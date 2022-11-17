ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Milling, paving schedule for Staten Island streets next week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) will conduct daytime milling and nighttime paving efforts throughout the borough next week. The work may cause temporary road closures. Notices to move parked cars from streets that are scheduled to be paved or milled are posted in advance. If a car is not moved, the city will tow it around the corner or to the next closest block without construction. If there is a change in the schedule or if notices can’t be posted ahead of time, the contractor will verbally inform residents of the need to move their cars.
The Staten Island Advance

2 shot in West Brighton draws large police response

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two people were shot in West Brighton on Saturday night, closing down a portion of Richmond Terrace and drawing a large police response. NYPD officers responded to the intersection of Richmond Terrace and Snug Harbor Road at 6:12 after two people were shot, according to a spokesperson from the NYPD’s office of the Deputy Commissioner.
The Staten Island Advance

New Dorp bagel shop owner says recent burglary ‘just another bump in the road’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New Dorp bagel shop owner isn’t letting a recent burglary dampen his spirits. The owner of Plaza Bagels & Deli, who requested that his name not published, told the Advance/SILive.com that he feels truly blessed to have his small business in New Dorp, and still considers the area to be a safe neighborhood despite his shop being targeted by criminals this week.
The Staten Island Advance

Where are the worst parking lots on Staten Island? Send us your horror stories.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If there’s one thing that can frustrate borough drivers almost as much as the traffic on the Staten Island Expressway, it’s parking. Whether it’s someone taking the spot outside their home, struggling to find parking on a main commercial strip, or navigating a packed lot in search of a spot, parking can feel like a chore living in the city’s most car-dependent borough.
The Staten Island Advance

Jury in Staten Island crash case deliberating for 3 days, submits 20 requests for evidence, clarification

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s been three days since jurors began deliberating in the Robert Mustari trial. Varying in age, gender and personal background, the 12 Staten Island residents selected three weeks ago to hear the case are now tasked with determining if the 50-year-old defendant is guilty — and if so, of what exactly.
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1921 Atlantic Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1921 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Developed by Thorobird Companies and designed by GF55 Partners, the structure yields 236 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 199 units for residents at 30 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,218 to $132,400.
