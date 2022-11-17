With three session days left, SAFE-T Act changes could be forthcoming, ‘technical’ in nature

Read full article on original website
Ending Affirmative Action Will Be an 'Earthquake' for Colleges, Companies
For some time now, it has been a foregone conclusion among most observers that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised by next summer to end the practice by colleges and universities of using race as a factor in admissions. Still, the intensity and occasional hostility with which the court's conservative majority grilled proponents of affirmative action at oral arguments on October 31 in two soon-to-be-landmark cases left its supporters pondering a previously unthinkable question: Will any approach to leveling the field for disadvantaged minorities be left come June, when the justices are expected to render their decision?
NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher
A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
Who is Sophia Rosing? University of Kentucky student at the centre of racist attack ‘plans to withdraw from school’
A University of Kentucky student who hurled racial slurs at a student worker has been fired from her internship and plans to withdraw from the school. The news comes in the aftermath of a drunken episode in which 22-year-old Sophia Rosing was recorded using racial slurs against Kylah Spring, a Black student who was working an overnight shift at the Lexington campus on Sunday. Ms Rosing allegedly assaulted Ms Spring after being denied entry to Boyd Hall for failing to show her ID. The brazen attack has since become viral, with students decrying Ms Rosing’s actions. As calls on University...
GoFundMe For Kylah Spring Soars Past Goal After University Of Kentucky Racist Attacks Black Student
The fundraiser for Kylah Spring, victim of a racist attack by a white student, has exceeded its goal. The post GoFundMe For Kylah Spring Soars Past Goal After University Of Kentucky Racist Attacks Black Student appeared first on NewsOne.
As a Hispanic American, I rejected getting into Harvard Law school by affirmative action
As a Hispanic American, I decided to live outside the race box and rejected getting into Harvard Law school by affirmative action. That’s real freedom.
Federal judge blocks Florida law against 'woke' teachings in colleges, calls it 'positively dystopian'
A federal judge temporarily blocked a Florida law aimed at restricting state colleges and universities from teaching students certain ideologies related to race or sex. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker of the Northern District of Florida blasted the "Individual Freedom Act," originally pitched as the "Stop WOKE" Act, for censoring what professors are allowed to teach, granting a preliminary injunction against its enforcement while litigation continues.
Indigenous and Black children increasingly experiencing racism, new study shows
A growing percentage of Indigenous and Black parents in the United States reported that their children have faced racist experiences, according to a study published in the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine.
An Indigenous mom explains why ‘Native American name’ projects at school are harmful
Some American schools still ask children to pick a "Native American name" as a part of their classwork, and Indigenous parents are sharing why this common practice is so problematic and harmful to Native American communities. Debbie Reese, a member of the Nambé Pueblo nation (in what is currently called...
How a Supreme Court rejection of affirmative action would affect Minnesota college admissions
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court’s decision that consideration of race in college admissions is unconstitutional would upend the way colleges in Minnesota and across the country consider applicants. The justices on Monday heard arguments in two cases that challenged the consideration of race to foster diversity in the...
Analysis reveals rising experience of racism among children in minority groups in the USA
Parental reporting of racism experienced by children in minority groups in the USA increased by 2.6% between 2016 and 2020, according to new research published in the open access Journal of Osteopathic Medicine. The most impacted groups were Indigenous and Black children, with 15% reported as experiencing racism in 2020.
At US universities, power shifts from teachers to students
The recent dismissal of an American professor, whose students said he graded too harshly, has ignited debate in the United States about universities that bend too much to the wishes of their students. "Debating and having discussions and questioning is part of the critical thinking mindset of the American university."
Harvard University at center of Supreme Court affirmative action case
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will hear arguments Monday in two cases challenging affirmative action, including one case brought against the president and fellows of Harvard College, the undergraduate college of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The organization Students for Fair Admissions is arguing that Harvard and the University...
11 Indigenous Youth Making a Difference in their Communities
November is Native American Heritage Month, which provides an opportunity to platform Indigenous peoples amid a season usually wrought with anti-Native prejudice and cultural appropriation. While Indigenous peoples should be highlighted for the work that they do all year round, youth in particular are often overlooked despite the integral roles they play as the rising generation of language keepers, culture bearers, artists, tribal leaders, educators, and more. Whether through robotics or literary movements, Indigenous youth work tirelessly out of love for their communities, bringing better futures to fruition.
WA tribes wary as Native child welfare law challenged in Supreme Court
For more than 40 years, federal law has required states give preference to Indigenous families when placing Native American children who are up for adoption or foster care. Now, a case before the U.S. Supreme Court could change that. Washington tribes are anxiously watching the court as it reviews the...
Yale Law School Needs to Stand Up to This Bullying Judge
This is a story about a confrontation between a prominent federal judge and the nation’s top-ranked law school. Neither comes away looking very good.The judge has unethically attempted to bully the school into tightening its control over student protests in conformity with his own policy views, and the law school meekly moved to placate the judge, without objecting to (or even mentioning) his blatant abuse of judicial power.Judge James Ho, appointed by former President Donald Trump to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, absolutely hates so-called “cancel culture,” especially at law schools, and he has taken it upon himself...
California law school implements policy banning protests that 'substantially disrupt' events and speeches
The University of California, Hastings College of the Law has implemented a new policy barring people from "substantially" disrupting events.
Yale Law School pulls itself from ‘perverse’ university rankings over criteria for low-income students
Yale University’s law school is withdrawing from the influential US News & World Report ranking process in one of the most high-profile criticisms yet in a growing movement challenging the magazine’s university ratings system. The law school, consistently rated the best in the country, said in a statement...
What is ‘cultivated meat’ and is it better for us and the environment? A reader explains
In The State’s letters to the editor, a reader writes how a new way of producing meat will positively affect the environment. Information literacy, voting and litter are also addressed. | Opinion
Meet Wendy Miller, head of Good Neighbor Place preschool
NAME – Wendy Miller, administrator and lead teacher for the Pre-K class at Good Neighbor Place in Newcomerstown. Miller also is an ordained deacon in the Church of the Nazarene. EDUCATION – Bachelor of arts in Christian ministries, with concentrations in Christian education, theology, and biblical literature, with an English minor from Malone...
New York's state education department threatens to withhold funding from schools who refuse to remove Native American mascots by next year
Schools in New York state must stop using Native American references for mascots, team names and logos by the end of the current school year or face losing state aid, the state Department of Education said. 'Public school districts are prohibited from utilizing Native American mascots. Arguments that community members...
