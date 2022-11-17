Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
Related
3 killed in Winston-Salem shooting, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were killed in a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At around 5:21 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 1600 block of Attucks Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police discovered three people suffering from multiple […]
etxview.com
Family of Anton Black alleges systemic cover up by state examiners
GREENSBORO — The family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black disclosed new evidence Thursday alleging that the state medical examiner’s office shielded police from responsibility for in-custody deaths. The evidence was disclosed as part of the amended federal lawsuit against the Office of...
3 juveniles, 18-year-old arrested in Winston-Salem in connection to Yadkinville gun shop theft, police chief says
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Arrests have been made in connection to a gun store burglary in Yadkinville. According to the Yadkinville Police Chief, three juveniles, between 15 and 16, and one 18-year-old have been arrested in connection to a break-in at Foothills Firearms on Tuesday. The 18-year-old, Jamarion Malachi-Javaughn Jones, and the three juveniles were […]
WXII 12
Asheboro men plead guilty to Greensboro robbery in 2020
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Asheboro men, Deante Cheek, 26, and Amir Marshall, 21, have pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms charges after a 2020 robbery in Greensboro, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Attorneys say Cheek entered...
4 arrested in Smith Avenue shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Four people, including two juveniles were arrested for a shooting in Lexington. Tevvohn Zishod Jeramyah Knotts,18, and Malik Raynard McNeair, 19, and two juveniles were arrested in connection to the shooting. Lexington police responded to a call on Smith Avenue stating suspects in a car were...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Randolph County near Randleman, deputies say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Randolph County on Friday night, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. The pedestrian was hit along Interstate 73 near Randleman around 10 p.m. at the Pineview Road exit. Deputies are on the scene of the crash. The road was closed at mile […]
WXII 12
Two fatalities after plane crashes in Winston-Salem neighborhood
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Saturday morning headlines. Winston-Salem Police confirm there have been two fatalities after a plane crashed. Agents are investigating a plane crash in Winston-Salem, which happened around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. This happened on New Walkertown Road and Tracy Street.
wschronicle.com
Citizens share their thoughts on next police chief
Next month Chief Catrina Thompson of the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD) will officially retire. With a national search currently underway to find her replacement, earlier this week the Coalition for Accountability and Transparency invited the public to share their input on the hiring process and characteristics they would like to see in the next chief.
WXII 12
'Need every ounce of God's help': Turmoil at Forsyth Co. jail due to leadership, management issues, staff say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Turmoil over staffing, morale and leadership at the Forsyth County Detention Center is causing former and current employees to share their concerns. County commissioners have called the staffing situation a crisis while Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough asks for more staffing and money. "We are currently —...
Bethany Community School lockdown lifted after no gun found, deputies say
SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Deputies said a lockdown at Bethany Community School in Summerfield has been lifted as of 3:00 p.m. Friday. Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said the school principal called 911 about a possible student with a gun on campus. Deputies quickly arrived, putting the school on lockdown...
3 kids, 1 adult arrested after multiple cars, guns stolen from businesses in North Carolina
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested and are accused of stealing four cars from a Statesville auto sales business and guns from a Yadkinville pawnshop, police said. The suspects allegedly drove a stolen Cadillac SUV out of Winston-Salem to Flow Toyota in Statesville. They...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro man beaten in a Georgia jail now imprisoned in Guilford County
Jarrett Hobbs was first arrested for driving without a license and drug possession. His attorneys said the beating was unwarranted.
1 killed in NC shooting, 18-year-old charged with murder, police say
An 18-year-old is facing a murder charge after a shooting that left one person dead, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
thestokesnews.com
Five receive detention officer certification
Five officers at regional sheriff’s offices — including one from the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office — recently completed their classwork and passed the state comprehensive examination with a 100-percent first-time pass rate to become certified detention officers. The officers who earned their certification are: Christopher Pyles...
rhinotimes.com
The Sheriff’s Department Wants To Put You In Jail
You may not have committed any crimes, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is still coming after you – and any other good people in the county. The department doesn’t want to arrest you, but instead it wants to hire you and put you to work as a detention officer.
Yadkinville gun store reacts after 4 arrests made in store’s robbery
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are now sharing how surveillance video helped them uncover a much bigger crime. This crime happened inside the Foothills Firearm and Ammo in Yadkinville. In the video, you can see the four suspects grabbing guns. They are all in jail now. Police arrested 18-year-old Jamarion Jones and three juveniles ages […]
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Dept. Seeks Public’s Help Finding Keirstin Shiann Williams
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department sent out word on Wednesday, Nov. 16, that it wants area residents to be on the lookout for a woman they describe as an “endangered missing person” with cognitive issues. The search for Keirstin Shiann Williams (pictured above) began on Saturday, Nov....
Caught on video: Greensboro man beaten in Georgia jail
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The man at the center of a jail beating that's gaining traction online lives in Greensboro. Attorneys for 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs said the Georgia correctional officers were seen on surveillance video beating him for no reason. The video was taken back in September and was...
WXII 12
'A new start': Two Triad moms gifted cars before the holidays
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two moms will roll into the holidays with a new set of wheels. The organization Wheels4Hope in Greensboro gifted the vehicles to Emunah Evans and Anna Keller Friday at an early Thanksgiving Car Blessing event. Both moms have gone through significant life changes. "I just got...
Guilford County Schools leaders calling on community to help stop violence in schools
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools leaders are calling on parents and community members to step up and help stop violence in schools. It’s part of the district’s latest push, after several fights on campus in the past few months. Thursday night, many parents tonight attended an engagement event at the GTCC Middle College […]
Comments / 1