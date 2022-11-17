Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Checking out the annual Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, so Montgomery County kicked off the holiday season on Saturday by hosting a Thanksgiving Parade. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan visited Silver Spring to learn more about what went into preparing the event.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Releases Final Recommendations from Audit of the Montgomery County Police Department
Per Montgomery County: Today, County Executive Marc Elrich was joined by Montgomery County Police Department Chief Marcus Jones and Reimagining Public Safety Task Force Member Co-Chair Bernice Mireku-North for a presentation of the final recommendations by Effective Law Enforcement for All (ELEFA) s that offer improvements in officer education, supervision, practices, accountability and public transparency. To read the final review and recommendations, please click here. To view the press conference of this presentation, please click here. The full report can be found here.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: MDOT SHA Completes I-270/MD 85 Interchange Reconstruction in Frederick County
$93 Million Project Expands Traffic Capacity, Reduces Congestion and Enhances Safety for Commuters, Residents and Businesses. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) earlier this week announced completion of a $93 million project to reconstruct and expand the I-270/MD 85 (Buckeystown Pike) interchange in Frederick County. This project enhances safety, reduces congestion and expands traffic capacity in this heavily traveled residential and commercial area.
mocoshow.com
Both MoCo Mission BBQ Locations to Add Beer and Wine to the Menu
Mission BBQ, an American BBQ restaurant, arrived in MoCo when its Rockville restaurant opened back on 2017, taking over the Benjarong space in Rockville’s Wintergreen Plaza. Since then, Mission BBQ has opened a second MoCo location in Germantown, opening in early 2020 in the space that was formerly home to Ruby Tuesday. Both MoCo locations are now looking to add beer and wine to their menu.
Bundle Up: Hypothermia Alert Issued In Montgomery County As Temperatures Drop
With temperatures expected to plummet across the region, a hypothermia alert has been issued for parts of Maryland. In Montgomery County, an alert was issued by officials through the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19 due to the projected forecast. According to the county, “a hypothermia alert is issued when forecasted...
mymcmedia.org
Hypothermia Alert Issued Through Saturday Morning
Cold temperatures prompted county officials to issue a Hypothermia Alert for Montgomery County. The alert will last from 7 p.m. Friday through 11 a.m. Saturday. The county issues hypothermia alerts when temperatures drop below 32 degrees. During periods of extremely cold weather, there’s more concern for children, seniors, animals, and homeless individuals who may be outdoors. Any concerns for people or pets may be reported by calling 301.279.8000.
mocoshow.com
“Urban Wood Sale” by Montgomery Parks Returns in December
Per Montgomery Parks: Our Urban Wood Sale is back! Shop for resources for your next woodworking, homebuilding, furniture repair, or craft project. This year, the sale features kiln dried, planed, and air dried wood. Slabs are different sizes and thicknesses (sizes ranging from 3/4” to 3” thick), and prices range from $5- $400. Walnut, cedar, pine, poplar, oak, beech, cherry, cypress, and ash will be available. Credit card only. No advanced sales.
mocoshow.com
Saturday Afternoon Collision Injures Two
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision on Route 29 and Fairland Road at approximately 2pm on Saturday afternoon, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. Two patients were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Northbound Route 29 was...
In Montgomery County, Two New Councilmembers Look To Represent More Rural, Redder Areas ‘Upcounty’
Democrats dominating elections in Maryland as they did last week is not surprising; registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state two to one. The outcome is even less surprising in Montgomery County, where that margin grows to one Republican voter for every four Democrats. As expected, Democrats secured all four at-large county council seats as well as every district seat.
Neighborhood reflects after Montgomery County apartment explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Vinod Mishra could only stare at his first-floor condominium through a fence at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex two days after an explosion tore through the building. “It’s sad to see it in this shape,” Mishra said. There appears to be no damage to the building that stands two […]
mocoshow.com
City of Gaithersburg Thanksgiving Holiday Closures & Recycling Notices
Facility closures are in place Nov. 24 & 25, with exceptions. Thursday’s recycling will be collected on Nov. 26. All City facilities are closed. The Police Department Administrative Offices are closed. Police patrol will remain on duty. For emergencies please call 911. For non-emergencies, please dial 301-279-8000 for dispatch.
mocoshow.com
More Than 250 Montgomery County Residents Attended MCDOT-Sponsored Adult Bike and E-Scooter Safety Classes
MCDOT recently completed the fall series of Adult Learn to Ride and Basic Skills bike classes and E-scooter Safety training classes. Combined, more than 250 residents participated and learned basic skills to safely navigate on a bicycle or an electric scooter. MCDOT partnered with the Washington Area Bicyclists Association (WABA)...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville shopping center
Rockville police were called to a shopping center in the Twinbrook area on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking lot there. The assault was reported in the 2100 block of Veirs Mill Road.
bethesdamagazine.com
District 9A House of Delegates race remains tight as Montgomery County continues ballot count
As the mail-in ballot count continues in Montgomery County, the race for two District 9A seats in the Maryland General Assembly House of Delegates remains extremely tight. Democrat Natalie Ziegler has a slight lead with 26.63% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Maryland State Board of Elections Friday. Democrat Chao Wu follows Ziegler closely with 26.35% of the vote. Republican Trent Kittleman is only 0.01% behind Wu with 26.34%.
mocoshow.com
Virtual Public Hearing on the Rehabilitation of the Brighton Dam Road Bridge in Brookeville to be Held on Wednesday, Nov. 30
On Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m., the public is invited to a virtual public hearing held by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) to discuss the proposed construction to rehabilitate the Brighton Dam Road, Bridge No. M-0229, over Brighton Dam. At the virtual hearing, MCDOT will present the project details, costs and schedules and obtain public testimony.
WJLA
'Recovery starts today.' Here's how you can help residents after Gaithersburg explosion
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — After 12 people were injured in an explosion at a Gaithersburg apartment building Wednesday morning, Montgomery County officials briefed the press about how they are helping everyone impacted and how you can help, too. In addition to those injured in two buildings, as many...
Bread for the City ends 2022 Holiday Helpings over safety concern
WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—A local nonprofit is ending its annual turkey giveaway several days early, after leadership expressed safety concerns for its staff. Bread for the City launched its 30th annual Holiday Helpings program earlier this month, giving out turkeys, side dishes and $50 gift cards to families across the District. The program was supposed […]
Dozens displaced after Gaithersburg building explosion
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An explosion at a Gaithersburg condo building on Wednesday left anywhere from 50 to 75 residents displaced. Bohrer Park Activity Center opened as a temporary shelter at 506 S Frederick Avenue providing those in need with resources. Maryland House Partners is also holding a fundraiser for families affected. Organizers […]
People worry about warehouses popping up in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Washington County has grown tremendously over the years. Some people in Hagerstown feel the city may be losing some of its character, becoming more of a warehouse town. “When I was little, there was more farmland, and there was more open space,” Hagerstown native Teresa Hawbaker said. Hawbaker […]
mymcmedia.org
County Issues Hypothermia Alert Until 1 p.m. Thursday
Montgomery County issued a Hypothermia Alert from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 1 p.m. Thursday. The county issues the alert when temperature and/or wind chill is forecasted to go below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. County Emergency Management and Homeland Security tells residents to expect wind chills below 32 degrees. Warning signs of...
Comments / 0