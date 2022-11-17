Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
The “record-setting” 2022 NationalsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
mocoshow.com
Both MoCo Mission BBQ Locations to Add Beer and Wine to the Menu
Mission BBQ, an American BBQ restaurant, arrived in MoCo when its Rockville restaurant opened back on 2017, taking over the Benjarong space in Rockville’s Wintergreen Plaza. Since then, Mission BBQ has opened a second MoCo location in Germantown, opening in early 2020 in the space that was formerly home to Ruby Tuesday. Both MoCo locations are now looking to add beer and wine to their menu.
mocoshow.com
Activities in Montgomery Parks November 18-20
Winter Lights: Saunter through dazzling displays of more than one million lights at Brookside Gardens’ Garden of Lights(opens in a new tab). The winter light exhibition opens this Friday, November 18, to Sunday, November 20, 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm. All visitors five and older must have advanced tickets.
mocoshow.com
MoComCon 2023 Comic Convention Set for Jan. 14
MoComCon is back and it’s an all day, all ages event celebrating all things comics, graphic novels, and fandoms. MoComCon 2023 will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Germantown Library. Additional information available below:. Schedule of Events. 10:30 – 11:00 Superhero Storytime. 11:30 – 12:30 Space...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Resident Wins $50,000 Playing Powerball
A Silver Spring man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket for the November 5 Powerball drawing at the Upper Marlboro Xtra Fuel at 15009 Marlboro Pike in Prince George’s County. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Charlie Ayoub is a Powerball fan who plays...
storereporter.com
New Indian & Italian food for Rockville Pike, holiday pop-up bar at the mall
New Indian restaurant replacing the just-closed Slapfish on Rockville Pike: Rasa, a fast-casual concept making its first move into Maryland. Rasa is headed by Rahul Vinod and Sahil Rahman, second-generation restaurateurs whose fathers own D.C.’s Indique and Rockville’s Bombay Bistro. This will be the fifth location for their five-year-old venture, which presents Indian food in a Cava-style format. Starting with a bowl of basmati rice, customers add proteins like chicken tikka and turmeric ginger shrimp, along with add-ons like pickled radish, charred eggplant, mint cilantro chutney, tamarind coconut powder and masala beets. Opening date TBD.
mocoshow.com
“Urban Wood Sale” by Montgomery Parks Returns in December
Per Montgomery Parks: Our Urban Wood Sale is back! Shop for resources for your next woodworking, homebuilding, furniture repair, or craft project. This year, the sale features kiln dried, planed, and air dried wood. Slabs are different sizes and thicknesses (sizes ranging from 3/4” to 3” thick), and prices range from $5- $400. Walnut, cedar, pine, poplar, oak, beech, cherry, cypress, and ash will be available. Credit card only. No advanced sales.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville shopping center
Rockville police were called to a shopping center in the Twinbrook area on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking lot there. The assault was reported in the 2100 block of Veirs Mill Road.
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Scratch-Off Purchased at MoCo 7-Eleven
A Takoma Park man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off game at the 7-Eleven located at 8101 Fenton Street in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. An enthusiastic Maryland Lottery player from Takoma Park has won the occasional three- and four-digit prizes, but was...
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of Maryland-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride. Keep reading to learn more.
popville.com
Helluva Way to Wake Up Cont. 3X
Thanks to Frank for sending above from Eckington. It had been 6 days since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
mocoshow.com
Holiday Market at The Family Room Laytonsville on Saturday, November 19
The Family Room Laytonsville is holding a Holiday Market with over 35 local vendors on Saturday, November 19 from 9am until 2pm at 6820 Olney-Laytonsville Road in Laytonsville. “We are thrilled to welcome back 35 local Maryland Makers for our Holiday Market Day! Our vendors will be sharing a variety...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Native Maury Povich to be Inducted Into The Greater Washington Jewish Sports Hall of Fame Tonight
Maury Povich will be inducted into the Greater Washington Jewish Sports Hall of Fame tonight at tonight’s Dinner of Champions that will take place at the Bender JCC in Rockville. Povich is a five-time Woodmont Country Club match and medal play champion on the golf course, maintaining his 2.1-Handicap. He began his successful broadcasting career as a sports radio producer for the Washington Senators alongside Bob Wolff during the summers of 1955-61, which turned into a sports, news and daytime talk show career spanning 67 years.
