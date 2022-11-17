ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Charities to help kids evicted at Budgetel in East Ridge have a happy Thanksgiving

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Dozens of families who were evicted earlier this week from the Budgetel in East Ridge are wondering what their upcoming Thanksgiving will look like. 71 children were among the 700 to 800 people affected by the evictions, after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp declared the property a public nuisance due to poor living conditions and crime.
No one hurt after home burns in East Lake in Chattanooga Thursday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — No one was hurt after fire damaged a home in the East Lake neighborhood of Chattanooga Thursday morning, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. A release says the fire broke out a little after 10:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of East 31st Street Place. Firefighters...
Two people dead after house fire in Bledsoe County Friday night

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Dunlap Volunteer firefighters were requested for mutual aid for a structure fire on Brockdell Mountain in Bledsoe County. Officials say the home was occupied with victims inside and an all-county response was requested along with several departments outside of Bledsoe County. Rescue attempts...
Tennessee gives churches in Hamilton, Bradley Counties historical preservation grants

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Historic churches in Hamilton County and Bradley County will soon get some help preserving their history from the state of Tennessee. Christ Church Episcopal Church in Chattanooga and St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Cleveland will be getting $35,000 and $25,000, respectively, from the Tennessee State Historic Preservation Office, the office announced on Wednesday.
Where rubber meets road: Hamilton Co. Schools implement new 3rd grader retention policy

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Third graders in Tennessee are now required by law to pass a single standardized reading test in order to avoid being held back. Now, educators in Hamilton County are figuring out how to best put that law into practice. On Thursday, we went inside Danielle Smith’s third grade class at Hixson Elementary, where she says change is already happening.
Overcrowding concerns for The Howard School a hot topic at Thursday school board meeting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Hamilton County Schools Spokesman Steve Doremus says the capacity of The Howard School, excluding portables, is 854. Doremus says "The Board and [Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. [Justin] Robertson spent a considerable amount of time at their annual retreat discussing utilization rates (percent full) of schools across the county.
The StormTrack 9 2022-2023 Winter Outlook

For well over 45 years, the StormTrack 9 Team has presented an annual Winter Outlook. It all started with the late Don Welch aka "Grandpappy" in the mid 1970s. Neal Pascal followed for a couple of decades, and now I have been the torchbearer the past 16 years. This is always my favorite forecast and outlook to present each and every year. It's both fun and sometimes frustrating. But, I thoroughly enjoy the challenge!
Mocs can’t hold off Cats in the Smokeys

Western Carolina — The 15th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs just fell short of win with a 32-29 loss at Western Carolina Saturday afternoon. The loss puts the Mocs at 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the Southern Conference. The Mocs dominated possession. The offense ran 92 plays and maintained ball control for...
