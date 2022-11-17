Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Maple Leafs hand Sabres 8th loss in a row with 5-2 victory
TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander scored twice, Matt Murray made 32 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday night for the Sabres’ eighth straight loss. John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano also scored and Mitch Marner had...
Citrus County Chronicle
Benn's 3-point game leads Stars past Islanders 5-2
DALLAS (AP) — Jamie Benn scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and had two assists, and the Dallas Stars beat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night. Mason Marchment had a goal and an assist, and Radek Faksa, Jason Robertson and Jani Hakanpaa also scored to help Dallas win its second straight game and increase its lead to three points on Colorado and Winnipeg in the Central Division.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1).
Citrus County Chronicle
Stamkos' power-play goal in OT puts Lightning over Predators
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored a power-play goal in overtime to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night and extend their winning streak to a season-high four games. In overtime, Stamkos beat Nashville goalie Jusse Saros with a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jarry shuts down Jets in Penguins' 3-0 win
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Tristan Jarry stopped all 32 shots he faced for his 12th career shutout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 on Saturday night. Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist, Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored, and Sidney Crosby had two assists for Pittsburgh. The Penguins won for the third time in five games (3-1-1) after losing seven straight (0-6-1).
Citrus County Chronicle
Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added...
Citrus County Chronicle
Irving could return Sunday, Nets list him as questionable
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving could return from his suspension and play for the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday after apologizing for hurting the Jewish community when he posted a link to a film with antisemitic material. The Nets listed Irving as questionable for the game against the Memphis...
Citrus County Chronicle
Pacers hold off Magic 114-113 to open 2-game set in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Nesmith made two free throws with 9.6 seconds left and the Indiana Pacers came up with a final defensive stop to beat the Orlando Magic 114-113 on Saturday night to open a two-game set. The teams will meet again Monday night in Indianapolis.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:20 p.m. EST
Bills dig themselves out of snow to make trip to Detroit. BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills employed a massive operation to get all of their players and staff dug out of the snow to depart to Detroit for their relocated home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Bills executive vice president Ron Raccuia tells The Associated Press that the team had local snowmobile clubs on alert, and used snowplow drivers and car pools to make sure everyone was able to gather at their facility. The team then boarded buses and followed a police escort to the airport for their flight, which left at about 4:45 p.m. EST. The game was moved after a lake-effect storm dumped as much as 7 feet of snow across Western New York.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bills dig themselves out of snow to make trip to Detroit
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills executives Ron Raccuia and Derek Boyko weren’t going to let a little — actually, a lot — of snow stop them from picking up left tackle Dion Dawkins on Saturday morning. When their vehicle couldn’t get any further because of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Short-handed 76ers overcome 13-point deficit to beat Bucks
Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday night. Embiid, who averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds in his previous four games, had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in...
Comments / 0