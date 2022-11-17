ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Salvation Army Bowling Green working to recruit seasonal volunteers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Salvation Army in Bowling Green is working to recruit volunteers for its Christmas program this year. There are volunteer opportunities in bell ringing, the Angel Tree program and at their Center of Hope where volunteers can help feed residents at the soup kitchen. “There...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Neighborhood hit by last year’s December tornado gifted Christmas ornaments

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A neighborhood devastated by last year’s tornado got an extra bit of Christmas cheer this afternoon. “Operation Christmas Ornaments is a group of volunteers that wanted to do something to bring light and hope and happiness to the tornado survivors,” said Co-Coordinator Laura Davis, “So we got together and we created handcrafted ornaments.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Allen County Intermediate Center collects cereal to combat community hunger

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Students at Allen County Intermediate Center collected boxes of cereal for those in need. This is the school’s first-ever cereal drive and was brought to the school by India Blankenship from Guaranteed Pest Control. The boxes of cereal will be available for children and families that may not have much food outside of school.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green LGBTQ+ community reacts to Colorado Springs shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs has left many people still grieving, including right here in Bowling Green and across the Bluegrass state. During a Colorado Springs drag show at Club-Q on Saturday night, a gunman entered the nightclub and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Agencies respond to house fire on Craig Street

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple units with the Bowling Green Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire right now. Officials say the fire broke out at a home on Craig Street and ask individuals to avoid the area.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Glasgow Barren County Boys & Girls Club receives million dollar grant from the state

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County were awarded $1 million from the state to fund projects that would expand their services. The State Capital Funding check was presented to the club at TJ Health Pavilion in Glasgow by Representative Steve Riley and Senator David Givens. The money will support the club’s Great Futures Campaign.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Glasgow’s Dunkin’ Donuts to close temporarily

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - After a busy grand opening, the Dunkin’ Donuts in Glasgow will have to temporarily close. Dunkin’ officials wrote a message on social media saying they will temporarily close the store and will reopen on Nov. 26. “We understand this news may come as a...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Dry and mild for pre-holiday travel Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Readings almost topped out at 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon after a frosty start! It was our first day with above-average temps since Nov. 11th. Wednesday looks even warmer, and so does Thanksgiving Day!. Despite high clouds increasing, temps Wednesday afternoon should climb into the low...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Tornado sirens in Warren County malfunction overnight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many residents were awoken overnight by the sound of tornado warning sirens throughout Warren County; however, this was not due to inclement weather. Travis Puckett with Warren County Emergency Management said officials spoke with Federal Signal, Motorola, & the National Weather Service. They found that...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

BGPD warns of potential scam; donations for apparent sick children

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is warning the public of potential scammers that are collecting money for apparent sick children. Police say there are signs across town asking for donations for a child named ‘Maria’ who allegedly needs a marrow transplant. Many people have seen individuals asking for money at Three Springs, Cumberland Trace and Scottsville Road.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

No Weather Hazards for Holiday Travel!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a weekend of well-below average temperatures, Monday was warmer with abundant sunshine! This warming trend continues ahead of our next rain chance. Temperatures through the mid-week are going to gradually increase and be closer to the seasonal averages we see around this time of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green man sentenced in drug distribution case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced Nov. 21 to 20 years and 10 months in prison and fined $100,000, for conspiring with multiple people to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture. According to court documents, Tyrecus J....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BRACAC working to continue services with less state funding

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center is preparing to serve communities with less after fundings from the state have been cut. A majority of the funding for the center comes from the state’s Victims of Crimes Act. The funding allowed for the center to add four therapists to the staff, and more space for work in their building.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

