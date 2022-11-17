Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Humidifier causes house fire in Dallas Bay Saturday night, says fire chief
Hamilton County, Tenn. — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Hamilton County Saturday night according to the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department. Crews responded to a residential fire in the 65-hundred block of Harbor View Drive. Our crew at the scene captured photos of the Dallas...
WTVCFOX
"This is really happening:" Budgetel evictees can't go back to claim left behind property
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — It has been four days since Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp shut down the Budgetel Inn. One couple tells us they didn't lose just their home, but so much more. We lost everything. Tisha Morgan tells us. Robert and Tisha Morgan have been struggling...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga firefighters brush up on trench rescue training in Sale Creek Friday
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) held a trench rescue course in Sale Creek on Friday. CFD says the class made up of firefighters and law enforcement is currently learning how to save victims from a trench collapse. Several different agencies were present for the training,...
WTVCFOX
Charities to help kids evicted at Budgetel in East Ridge have a happy Thanksgiving
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Dozens of families who were evicted earlier this week from the Budgetel in East Ridge are wondering what their upcoming Thanksgiving will look like. 71 children were among the 700 to 800 people affected by the evictions, after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp declared the property a public nuisance due to poor living conditions and crime.
WTVCFOX
No one hurt after home burns in East Lake in Chattanooga Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — No one was hurt after fire damaged a home in the East Lake neighborhood of Chattanooga Thursday morning, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. A release says the fire broke out a little after 10:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of East 31st Street Place. Firefighters...
WTVCFOX
All wet: 'Billing issue confusion' leaves some Hamilton County water customers out to dry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Several customers of a Chattanooga-based water utility got a shock when they opened their most recent water bill. For months, their monthly bill was quite low. Now, though, they're having to pay for what they should have been charged at the time. And the utility says...
WTVCFOX
Pedestrian struck on Cummings Highway in Chattanooga on Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck at 3700 Cummings Highway while he was trying to cross the street on Thursday. The Chattanooga Police Department says they responded at 3:52 pm. CPD says the victim was trying to get to the Mapco when a vehicle pulled out of the...
WTVCFOX
Video: Families displaced after home goes up in flames in Cleveland Thursday
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Several Cleveland families living in a house converted into apartment units are looking for a temporary place to stay after a major fire Thursday morning. Video taken from the scene by a viewer shows flames shooting through the roof. We're working to learn whether anyone was...
WTVCFOX
Kitchen fire damages East Ridge home; no injuries reported, says fire chief
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — UPDATE 11/19 @ 11:38 p.m. Multiple crews were dispatched to a house fire off Blocker Lane around 9:59 p.m. Saturday. East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS arrived on the scene. According to East Ridge Fire Chief Mike Williams, crews saw heavy...
WTVCFOX
Milestone: First female motor traffic deputy graduates at Hamilton Co. Sheriff's Office
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It's a first for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO): For the first time in the agency's 200-year history, a woman will be patrolling the streets as a motor deputy. HCSO says Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in...
WTVCFOX
Hear that? New noise ordinance affecting homeowners under discussion in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's City Council is hoping a new ordinance will make some noise -- or rather, keep excessive noise at the wrong time to a minimum. A noise ordinance is already in place for downtown; An amended ordinance would expand the regulation to the suburbs of the Scenic City.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Red Bank vs. East Hamilton
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Red Bank advances to the semi-finals in the TSSAA football playoffs. The Lions will host Anderson County next week.
WTVCFOX
Two people dead after house fire in Bledsoe County Friday night
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Dunlap Volunteer firefighters were requested for mutual aid for a structure fire on Brockdell Mountain in Bledsoe County. Officials say the home was occupied with victims inside and an all-county response was requested along with several departments outside of Bledsoe County. Rescue attempts...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee gives churches in Hamilton, Bradley Counties historical preservation grants
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Historic churches in Hamilton County and Bradley County will soon get some help preserving their history from the state of Tennessee. Christ Church Episcopal Church in Chattanooga and St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Cleveland will be getting $35,000 and $25,000, respectively, from the Tennessee State Historic Preservation Office, the office announced on Wednesday.
WTVCFOX
Where rubber meets road: Hamilton Co. Schools implement new 3rd grader retention policy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Third graders in Tennessee are now required by law to pass a single standardized reading test in order to avoid being held back. Now, educators in Hamilton County are figuring out how to best put that law into practice. On Thursday, we went inside Danielle Smith’s third grade class at Hixson Elementary, where she says change is already happening.
WTVCFOX
Overcrowding concerns for The Howard School a hot topic at Thursday school board meeting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Hamilton County Schools Spokesman Steve Doremus says the capacity of The Howard School, excluding portables, is 854. Doremus says "The Board and [Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. [Justin] Robertson spent a considerable amount of time at their annual retreat discussing utilization rates (percent full) of schools across the county.
WTVCFOX
The StormTrack 9 2022-2023 Winter Outlook
For well over 45 years, the StormTrack 9 Team has presented an annual Winter Outlook. It all started with the late Don Welch aka "Grandpappy" in the mid 1970s. Neal Pascal followed for a couple of decades, and now I have been the torchbearer the past 16 years. This is always my favorite forecast and outlook to present each and every year. It's both fun and sometimes frustrating. But, I thoroughly enjoy the challenge!
WTVCFOX
Go Roadrunners! Dalton State soccer team competes in NAIA championship
DALTON, Ga. — Dalton State Men's Soccer team is making history as they are ranked number one in the in the NAIA National Championship Tournament. But it's not just a ranking that means a lot to this team. Their coach, Saif Alsafeer, says they've never made it this far...
WTVCFOX
Mocs can’t hold off Cats in the Smokeys
Western Carolina — The 15th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs just fell short of win with a 32-29 loss at Western Carolina Saturday afternoon. The loss puts the Mocs at 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the Southern Conference. The Mocs dominated possession. The offense ran 92 plays and maintained ball control for...
