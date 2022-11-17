Read full article on original website
WBKO
BG families receive new Christmas ornaments to replace ones lost in Dec. tornado
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The holiday season has begun and with Thanksgiving just a few days away, many people’s thoughts are also turning to Christmas. But for some families in Bowling Green who were affected by December 2021 tornadoes, rebuilding after losing everything can be hard. A little...
WBKO
Salvation Army Bowling Green working to recruit seasonal volunteers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Salvation Army in Bowling Green is working to recruit volunteers for its Christmas program this year. There are volunteer opportunities in bell ringing, the Angel Tree program and at their Center of Hope where volunteers can help feed residents at the soup kitchen. “There...
WBKO
Neighborhood hit by last year’s December tornado gifted Christmas ornaments
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A neighborhood devastated by last year’s tornado got an extra bit of Christmas cheer this afternoon. “Operation Christmas Ornaments is a group of volunteers that wanted to do something to bring light and hope and happiness to the tornado survivors,” said Co-Coordinator Laura Davis, “So we got together and we created handcrafted ornaments.”
WBKO
Allen County Intermediate Center collects cereal to combat community hunger
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Students at Allen County Intermediate Center collected boxes of cereal for those in need. This is the school’s first-ever cereal drive and was brought to the school by India Blankenship from Guaranteed Pest Control. The boxes of cereal will be available for children and families that may not have much food outside of school.
WBKO
Salvation Army receives $1 million from Mayor Alcott’s multi-million dollar homeless plan
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, Mayor Todd Alcott announced a $4 million plan to help the homeless population in the city. Out of the $4 million, $1 million will be going to refurbish the Main Avenue Salvation Army’s Welfare and Transient Center, with another million will go towards a collaborative house, set to be housed at the Salvation Army.
WBKO
Bowling Green LGBTQ+ community reacts to Colorado Springs shooting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs has left many people still grieving, including right here in Bowling Green and across the Bluegrass state. During a Colorado Springs drag show at Club-Q on Saturday night, a gunman entered the nightclub and...
WBKO
Agencies respond to house fire on Craig Street
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple units with the Bowling Green Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire right now. Officials say the fire broke out at a home on Craig Street and ask individuals to avoid the area.
WBKO
Glasgow Barren County Boys & Girls Club receives million dollar grant from the state
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County were awarded $1 million from the state to fund projects that would expand their services. The State Capital Funding check was presented to the club at TJ Health Pavilion in Glasgow by Representative Steve Riley and Senator David Givens. The money will support the club’s Great Futures Campaign.
WBKO
Noah Thompson, Hunter Girl to perform at Glasgow’s Plaza Theatre
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Historic Plaza Theatre in Glasgow has announced that several past American Idol contestants will be coming to perform in January. The show will be put on by “Helping the Hardworking” and will take place January 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale...
WBKO
United Way of SOKY society prepares Thanksgiving dinners for families in need
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Thanksgiving just a few days away, many people are starting their preparations by gathering the supplies they need in order to cook meals for their families. Whether they’re moving into a new house that has empty cupboards, were displaced during last year’s December tornadoes,...
WBKO
Glasgow’s Dunkin’ Donuts to close temporarily
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - After a busy grand opening, the Dunkin’ Donuts in Glasgow will have to temporarily close. Dunkin’ officials wrote a message on social media saying they will temporarily close the store and will reopen on Nov. 26. “We understand this news may come as a...
WBKO
Dry and mild for pre-holiday travel Wednesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Readings almost topped out at 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon after a frosty start! It was our first day with above-average temps since Nov. 11th. Wednesday looks even warmer, and so does Thanksgiving Day!. Despite high clouds increasing, temps Wednesday afternoon should climb into the low...
WBKO
Tornado sirens in Warren County malfunction overnight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many residents were awoken overnight by the sound of tornado warning sirens throughout Warren County; however, this was not due to inclement weather. Travis Puckett with Warren County Emergency Management said officials spoke with Federal Signal, Motorola, & the National Weather Service. They found that...
WBKO
BGPD warns of potential scam; donations for apparent sick children
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is warning the public of potential scammers that are collecting money for apparent sick children. Police say there are signs across town asking for donations for a child named ‘Maria’ who allegedly needs a marrow transplant. Many people have seen individuals asking for money at Three Springs, Cumberland Trace and Scottsville Road.
WBKO
Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft visits BG; talks CRT and medicinal cannabis
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft made a stop at Bowling Green’s Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner on her Kitchen Table Tour. While there, Craft spoke on some of the things in Kentucky she hopes to change if elected governor. She placed particular emphasis on education, stating her disapproval of Critical Race Theory in schools.
WBKO
No Weather Hazards for Holiday Travel!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a weekend of well-below average temperatures, Monday was warmer with abundant sunshine! This warming trend continues ahead of our next rain chance. Temperatures through the mid-week are going to gradually increase and be closer to the seasonal averages we see around this time of...
WBKO
Bowling Green man sentenced in drug distribution case
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced Nov. 21 to 20 years and 10 months in prison and fined $100,000, for conspiring with multiple people to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture. According to court documents, Tyrecus J....
WBKO
BRACAC working to continue services with less state funding
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center is preparing to serve communities with less after fundings from the state have been cut. A majority of the funding for the center comes from the state’s Victims of Crimes Act. The funding allowed for the center to add four therapists to the staff, and more space for work in their building.
WBKO
BG man is sentenced to 20 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
WBKO
Edmonson County Schools using NTI days to help combat flu and strep spread
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a rush of Flu A, Flu B, and strep caused attendance to drop to 85% district-wide in Edmonson County, Superintendent Brian Alexander knew it was time to take action. “We made a decision to go ahead and close school for Monday and Tuesday of...
