Lightscapes at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden is not your typical Holiday Light Display! I’ve spent the past two weeks visiting so many festive and jolly Christmas light shows, and eagerly expected the same from Lightscapes, but I was blown away by what was in store for me! You still experience beautiful lights, Christmas music and a festive-like atmosphere, but the lights are calming, peaceful and much more pronounced against the incredible backdrop of the the gardens, especially the Japanese Gardens. I was almost giddy when I realized the light show continued through the Japanese Gardens, and while I’ve been to plenty of events in the Fort Worth Gardens at night, I’ve never experienced the Japanese Gardens after dark! It was truly breathtaking.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO