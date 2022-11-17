ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldfield, NV

Comments / 1

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas family killed in crash near Goldfield

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas family was killed in a crash as they tried to visit their family member in Reno. Nevada State Police said the crash happened around 5:50 a.m. Nov. 12 on US 95 near Mile Marker 18, about one mile south of Goldfield, NV.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy