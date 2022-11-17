ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

High School Football PRO

Carson City, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bishop Gorman Catholic High School football team will have a game with Bishop Manogue Catholic High School on November 19, 2022, 13:15:00.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

With a bigger and more exciting track, AMA EnduroCross back in Reno

RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

St. Mary’s E.R continues to treat pediatric patients

RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Palisades Tahoe opens early after heavy snow

OLYMPIC VALLEY, California (KOLO) - Palisades Tahoe opened the 2022-2023 season early on Friday after more than three feet of snow fell on the upper mountain in the past week. Skiing and riding are scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily. Palisades Tahoe says the new season will feature...
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Annual Sky Tavern Ski Swap happening this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Happening today, Sky Tavern is kicking off their annual ski swap. People can drop off gear starting at 9 this morning. The sale begins tonight and runs from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday sales are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Items that are unsold can be picked up Sunday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Wildlife officials release details of South Reno mountain lion attack

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) released more details about a mountain lion attack involving a teenage girl in South Reno that led to the animal being euthanized. The encounter happened the morning of Nov. 10 in the Virginia Foothills of...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Cascade Kitchen coming to South Lake Tahoe ‘Y’ area

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — From fine dining to food trucks, South Lake Tahoe is home to an array of cuisines. While a variety of dining options are present, Tahoe locals have felt the strain of seeing the same options in the mountain town’s food scene, and many have fallen routine to their personal favorites.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Northern Lights Festival to Light up Incline Village

(November 16, 2022) The community and businesses in Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nevada, are hosting the return of the popular Northern Lights Festival now through the end of the year. This month-long festival celebrates the holidays and promotes businesses and family-friendly events for locals and visitors to enjoy. The...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada

Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Think back to your eight-year-old self; you may have counted down the days until the holidays or squealed with delight at the sight of the first snow of the season. Perhaps you jumped for joy when you finally got to open those gifts under the tree.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

First-ever holiday Reno Punk Rock Flea Market

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market, also known as the Flea, kicked off it’s first ever holiday market on Saturday, November 19th and Sunday November 20th. The two-day community event features 16 bands, food trucks, kids crafts, skate ramp, car smash and more at The Generator makerspace.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Attic fire knocked down in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department responded to an attic fire in the area of Fourth Street and York Way shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. There were flames and smoke as KOLO 8 News Now photographer Daniel Pyke arrived at the scene, but they were knocked down within five minutes.
SPARKS, NV
Boston 25 News WFXT

Girl, 14, attacked by mountain lion in Nevada

RENO, Nev. — A 14-year-old Nevada girl suffered minor injuries when she was attacked by a mountain lion while walking her dog, authorities said. According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the attack occurred on Nov. 10 in the foothills of south Reno, KOLO-TV reported. Wildlife officials said it...
RENO, NV

