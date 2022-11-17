When someone is diagnosed with a serious illness, it can be challenging to prioritize advance care planning conversations with their family and doctors. However, it is important to ensure care is aligned with their wishes as early as possible. Confusion can sometimes arise around the specific differences between palliative care and hospice in deciding what level of care is best. While the objective of both palliative care and hospice is pain and symptom relief, the prognosis and goals of care are different. ...

