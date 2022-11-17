MOSCOW, Idaho - We're getting our first insight into the autopsies of four University of Idaho students who were murdered. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said she believes all the victims were killed using a large knife and all of them were stabbed more than once. The cause of death for Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin The post Cause of death for slain University of Idaho students released by the coroner appeared first on Local News 8.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO