Suffolk, VA

Suffolk Police looking for man last seen Oct. 1

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

56-year-old Charles Williams was last seen on the 1100 block of Nansemond Parkway in Suffolk on Oct. 1 (Photo: Suffolk Police)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — The Suffolk Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say hasn’t been seen in a month and a half.

According to police, 56-year-old Charles Williams was last seen on Oct. 1 on the 1100 block of Nansemond Parkway in Suffolk. He is considered endangered and is in need of medication.

PHOTOS: Truck crashes into Walmart in Suffolk

Anyone who believes they may have seen Williams or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Suffolk Police at 757-923-2350, option 8.

