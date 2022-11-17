Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Blackrock Wine Co. helps you pick the perfect wine pairings for your Thanksgiving dinner
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Blackrock Wine Co. is the perfect casual dinning experience to bring your friends, family or even a date. With a fantastic selection of wines and a small bites menu, you will love its simple atmosphere for sitting around and catching up with friends. Shannon DeDora, is...
Carson City, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bishop Gorman Catholic High School football team will have a game with Bishop Manogue Catholic High School on November 19, 2022, 13:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KOLO TV Reno
With a bigger and more exciting track, AMA EnduroCross back in Reno
Native American Heritage Month celebration at Pinecrest Academy of Northern Nevada. Native American Heritage Month celebration at Pinecrest Academy of N. Nevada. A very cold weekend will warm into a partly cloudy, mild, Thanksgiving week. We will stay storm-free for travelers this year. -Jeff. Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff. Updated:...
KOLO TV Reno
St. Mary’s E.R continues to treat pediatric patients
With a bigger and more exciting track, AMA EnduroCross back in Reno. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Native American Heritage Month celebration at Pinecrest Academy of Northern Nevada. Updated: 3 hours ago. Native American Heritage Month celebration at Pinecrest Academy of N. Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno
Palisades Tahoe opens early after heavy snow
OLYMPIC VALLEY, California (KOLO) - Palisades Tahoe opened the 2022-2023 season early on Friday after more than three feet of snow fell on the upper mountain in the past week. Skiing and riding are scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily. Palisades Tahoe says the new season will feature...
KOLO TV Reno
Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
KOLO TV Reno
Annual Sky Tavern Ski Swap happening this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Happening today, Sky Tavern is kicking off their annual ski swap. People can drop off gear starting at 9 this morning. The sale begins tonight and runs from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday sales are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Items that are unsold can be picked up Sunday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
KTVB
Tanner family rushes from Rocky Mountain to Reno in support of sons
Gage and Jax Tanner play for the Grizzlies and their father, Mike, is the linebackers coach. Ty Tanner is a rising middle linebacker for Boise State football team.
KOLO TV Reno
Former American Idol contestant, Clay Aiken, excited to host Wheel of Fortune LIVE! in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wheel of Fortune is called America’s game for a reason! It’s been on the air and in our homes for 40 years and now the game show is coming to the Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino this weekend. KOLO 8...
mynews4.com
Wildlife officials release details of South Reno mountain lion attack
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) released more details about a mountain lion attack involving a teenage girl in South Reno that led to the animal being euthanized. The encounter happened the morning of Nov. 10 in the Virginia Foothills of...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Cascade Kitchen coming to South Lake Tahoe ‘Y’ area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — From fine dining to food trucks, South Lake Tahoe is home to an array of cuisines. While a variety of dining options are present, Tahoe locals have felt the strain of seeing the same options in the mountain town’s food scene, and many have fallen routine to their personal favorites.
Oakland Zoo curing 'extremely ill' bear cub rescued from Tahoe store
The Oakland Zoo is caring for an “extremely ill” bear cub who was rescued after being found wandering around a retail shop in South Lake Tahoe last week.
2news.com
Northern Lights Festival to Light up Incline Village
(November 16, 2022) The community and businesses in Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nevada, are hosting the return of the popular Northern Lights Festival now through the end of the year. This month-long festival celebrates the holidays and promotes businesses and family-friendly events for locals and visitors to enjoy. The...
visitcarsoncity.com
Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada
Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Think back to your eight-year-old self; you may have counted down the days until the holidays or squealed with delight at the sight of the first snow of the season. Perhaps you jumped for joy when you finally got to open those gifts under the tree.
mynews4.com
Mountain lion euthanized after attacking teenage girl walking dog in Reno neighborhood
A mountain lion was euthanized after attacking a teenage girl who was walking her dog, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife. NDOW said the incident happened off Terry Way in the Virginia Foothills during the early morning hours on Nov. 10. Both the girl and her Great Pyrenees are...
2news.com
'SIAMSA - A Celtic Christmas' Returns to Grand Sierra Resort in December
Shamrock Production’s signature holiday musical SIAMSA – A Celtic Christmas is returning to the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at 7 p.m. in Reno’s acclaimed Grand Theatre. Tickets for SIAMSA – A Celtic Christmas at GSR are on sale now and...
KOLO TV Reno
First-ever holiday Reno Punk Rock Flea Market
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market, also known as the Flea, kicked off it’s first ever holiday market on Saturday, November 19th and Sunday November 20th. The two-day community event features 16 bands, food trucks, kids crafts, skate ramp, car smash and more at The Generator makerspace.
KOLO TV Reno
Face Time: Dermatologist Dr. Billie Cassé debunks five common skin care myths
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many people have grown up being told one thing or another when it comes to what is good for your skin and what’s not. Now, Dr. Billie Cassé is explaining why some of those beliefs your mother instilled in you are not entirely accurate.
KOLO TV Reno
Attic fire knocked down in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department responded to an attic fire in the area of Fourth Street and York Way shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. There were flames and smoke as KOLO 8 News Now photographer Daniel Pyke arrived at the scene, but they were knocked down within five minutes.
Girl, 14, attacked by mountain lion in Nevada
RENO, Nev. — A 14-year-old Nevada girl suffered minor injuries when she was attacked by a mountain lion while walking her dog, authorities said. According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the attack occurred on Nov. 10 in the foothills of south Reno, KOLO-TV reported. Wildlife officials said it...
Comments / 0