
‘Flames shooting all over the place’: Three people, including 1 firefighter, injured in Great Kills fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Ten FDNY units responded Friday night to a fire at a private home in Great Kills. The incident was reported at around 8 p.m. inside a two-story residence at 4185 Hylan Blvd. The official cause of the all-hands, one-alarm fire is currently under investigation, but...
BQE to Close for Three Weekends, Around 20 Nights While Repairs Are Made on Cantilever
Sections of the BQE’s triple cantilever will be closed for three weekends between March and October next year while “emergency repairs” are made to areas around Clark Street, Grace Court and the Joralemon Street garage, Department of Transport reps told a community meeting on Wednesday night. Queens-bound...
Murder mystery of senior stabbed in bed; knifepoint robbery at coffee shop: Staten Island’s crime stories of week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here are the most significant headlines in criminal justice the last seven days:. Police are trying to unravel the mysterious death of a senior found with multiple stab wounds inside his apartment in Graniteville on Monday. The death of Eugene Reba was deemed a homicide...
New Dorp bagel shop owner says recent burglary ‘just another bump in the road’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New Dorp bagel shop owner isn’t letting a recent burglary dampen his spirits. The owner of Plaza Bagels & Deli, who requested that his name not published, told the Advance/SILive.com that he feels truly blessed to have his small business in New Dorp, and still considers the area to be a safe neighborhood despite his shop being targeted by criminals this week.
NYPD: Mariners Harbor woman, 60, reported missing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a Mariners Harbor woman who has been reported missing. Michelle Miller, 60, was seen on Sunday, Nov. 13 at about 7 a.m. leaving her home on Holland Avenue, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Where are the worst parking lots on Staten Island? Send us your horror stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If there’s one thing that can frustrate borough drivers almost as much as the traffic on the Staten Island Expressway, it’s parking. Whether it’s someone taking the spot outside their home, struggling to find parking on a main commercial strip, or navigating a packed lot in search of a spot, parking can feel like a chore living in the city’s most car-dependent borough.
Fire Rips Through Jersey Shore Home, Leaves Family Homeless
Fire destroyed a home in Jackson on Thursday, Nov. 17. It left a family homeless. The Red Cross was helping with clothing and food, according to The Lakewood Scoop. to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.
Jury in Staten Island crash case deliberating for 3 days, submits 20 requests for evidence, clarification
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s been three days since jurors began deliberating in the Robert Mustari trial. Varying in age, gender and personal background, the 12 Staten Island residents selected three weeks ago to hear the case are now tasked with determining if the 50-year-old defendant is guilty — and if so, of what exactly.
Wealthiest counties in New York: Where does Staten Island rank?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents are ranked among the wealthiest in New York State, according to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com. The study looked at counties throughout New York on the amount of investment income being generated, local per capita income, and median home value. Manhattan took the...
NYPD: Smoke shop in Rosebank robbed at gunpoint; suspects flee
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Rosebank business was held up at gunpoint Friday night, police confirmed to the Advance/SILive.com. Police responded to a report of a robbery at around 8:55 p.m. inside at 1201 Bay Street., according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Department of Education employee, 53, arrested on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Department of Education (DOE) employee was arrested Friday night on the East Shore, police detailed. Grace Seddio Dimaio, 53, was arrested within the confines of the 122nd precinct for petit larceny just after 3 p.m., according to a NYPD spokesperson. Police told the Advance/SILive.com Dimaio...
Here’s what’s on tap for Staten Island’s Community Boards this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two of the borough’s three Community Boards will hold meetings the week of Monday, Nov. 21. Community Board 1 will host a virtual Waterfront, Parks and St. George/West Brighton Area Joint Committee Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. Members of the New York...
Proposed toll hikes on Staten Island bridges: Here’s how you can weigh in ahead of the vote
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Islanders who are riled up about the proposed toll increases on the Bayonne Bridge, Goethals Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing can have their voices heard before the potential toll hike is voted on. On Thursday, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey proposed increasing...
Housing Lottery Launches for 1921 Atlantic Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1921 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Developed by Thorobird Companies and designed by GF55 Partners, the structure yields 236 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 199 units for residents at 30 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,218 to $132,400.
Individual sought for questioning in connection with rock-toss burglary at popular Staten Island restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate an individual sought for questioning in connection with an alleged burglary of a restaurant in Fort Wadsworth. The incident occurred overnight from Nov. 9 to 10 at 138 Fingerboard Road near Tompkins Avenue, according...
Man attacked; sneakers, jacket, wallet stolen walking in Union Square Park: NYPD
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was robbed and assaulted by a group of people in Union Square Park Thursday night, NYPD said. The victim, 31, was walking through Union Square Park opposite 29 Union Square West when an unknown group of two females and three males walked up behind him, pulling his jacket […]
