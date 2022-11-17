Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Several events held across North Texas to give away food for Thanksgiving
FORT WORTH, Texas - Families from across North Texas lined up Friday to get food they can eat on Thanksgiving Day. Several organizations had giveaways around the area to support North Texans. An event in Fort Worth, which was put on by the Texas Rangers Youth Academy and the nonprofit...
CandysDirt.com
Designed by Fort Worth Architect Robert L. Wright, This Westcliff Modern Has a Mysterious Past
There is no mystery about the allure of this Westcliff modern, but its eye-catching façade regularly makes necks crane as it is truly worthy of a good gawking. The classic modern is composed of interesting sculptural blocks creating multiple levels. Plus, it’s embedded on a gorgeous verdant sloping lot and still has a timeless appeal after over 40 years. And this property has only been on the market once 20 years ago.
dallasfreepress.com
Watermark wants a zoning change for its South Dallas church in the historic Pearl C. Anderson School. Neighbors want to know: Why?
Walking the hallways of Pearl C. Anderson Learning Center in South Dallas, Ken Smith, 69, says he can still remember the first time he entered the “big, beautiful new school right down the street” from his home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood of South Dallas. More than...
Fort Worth weekend rodeo event to help benefit daughter of late rodeo champ
FORT WORTH, Texas — The rodeo at the Fort Worth Stockyards hopes to help raise awareness of domestic violence against men. The three-show event and competition will also help the daughter of a popular Bill Pickett Rodeo champ, whose death is believed to be a result of domestic violence.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.5 Million Magnificent Luxury Estate in Colleyville Texas with Exquisite Care and Quality is Ideal for Entertaining
6917 Westcoat Drive Home in Colleyville, Texas for Sale. 6917 Westcoat Drive, Colleyville, Texas is a gorgeous luxury estate has been recently updated with exquisite care and quality showcasing the perfect balance of comfort and luxury. This Home in Colleyville offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6917 Westcoat Drive, please contact Michelle Selner (Phone: 972-732-6000) at Keller Williams Realty for full support and perfect service.
There's A Whimsical Christmas Village In Texas With Millions Of Lights & A 50 Foot Tall Tree
If you're looking for your own slice of holiday cheer near you, look no further than the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden festive village in Texas. The installations have transformed into a wonderland full of Christmas spirit with over a million lights displayed, a town of tiny European-style shopping buildings, and tons of different jubilant activities.
papercitymag.com
The Masterminds Behind Bachendorf’s Host a Rare Showing of Master Jeweler Robert Procop’s Collection
Robert Procop and Lawerence Bock. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. While Dallas certainly has no shortage of jewels and gems, it’s not every day you get up close and personal with some of the world’s rarest pieces. That’s why private viewers and collectors jumped at the chance to have a private viewing of renowned jewelry designer Robert Procop’s collection at the home of the Bock family — the masterminds behind Bachendorf’s. Lawrence Bock, a GIA-trained gemologist and one of the youngest graduates from the Gemological Institute of America, has served on the board of directors for Jewelers of America and the Jewelers Vigilance Committee and was inducted into the Retailer Hall of Fame in 2011. Needless to say, a party at Lawrence and Katy Bock’s home sparkles.
New 'Chopped' Champion! Fort Worth ISD teacher wins title in latest episode
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth ISD (FWISD) teacher now has a new title worth bragging about: 'Chopped' Champion!. Kathleen Cluchey from the FWISD Young Women's Leadership Academy (YWLA) brought home the title and $10,000 after winning the show's Thanksgiving-themed "Thankful for Teachers" episode. According to the district...
iheart.com
This Texas Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and it's time to start thinking about the dinner. Some people may be looking for alternative dinner options this year, and there are tons of restaurants across the city that are willing to cook for you. Tasting Table compiled a list of restaurants that serve the...
dallasexpress.com
Local Food & Entertainment Venue ‘The Hub’ Opens
The city of Allen has officially welcomed a new 35,000-square-foot food and entertainment venue known as ‘The Hub.’. The new complex is based on the original location on Scenic Highway 30A near the city of Seaside, Florida. Since everything is bigger in Texas, the Texas version is three times the size of the Sunshine State location and will enjoy a stronger focus on food than its Florida counterpart.
Southlake Style
Don't Miss This Newly Listed Grapevine Property!
A rare find... 9 acres and a one-owner, custom-built, one-story home in Grapevine. As you drive up the winding, stamped & stained driveway you will feel like you are in the country, though you are minutes from restaurants, stores & freeway access. The kitchen is a chef's dream with plenty of counter space (granite), Viking stainless steel appliances including a built-in refrigerator, gas range oven & warming drawer, island, & pantry. A focal point of the kitchen is the gas stove surrounded with Austin stone & tile. Private master suite with a sitting area & stone fireplace & windows that look out to the pool & the landscaped backyard. Construction includes 2x6 walls. There is a well for watering the grass. The roof was replaced in 2019. 2 HVAC units were replaced in 2017. The property is divided into 2 plats. The home is on 5.2 acres, the other plat is 3.71 acres & part of that land is in the 100-year floodplain, see docs in the Transaction Desk. The seller would like to sell both plats together.
dmagazine.com
It Appears Unbelievably Easy to Break Into the Dead Valley View Mall
Nearly three years after reaching an agreement with the city of Dallas to tear down Valley View Center, a chunk of the mall is still standing, and the inside looks like a blast zone. We know that because a pair of urban explorers—YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and a guy named Holland who goes by “Helicopter Bear”—had an easy time walking into the wreckage of the vacant mall through an exposed loading bay. They emerge in the food court, whose floor now has a patina of tiny glass shards.
Christmas at the Anatole is coming back to Dallas: Here’s what to expect this year
North Texas holiday staple Christmas at the Anatole is making a comeback this week, running from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24.
WFAA
She's a champion of her students. Now 'Abbott Elementary' is championing her.
DALLAS — At the far end of Richard Lagow Elementary in Dallas is a relatively quiet classroom with a loud reputation. “When that light bulb goes off, I make sure everybody knows,” said teacher Amber Brown-Wright. “The school’s going to hear us.”. Brown-Wright teaches three-year-old students...
tcu360.com
Board of Trustees approves a 6% tuition increase beginning in Fall 2023
Tuition will jump by 6% next fall after TCU’s Board of Trustees approved an increase during last week’s fall board meeting. According to a letter from TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini, the increase will boost tuition by $3,240 or to $57,130 for the 2023-24 academic year. It will be...
H-E-B adds another store in its continued Dallas-Fort Worth growth
H-E-B stores are popping up like daisies in Dallas-Fort Worth.
WFAA
Gay Fort Worth couple didn't think they'd ever adopt -- until they saw Jace's Wednesday's Child story
FORT WORTH, Texas — David Craig and George Massad never thought about having kids until it "kinda just happened." The two men from Fort Worth have been married nine years and their lives changed the moment they saw a Wednesday's Child special report on WFAA. They heard about Jace's...
Tupelo Honey Adding Second Texas Restaurant
Spring of 2023 could be when this Southern kitchen begins offering scratch-made dishes.
Principal credited with 'climate and culture' changes that lead to turnaround
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At Dade Middle School in Dallas, it doesn't take much for a history lesson, or a science class – that students help lead – to turn into a pep rally. "We want to make this school better, "says 7th grade student Ja'Kyre McCoy after leading his peers through a class. The instruction punctuated by snaps, claps and 'woo hoos' to encourage students who respond with correct answers. "Sometimes you have to get up there and show who you are," he said.And they are rock stars. Once the lowest performing neighborhood middle school in Dallas ISD - one that...
CandysDirt.com
Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings
Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
