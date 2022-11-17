Suffolk Police looking for man last seen Oct. 1

56-year-old Charles Williams was last seen on the 1100 block of Nansemond Parkway in Suffolk on Oct. 1 (Photo: Suffolk Police)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — The Suffolk Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say hasn’t been seen in a month and a half.

According to police, 56-year-old Charles Williams was last seen on Oct. 1 on the 1100 block of Nansemond Parkway in Suffolk. He is considered endangered and is in need of medication.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Williams or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Suffolk Police at 757-923-2350, option 8.

