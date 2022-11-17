Read full article on original website
Related
KFC's Famous $5 Bowl Deal Is Back Along With Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets
First opened in Utah in 1952 by Harland Sanders, Kentucky Fried Chicken, or simply KFC, is most known for its crispy fried chicken that features 11 secret herbs and spices, per KFC. The fried chicken chain's popular buckets were first created in 1957 and are recognized around the world. Around the holidays, KFC makes exclusive holiday-themed buckets, and has been doing so since the 1960s, according to a KFC press release. KFC's Famous Bowls are another menu item that the chain is known for, and they were first introduced to the menu in 2006, per QSR Web.
We Tried The New Limited Edition Frosted Gingerbread Pop-Tarts. They're Great For Gingerbread House Construction.
Does winning $15,000 for eating Pop-Tarts sound too good to be true? Well, it is. On the other hand, using the new limited edition Frosted Gingerbread flavored decorative Pop-Tarts to construct a gingerbread house could win you that $15K prize if you win the Pop-Tarts Drury Lane Contest, which runs until December 16, 2022. You can read all the rules and get some insight into what makes for a winning level of Pop-Tarts gingerbread house at the official contest page. But our job here isn't to spend all day talking gingerbread house construction. We would rather be tucking into the Frosted Gingerbread Pop-Tarts themselves.
CNET
Taco Bell Bringing Back a Beloved Discontinued Item In One Week
In September, Taco Bell revealed it would resurrect a discontinued menu item. Customers voted in Taco Bell's app for either the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, and the latter emerged victorious. Fans are now just a week away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito....
Wendy’s Is Rolling Out These New Menu Items Next Month—But Act Fast, They’re Only For A Limited Time!
Wendy’s is reportedly launching four brand new menu items starting November 15, 2022, according to leaked internal documents shared with The Fast Food Post. The fast food giant will allegedly debut two new ‘Made to Crave‘ sandwiches, a new side option, ‘Garlic Fries,’ and a tasty dessert item, a ‘Peppermint Frosty.’ Here’s what we know:
iheart.com
Taco Bell Bringing Back Fan-Favorite 7-Layer Burrito With A New Twist
Taco Bell's 7-Layer Burrito was one of the chain's standout veggie options from 1993 to 2020. They killed the 7-Layer, along with the Mexican Pizza and a bunch of other staples, in an effort to streamline the menu. According to The Fast Food Post, the 7-Layer Burrito is about to...
Wendy's Releases Festive Frosty Flavor for the Holidays
Wendy’s is bringing joy to the world with a new menu addition ahead of the holiday season. The chain announced that peppermint would be the chains first-ever holiday Frosty flavor. "Wendy's is helping to make the most wonderful time of the year even sweeter by introducing an all-new Peppermint...
The Internet Is Absolutely Roasting Taco Bell's Disappointing Enchirito
Ah, Taco Bell, home of the heavenly Mexican Pizza, the elusive Nacho Fries, the OG crunchy taco. There's simply no denying that Taco Bell has a lot of great options on its menu. However, as is the case with all fast food restaurants, for each great menu item, there's a not-so-great menu item. Yeah, we're talking about the enchirito.
Thrillist
Get a Dozen of Krispy Kreme's New Thanksgiving Donuts for $1
Thanksgiving isn't celebrated enough. Why reserve stuffing and pumpkin pie for just one day a year? You shouldn't, and Krispy Kreme agrees. The donut chain is releasing an entire lineup inspired by your favorite holiday pies so that you can enjoy them before November 24. The launch comes in four...
Hershey's Fan-Favorite Holiday Flavors Are Officially Back Plus New Hot Chocolate Bombs
Hershey's is celebrating the holidays in a big way by bringing back a bunch of seasonal favorites and introducing some fun new treats. In an email from The Hershey Company to Mashed, the popular chocolate company said it will once again release its holiday Kisses in green, silver, and red wrappers and Reese's peanut butter trees for fans to enjoy nationwide. According to The Hershey Company, Hershey's milk chocolate Kisses with Grinch-themed wrappers are also returning for a limited time throughout the United States.
Pizza Hut's Triple Treat Box Is Back For The Holidays
The popular pizza chain, Pizza Hut, is celebrating the holiday season by offering its customers a special Triple Treat Box, which is a three-course meal including two pizzas, breadsticks, and a dessert, according to a Pizza Hut press release. The company first introduced the festive meal deal in 2015, and it came with two medium pizzas with one topping each of the customer's choosing, breadsticks, and a huge Hershey's chocolate chip cookie for $19.99. Customers could choose from a variety of toppings and crusts as well, leaving the customization options virtually endless.
Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu
Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
Baskin-Robbins Joins Popeye's, Krispy Kreme in Thanksgiving Frenzy
While the big turkey is perhaps the most classic of Thanksgiving traditions, each year someone comes up with a new way to enjoy it--from Tofurky in the 1990s to the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report-owned Popeyes Cajun-Style fast food turkey that dates back to 2001. Sweet takes...
Clayton News Daily
Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item
Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
Mashed Survey: Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Chocolate Milkshake?
If you're someone who reaches for a thick, creamy milkshake over an ice cream cone when you're craving something sweet, you aren't alone. According to Study Finds, in a survey of 2,000 adults, 69% said they prefer to drink their desserts instead of eat them. A milkshake — which is a blended beverage typically made with ice cream and flavored syrup — is one of the most popular drinkable desserts out there. You can whip one up in almost any flavor imaginable with almost any topping, from classics like vanilla or chocolate to more creative milkshake options like avocado or even bacon.
I tested out Panera's new 'automated' drive-thru and now I think every fast food chain should use it
Panera is testing out AI technology to take orders in the drive-thrus of two New York restaurants. It's a revelation.
Albany Herald
Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on a Beloved Classic
Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King has generally been more willing to innovate than its chief rival, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report. The fast-food giant actually introduced its signature Whopper sandwich about a decade before Mickey D's added the Big Mac to its menu.
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Menu Item in 3 Different Iterations
McDonald's can do no wrong in the breakfast category. The brand's latest return is just further evidence of this. The golden-arched fast food joint is rolling out three bagel sandwiches piled with your favorite early-morning ingredients. The fan-favorite menu item, which is rejoining menus in three iterations, is landing in...
A Man Found Haribo's Lost $4.8 Million Check And All He Got Was Candy
Most of us are raised to do good and expect nothing in return. Well one German man will likely do so in the future after the sorry way he was repaid for doing a favor to a major corporation. The company in question is Haribo, which most people know as...
McDonald's McRib is returning to menus — but it's a farewell tour
The fan-favorite pork sandwich is returning to McDonald's menus this month — but it's a farewell tour.
Rachael Ray Says Always Have Extra Turkey Stock At Hand For Thanksgiving
Rachael Ray is an absolute icon, with years and years of no-frills kitchen expertise and knowledge, all delivered in a manner that is approachable and kindhearted. Of course, it's to be assumed that she'd have a great grasp on Thanksgiving recipes, tips, and tricks. At this point, you may already...
Mashed
147K+
Followers
42K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0