mocoshow.com
MCDOT Wins Michael F. Dwyer Excellence in Preservation Award
MCDOT recently won the Montgomery Preservation Incorporated (MPI) 2021 Michael F. Dwyer Award for rehabilitating and preserving the historic Montevideo Road Bridge in Poolesville. MPI is Montgomery County’s nonprofit historic preservation organization dedicated to preserving, protecting, and promoting the county’s architectural heritage and historic landscapes. MPI’s Board of Directors announced the winners at an awards event held on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Kensington Armory.
mocoshow.com
La Catrina Bar And Lounge Postpones its Opening Date, Originally Scheduled for 11/18
After setting an opening date of Friday, November 18th last week, La Catrina Bar & Lounge , located at 4935 Cordell Avenue in Bethesda, recently posted on its social media that “for reasons beyond our control, we’ve had to postpone our opening date. We’ll be announcing a new date soon.”
mediafeed.org
You can tell the difference between Baltimore & DC from space. Here’s how
The shot from high above Earth was otherworldly. As the International Space Station passed over Baltimore and Washington D.C. on July 15, 2020, the crew snapped a photo that fascinated onlookers. Despite being only 41 miles apart, Baltimore was bathed in a white glow. Our nation’s capital was covered by...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend Operating Hours
Montgomery Parks has announced programming and operating hours for the Thanksgiving holiday. The holiday weekend, November 25 through November 27, is a time when families and friends gather to celebrate, and Montgomery Parks has many offerings that are perfect opportunities to spend time together. Open Parkways Schedule: The Open Parkways...
mocoshow.com
Six Will Become Newest Members of Montgomery’s Human Rights Hall of Fame in Ceremonies on Sunday, Nov. 20
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich today applauded the selection six individuals—each with different backgrounds, but all of whom have made significant contributions to the County’s legacy—who will become the newest members of the County’s Human Rights Hall of Fame at induction ceremonies on Sunday, Nov. 20, in Germantown. The12th biennial event will see the inductions of Daryl Davis, Rev. Dr. Philip W. Davis Sr. (posthumously), Dr. Jeremiah Floyd, Janice Freeman, Willie Pearl Mackey King and Charles L. (Chuck) Short.
popville.com
“The Museum of Illusions Washington DC Officially Opens on December 13th”
“Tickets for the The Museum of Illusions Washington DC (925 H Street NW) are now available to purchase, starting at $23.95, for entry to be one of the first to experience the new and exciting museum, the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally. As the newest addition to CityCenterDC, the Museum of Illusions Washington DC (MOIDC) offers a totally original, educational and instagrammable experience to visitors of all ages. The interactive exhibits are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the museum’s grand opening on December 13, 2022. The museum’s unique hands-on experience is designed to include illusionistic rooms, optical illusions and a playroom with didactic games and puzzles, with all exhibits on science, mathematics and psychology, allowing visitors to learn about vision, perception, and the human brain through attractive and fun exhibits.
mocoshow.com
MCPS: Eight Things to Know For Thursday, November 17
Here are eight things to know for Thursday, Nov. 17. Get information about vital steps taken to support our school buses, another chance to learn about the budget process, the 2022-2023 winter athletics safety plan, how to make sure your voice is heard on the upcoming school calendar, upcoming ESL classes for parents, a call for more crossing guards, exciting wins for our students in sports and music, and reminders about the upcoming school closure.
Sentinel
Antisemitic Vandalism Blindsides WJ Community Again
On Nov. 14, the Bethesda community was yet again met with White Supremacist ‘Nazi’ vandalism. There were multiple locations of the vandalism, some depicted swastikas, some depicted hateful slogans and one depicted the hangings of Jewish people. The hateful messages call back to when the WJ building was vandalized with similar messages almost a year ago.
